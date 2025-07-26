Steal a Brainrot Ballerino Lololo guide

Steal a Brainrot features an abundance of units of all kinds of rarities for the player to collect. Belonging to the Brainrot God rarity is Ballerino Lololo, a character among the higher end of this experience's money-earning spectrum. It can make a significant impact on your money generation capabilities, but it can also attract other players to steal it from your base.

Let’s take a quick look at this unit in Steal a Brainrot.

How to get Ballerino Lololo in Steal a Brainrot

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

As is the norm for most Brainrot units, you can nab Ballerino Lololo in two distinct ways. The first is a low-risk but heavily RNG-reliant purchase method. This entails waiting for the unit to spawn on the conveyor belt and purchasing it directly without involving any other players. As a Brainrot God character, it has a very low spawn chance, making wait times quite lengthy.

It costs 35 million Cash, which is a hefty price to pay. Naturally, many Robloxians will attempt to steal it for themselves, which is why you must protect it at all costs. Accompany it as it makes its way to your home base post-purchase to ensure nobody takes it off your hands while you’re distracted. Once back in the base, activate your security features to deter any potential thieves.

If you can’t buy the unit, be it because of the price or the unit’s spawn chance, you can become a thief instead. Take matters into your own hands and bypass the security systems established in other players’ bases to claim the desired Brainrot as your own. Escort the stolen unit to your base and fend off any potential defenders to secure its ownership and add it to your collection.

Once you’ve done so, fortify your base and be prepared for stiff retaliation from its former owner. There’s a heightened sense of risk with this method, which is why we recommend using it only as a last resort.

About Ballerino Lololo

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Ballerino Lololo is one of the most valuable Brainrot God units in the game. It has an earn rate of 200,000 Cash per second, which is the second-highest in the rarity. Once you buy the unit, you will recover the purchase cost within three minutes of getting it. You will turn a profit very quickly, which is what makes it such a sought-after unit.

Since it is such a rare unit that appears only once in a blue moon, it targets mid- to late-game players. If combined with Mutations and Traits, this unit can easily make millions of Cash per second without any trouble.

