How to get Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest

The latest 99 Nights in the Forest update introduced Diamonds as a crucial currency in the survival-horror game. You can use them to unlock any of the currently available seven classes. There are several ways to get the gems. The free-to-play options require some time and effort, while the most convenient option is to buy them from the Currency Store.

This guide details every way to get Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Getting Diamonds in Roblox Nights in the Forest

Earn Badges to get more Diamonds (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, there are four ways to get Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Loot them from chests : Diamonds have a small chance of appearing in rare treasure chests in the game. Abandoned houses, watchtowers, cultist camps, and kid locations are the common places where you'll find such chests.

: Diamonds have a small chance of appearing in rare treasure chests in the game. Abandoned houses, watchtowers, cultist camps, and kid locations are the common places where you'll find such chests. Survive till Day 99 : Diamonds are awarded to every player in the team when they survive till Day 99. That said, doing this is an extremely difficult task. You'll need to craft beds to increase the Day Multiplier, set traps to catch Cultists, use the Crockpot to manage hunger efficiently, and find the missing children to survive.

: Diamonds are awarded to every player in the team when they survive till Day 99. That said, doing this is an extremely difficult task. You'll need to craft beds to increase the Day Multiplier, set traps to catch Cultists, use the Crockpot to manage hunger efficiently, and find the missing children to survive. Earn them by getting Badges : Completing Badges rewards you with plenty of Diamonds. Make a note of them and strive to fulfill their requirements. Some Badges will require you to survive a certain number of days, whereas others will need you to craft and log wood.

: Completing Badges rewards you with plenty of Diamonds. Make a note of them and strive to fulfill their requirements. Some Badges will require you to survive a certain number of days, whereas others will need you to craft and log wood. Purchase them from the Currency Store: If you are in a hurry to get some Diamonds, you can always purchase them from the Currency Store. The prices of the Diamond packs range from 99 Robux to 2500 Robux.

Given that the Assassin class in this Roblox experience requires a hefty 500 Diamonds, those who prefer F2P grinding will need to get every Badge and keep searching for chests to accumulate the required amount of currency.

Best way to get Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest

Diamonds can be acquired by simply playing and surviving (Image via Roblox)

The best F2P method to get Diamonds is to keep track of Badges and survive as long as possible in 99 Nights in the Forest. The longer your stay in the wild, the more likely that you complete the Badge requirements and find chests filled with Diamonds.

You'll be in a better position to survive till Day 99 if you have upgraded equipment, a ranged weapon, a Flashlight for scaring away the deer monster, and a Crockpot for making better food. It is also recommended to equip a class that improves your survivability. Medic and Ranger are decent options, as the former spawns with healing items, while the latter gives a Revolver and a Flashlight.

While the forest is teeming with cultists and wild animals, it also contains helpful NPCs like the Fairy and the Pelt Trader. You can buy Flower and Berry Seeds from the Fairy. The Pelt Trader has greater importance as they provide you with better equipment, including sacks, weapons, and armor.

Also check: All Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest: Costs, perks, and upgrades

FAQs

Why are Diamonds useful in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Diamonds are crucial in the game because they let players purchase classes.

What is the best Diamond pack in the Currency Store of 99 Nights in the Forest?

The best Diamond pack in the store is also the costliest. It rewards 700 Diamonds at the expense of 2500 Robux.

Does any class improve the Diamond gain in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Currently, there is no such class in the game.

