99 Nights in the Forest: Decorator guide

99 Nights in the Forest includes several Classes that radically change the gameplay experience based on the specializations of each respective playable archetype. The Decorator is an outlier in this regard, being a Class that brings virtually nothing of practical value to the table. This Class is solely meant for adding cosmetic elements to your camp and making it feel a little more homely.

Here’s what you can expect from the Decorator Class in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Breaking down the Decorator in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirements and starting gear

The Decorator Class (Image via Roblox)

The Decorator can be unlocked for 40 Diamonds at the Daily Class Shop. Despite being a joke option, it is more expensive than the Camper and the Scavenger, which have significantly more useful tools in their arsenal. In purely practical terms, this Class is virtually indistinguishable from the Default Class, which has no abilities or perks.

When playing as this Class, you will receive a Hammer as the starting item. This is a tool used for moving structures around in your camp, making it a useful item. That said, a Hammer can be crafted rather easily as well, only requiring five each of Logs and Scraps. The crafting requirement is lenient enough to be fulfilled on the first day or two, making it a redundant choice as starting gear.

If you're short on Diamonds, feel free to use our guide to learn how to find them.

Perks

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Decorator follows the standard level-based perk system that is universally applicable to all Classes. It starts at level 1 and can be raised to level 3, each level granting one perk. You can level up the Decorator by purchasing Furniture, which requires you to visit the Furniture Trader and pay Mossy Coins to secure the transaction.

This Class increases the Furniture Trader’s stock by one per visit with its first ability. This ability is available by default, and it continues to expand the vendor’s inventory until the run ends.

Once you reach level 2 with the Decorator, you can spot the Furniture Trader on the map at all times. Thus, you can visit the shop whenever you wish.

Lastly, the Furniture Trader grants you a 25% discount on every product in their stock. This will make it significantly easier to purchase cosmetics for your camp, expanding the horizons of customization by a notable degree.

FAQs

How to unlock the Decorator Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Decorator Class can be unlocked for 40 Diamonds from the Daily Class Shop.

What is the area of expertise for the Decorator in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Decorator specializes in decorating your camp with furniture purchased from the Furniture Trader.

How to level up the Decorator in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Decorator can be leveled up by purchasing furniture from the Furniture Trader.

