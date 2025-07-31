Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update - Everything we know

The Fuse Machine in Steal a Brainrot is set to release on August 1, 2025. While the update's description page on Roblox features several details, developer SypderSammy has also shared multiple sneak peeks on the game's Discord server.

This article contains all the information about the upcoming Fuse Machine update. Note that some of the content could change based on the developer's decisions.

All sneak peeks about the Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update

The Fuse Machine (Image via Steal a Brainrot Discord)

Much of the sneak peek and information shared by the developer revolve around the Fuse Machine update. Unlike the Bubblegum Machine, which demands Candy-mutated Brainrots, you will be able to deposit any Brainrot in the new machine.

Overview of the Fuse Machine

Upcoming Brainrot fusion mechanic (Image via Steal a Brainrot Discord)

The Fuse Machine will be local to each player. This means other players won't be able to use your machine, nor can you use theirs. To deposit Brainrots in the machine, you'll need to pick them up from your base via the upcoming Grab function in Steal a Brainrot.

You will need to deposit up to four Brainrots in the Fuse Machine. Then, you will acquire one of 12 possible Brainrots, each possessing varied rarities. The fusion process will require cash, so make sure not to overspend on characters that appear on the ramp.

Cost and earnings of upcoming Secret Brainrots

You can get a new Secret via the Fuse Machine (Image via Roblox)

Dragon Cannelloni is the only Secret Brainrot mentioned in the update's description. However, the developer has also specified that two Secrets can be obtained from the Fuse Machine.

Los Combinasionas will be one of the Secret Brainrots obtainable from fusion. While its recipe has not been disclosed, it will earn $12.5M per second, according to a chart shared by the developer on Discord.

Meanwhile, you'll need to purchase Dragon Cannelloni from the ramp for a whopping $100B. It will earn $100M per second, which is significantly more than the Los Combinasionas.

Other information about the update

An autosave feature will be implemented for gears (Image via Roblox)

Here are some other tidbits about the next update:

Fuse Machine location : The Fuse Machine will be located next to the Shop. This could mean that the Bubblegum Machine will remain in the game.

: The Fuse Machine will be located next to the Shop. This could mean that the Bubblegum Machine will remain in the game. Gear autosave : Players will be able to save the order of their preferred gear in the toolbar.

: Players will be able to save the order of their preferred gear in the toolbar. Grab function: To pick a Brainrot from your base, you'll need to press and hold 'E' on PC. It is also possible to switch the places of two Brainrots by using this function.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When will the Fuse Machine update be released?

The update will go live on August 1, 2025, at 4 PM UTC.

What Secret Brainrot can be obtained through fusion in the next update?

Los Combinasionas is the Secret Brainrot that will be obtainable via fusion.

What will be the cost of Secret Dragon Cannelloni?

The Dragon Cannelloni will cost 100 billion.

