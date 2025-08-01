Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine guide

Fuse Machine is a new feature added in the latest Steal a Brainrot update. It is one of the methods to obtain a fresh Brainrot for your base. You must submit four Brainrots, and the machine will fuse them to give a new one. Note that you will permanently lose the offered units after the fusion process. The machine’s reward pool features 12 different Brainrots, including two Secrets.

Ad

That said, here is a complete guide to using the Fuse Machine.

A step-by-step guide to using the Fuse Machine in Steal a Brainrot

Fuse Brainrots menu (Image via Roblox)

Here is a step-by-step guide to using the machine in Steal a Brainrot:

Ad

Trending

Grab a Brainrot by pressing and holding the “E” key.

key. Find the Fuse Machine in the middle of the map next to the Coins Shop.

in the middle of the map next to the Coins Shop. Walk up to the Collect Zone in front of the machine to submit the unit you’re carrying.

in front of the machine to submit the unit you’re carrying. After submitting four units, go near the machine and press “E.” You can mix all rarities of Brainrots for the fusion process.

You can mix all rarities of Brainrots for the fusion process. You will see the “Fuse Brainrots” dialog box. It displays the possible rewards, Brainrots you offered, and waiting time.

dialog box. It displays the possible rewards, Brainrots you offered, and waiting time. At the bottom of the menu, you will see a button showing the required cash for the fusion process. Click the button to start the process.

After the fusion process completes, go near the machine and press the “E” button to claim the rewards.

Ad

The waiting time depends on the rarity of Brainrots offered in the fusion process. It can take 15, 30, or 90 minutes, based on the combined rarity of Brainrots in the machine. Alternatively, you can spend 290 Robux to skip the waiting time entirely.

Like time, the rewards and required cash also depend on the rarity. If you use a combination of higher-rarity Brainrots, then fusing them requires more money and time, but rewards higher-rarity units in Steal a Brainrot. However, the reward pool will contain only three types of rarities at once as rewards.

Ad

For instance, here’s the required cash, waiting time, and possible rewards for fusing two Epic, one Common, and one Rare rarity units in the machine:

Required Cash: 223.9K

223.9K Waiting time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Possible rewards: 57% chance of obtaining Mythical, 28% chance of obtaining Epic, and 15% of obtaining Secret rarity Brainrots.

Also read: Steal a Brainrot Ballerino Lololo guide

FAQs

How many Brainrots can you fuse in the Fuse Machine?

You can fuse up to four units in the Fuse Machine.

Ad

How much time must you wait to fuse Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot?

You must wait either 15, 30, or 90 minutes, based on the combined rarity of Brainrots offered to fuse them.

How much cash is required to complete the fusion process?

The amount of cash required is based on the combined rarity of Brainrots offered to the machine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025