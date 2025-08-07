NotGoodGuy Anime Vanguards: How to get, Evolution, and more

NotGoodGuy is an obtainable character in Anime Vanguards, available as a summonable unit on the Special Banner. Based on Sol Badguy from the Guilty Gear series, NotGoodGuy specializes in inflicting the enemies with Burn damage. He is particularly effective in PvP modes, as he can recruit defeated burning enemies to fight on his side.

Let’s go over everything NotGoodGuy is about in Anime Vanguards, including his acquisition method, Evolution requirements, abilities, and more..

Breaking down NotGoodGuy in Anime Vanguards

How to get and Evolution

Official NotGoodGuy render (Image via Roblox)

NotGoodGuy has a small chance to appear in your summons when you perform one on the Special Banner. He belongs to the Mythic rarity, and he has a drop rate of 0.3%. After adding him to your collection, you can evolve him to NotGoodGuy (Free).

Before you can evolve him, you must score 5,000 takedowns while using this character. Then, you need to collect the following items to complete the Evolution process:

12x Restricting Headband

30x Green Essence

20x Purple Essence

20x Red Essence

1x Rainbow Essence

15,000x Gold

Passive and Active abilities

NotGoodGuy on the Special Banner (Image via Roblox)

NotGoodGuy is one of the best DPS units, thanks to his high statline and powerful abilities. He has access to a Tension Meter, which fills by 8% per attack performed (max 200%).

His first passive ability is known as Gatling Combo, named after a combination attack of the same name from the Guilty Gear games. With this ability, his attacks apply Burn damage equal to 30% of his total damage over five seconds. In addition to this effect, he can perform an additional attack if his target is already burning.

Gatling Combo has a PvP-only secondary ability, which lets him recruit a defeated enemy to his side. The only stipulation for this ability to activate is that he must land the finishing blow on a burning enemy.

NotGoodGuy’s second passive ability, Dragon Install, has him undergo a transformation. In this state, his meter gain is reduced to 0% and he receives immunity to status effects and debuffs. Anytime a Burning enemy dies while NotGoodGuy is in Dragon Install mode, he causes an AoE Burn application. This Burn application deals 30% of his total damage.

Both Gatling Combo and Dragon Install have a four-second cooldown, during which they will not activate. That said, the cooldown period is extremely short, so you will be seeing it activate very frequently.

NotGoodGuy also gets access to two active abilities: Hell and Dragon Install. Hell consumes some of the Tension meter and detonates all Burns in range for their remaining DoT. Once used, it enters a 30-second-long cooldown state.

The active ability version of Dragon Install grants him 150% damage and 30% range. As a trade-off, he drains 4% of the Tension meter per second. Upon activation, it enters a brief one-second cooldown period.

FAQs

How to get NotGoodGuy in Anime Vanguards

NotGoodGuy can be obtained by performing summons on the Special Summon Banner.

How does NotGoodGuy’s Dragon Install active ability work in Anime Vanguards?

NotGoodGuy’s Dragon Install gives him 150% damage and 30% range when activated while draining 4% Tension Meter each second the ability remains active.

What rarity does NotGoodGuy belong to in Anime Vanguards?

NotGoodGuy belongs to the Mythic rarity.

