Super Vogito Anime Vanguards: How to summon, Evolve requirements, and more

With the Anime Vanguards 5.0 update, the game implemented Super Vogito, one of the most powerful characters in the game. This unit is a part of the tag-based Secret unit, Roku (Super 3) and Vogita (Angel), created as a result of a fusion between the two. Super Vogito boasts some of the highest DPS in the game and is a must-run for Infinite mode in particular.
This guide explores the acquisition method, abilities, and Evolution requirements for Super Vogito in Anime Vanguards.
Everything you need to know about Super Vogito in Anime Vanguards
How to get and Evolution
Super Vogito is a Dragon Sphere unit based on the character Super Vegetto from Dragon Ball. Since he is a part of Roku (Super 3)'s kit, you must first acquire the latter’s base form, Roku (Angel). Roku (Angel) can be obtained through the Special Summon banner as a Mythic unit, where he has a minuscule chance of appearing in your summons.
Should you be lucky enough to get Roku (Angel), you must then acquire the following items to evolve him:
- 1x Rotara Earring 1
- 1x Rotara Earring 2
- 40x Green Essence
- 30x Red Essence
- 30x Blue Essence
- 3x Rainbow Essence
- 30,000 Gold
You also need 5,000 takedowns with this unit to complete the Evolution process. After that is done, you will have access to Roku (Super 3), who can swap to Vogita (Angel) using his Active ability. Note that Vogita (Angel) is a part of Roku (Super 3)’s kit and not a separate character.
Getting Super Vogito requires you to swap between the two halves of the unit 13 times, following which the Fusion ability becomes accessible. The special Rotara Fusion is only available to Vogita (Angel), so be sure to swap to him before fusing.
Abilities and ideal Traits
Super Vogito is a complex Holy-type unit with various moving parts that also depend on the actions performed as Roku (Super 3) and Vogita (Angel). This character retains any attack power built up by both of his base forms, rapidly ramping his damage up. On top of that, he gains access to three passive abilities: The Strongest Fusion, Alright!, and Enough!.
With The Strongest Fusion, Super Vogito gains 100% damage for 40 seconds from his entry on the battlefield. After this temporary buff expires, he gains 20% damage and range while reducing his SPA by 20%. Furthermore, his attacks are guaranteed to hit regardless of the enemy’s dodge chance.
The second ability, Alright!, redirects all enemy attacks towards him. Each time he is targeted by an enemy attack, his range increases by 30%. Additionally, his attacks can inflict Rupture onto the enemy.
Lastly, his Enough! ability lets him penetrate the enemy’s defenses, ignoring 50% of their Damage Reduction rating. It also allows him to perform a counterattack each time an enemy attacks him or applies a status effect. Combined with his second passive, his damage output becomes extremely high at a rapid pace, particularly if the enemy performs several attacks.
The ideal build for Super Vogito maximizes his damage and reduces his SPA as much as possible. As such, the best Traits for him include Ethereal, Deadeye, Monarch, Blitz, and Marksman. Monarch, in particular, can make him a devastating force on the field with up to a 344% damage increase.
FAQs
How to fuse into Super Vogito in Anime Vanguards
Super Vogito is a part of Roku (Super 3)’s kit, being available as Vogita (Angel)’s Active ability after swapping between the two characters 13 times.
What mode is Super Vogito the best for in Anime Vanguards?
Super Vogito is tailor-made to dominate the Infinite mode, where swapping between his fusees is easy and his damage output is at its highest.
How to get Roku (Super 3) in Anime Vanguards
Roku (Super 3) is available in his base form as a Mythic unit in the Special Summon banner.
