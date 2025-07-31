When is the next Steal a Brainrot update? (Fuse Machine)

The upcoming Steal a Brainrot update is touted as the biggest in the game's history. It will bring new Brainrots, weather events, and a fusion mechanic. By utilizing the Fuse Machine, players will be able to combine up to four Brainrots to create new ones, including secret characters.

The next major Steal a Brainrot update, Fuse Machine, is slated for August 1, 2025. Before its release, the developer has promised to trigger a "concert event" that will present a new Trait in the game.

Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update release timings

Multiple Brainrots will make their debut in the next update (Image via Roblox)

On August 1, 2025, the contents of the Fuse Machine update will be added to Steal a Brainrot. It will succeed the Lava update, which introduced the Lava Mutation, stage 13 of Rebirth, multiple Secret Brainrots, and more.

Here are the next update's release timings for different regions across the world:

UTC : 4:00 PM

: 4:00 PM PT : 9:00 AM

: 9:00 AM BRT : 1:00 PM

: 1:00 PM BST : 5:00 PM

: 5:00 PM CET : 6:00 PM

: 6:00 PM ET : 12:00 PM

: 12:00 PM CDT : 11:00 AM

: 11:00 AM IST: 9:30 PM

The secret Concert event will begin 15 minutes before the release of the Fuse Machine update. Be sure to log into the game when it is active and claim Brainrots with the new Trait. The developer could also trigger other events, such as Nyan Cat and Asteroid, to celebrate the imminent update.

It is unknown whether the Bubblegum Machine will be removed in the next update. So, for the time being, secure as many Bubblegum Brainrots as possible.

Upcoming content in the Fuse Machine update

The Fuse Machine (Image via Steal a Brainrot/Discord)

The Fuse Machine is the centerpiece of the forthcoming Steal a Brainrot update. You can combine up to four Brainrots to unlock new ones. Interestingly, two Secrets can be obtained from the Fuse Machine, although their recipe have not been disclosed.

Besides the Concert event, the update will bring Rain, Snow, and Starfall weather events. These could apply Mutations to the Brainrots that appear on the ramp, including the upcoming new ones disclosed by the developer: Sigma Boy (Legendary), Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa (Brainrot God), and Dragon Cannelloni (Secret).

Grab, a most useful feature, will also be implemented in the game. You'll be able to take your Brainrots from your base, put them in the Fuse Machine, or use them for rituals. Additionally, you can use it to switch the places of characters.

The Grab function will not only give you more ways to interact with Brainrots, but also eliminate the need for stealing characters to use machines or conduct rituals.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When will the Fuse Machine update be released in India?

The update will release in India on August 1, 2025, at 9:30 PM.

What are the upcoming new Brainrots?

Sigma Boy (Legendary), Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa (Brainrot God), and Dragon Cannelloni (Secret) are some of the upcoming Brainrots.

How will the Grab function work?

You will be able to use Grab after approaching the desired Brainrot in your base.

