How to craft and use Crock Pot in 99 Nights in the Forest

Crafting is crucial for adapting and enduring the challenges thrown by 99 Nights in the Forest. You are initially restricted to crafting a Map and a Farm Plot, but unlock more recipes by upgrading the Crafting Table. Among these, the Crock Pot stands out as the most useful structure for managing hunger. You can get more energy from its created dishes as compared to individually eating its ingredients.

Here's how you can unlock and use a Crock Pot in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Crock Pot crafting requirements in 99 Nights in the Forest

Crock Pot requires Crafting Bench 3 (Image via Roblox)

The recipe for the Crock Pot is unlocked after you upgrade the Crafting Bench to level three. Once it is done, you can craft the food pot by using 10 Bolts and 15 Wood Logs. While it demands more materials than most of its fellow structures, it should be your top priority if you aim to survive more than 100 days in the game.

You can get Bolts by putting Scrap like Metal Sheets, Tires, and Radios in the scrap processor. Likewise, Wood Logs are acquired by chopping trees, collecting wood in the Sack, and putting them in the scrap processor. The two resources are essential for crafting, apart from Cultist Gems, which can be obtained by defeating Cultists in 99 Nights in the Forest.

After getting the required Wood Logs and Scrap, you can click the Crock Pot option in the Crafting Bench menu. Its blueprint will be added to your inventory. Select it and then place the structure near your camp wherever you wish.

How to use Crock Pot in 99 Nights in the Forest

Place three ingredients in the pot (Image via Roblox)

Using the Crock Pot in 99 Nights in the Forest is straightforward:

Drag three food items inside the pot. It could be berries or any kind of meat.

The lid of the Crock Pot will close automatically. It will then start making a Stew.

The stew-making process will take around 10 seconds, during which the pot will hiss and shake to indicate the cooking progress.

Once the food is made, the lid will open and present you with the Stew.

Click the Stew and press the "Take" option. It will be added to your inventory.

Once registered in the inventory, you can consume the Stew at any time by clicking it and then pressing the screen. Since it provides high energy, it is advised to eat the Stew only when your hunger meter is half or close to being half.

Why is Crock Pot useful?

Make Stew instead of eating Cooked Meat (Image via Roblox)

A Stew per day keeps your hunger problems in the game away. Compared to its ingredients, a Stew provides significantly more energy. Moreover, it does not reduce your health as compared to when eating uncooked meat.

Additionally, the recipe for making a Stew is quite convenient in this Roblox game. You can put berries, meat, or both and let the Crock Pot finish cooking. Once done, you have the option to add it to your inventory via the "Take" option or add it to your Sack via the "Store" option.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What are the requirements for getting a Crock Pot?

The requirements for getting a Crock Pot are Crafting Bench 3, 15 Wood Logs, and 10 Bolts.

Can all players access the Crock Pot?

Yes, all players in a team can use the Crock Pot to make a Stew.

Do Cultists damage the Crock Pot?

No, the Cultists cannot damage the Crock Pot.

