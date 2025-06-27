All Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest: Costs, perks, and upgrades

Classes allow players to increase their survival odds in 99 Nights in the Forest. They provide exclusive perks and tools, somewhat eliminating the need to make trips to the dangerous wilds. Previously, the game featured only two Roblox-exclusive Classes, namely Medic and Ranger. The recent update has not only introduced more, but also made them easily accessible.
This guide explains the Class system in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest.
How to get Classes in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest
Diamonds are the primary currency for unlocking a Class in 99 Nights in the Forest. You can earn these precious gems by getting Badges, which can be obtained by completing certain tasks in the game. Additionally, you can buy Diamond bundles from the in-game Store by spending Robux.
Once you have sufficient Diamonds, there are a couple of ways to purchase Classes. You can visit the General Store and browse a constantly changing selection of Classes. For a more direct and faster method, you can simply click the "Classes" tab on the left side of the screen, scroll down to find a desired Class, and then buy it instantly.
The default Class in this Roblox experience is "None." On the other hand, Assassin is the most expensive Class, costing 500 Diamonds, a price that is justified due to its perks.
All Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest
In 99 Nights in the Forest, each Class can be upgraded to three levels. Their leveling requirements are related to the role of the particular Class. For instance, to get Medic Level 2, you'll need to find medical supplies and revive players until the required number is achieved.
Here are the names, costs, and perks of all available Classes in the game:
Camper
- Cost: 10 Diamonds
- Starter Tools: Flashlight
- Level 1: +10% reduced Hunger drain
- Level 2: Increased visibility at night
- Level 3: Spawn with a Stew
Scavenger
- Cost: 25 Diamonds
- Starter Tools: None
- Level 1: +2 Sack space
- Level 2: Open chests 20% faster
- Level 3: Chance to get Scraps as a bonus drop from chests
Medic
- Cost: 40 Diamonds
- Starter Tools: Bandages x 2
- Level 1: x5 faster revives
- Level 2: Improved revive on others, restores more Health and Hunger
- Level 3: One of your Bandages upgrades to a Medkit
Cook
- Cost: 40 Diamonds
- Starter Tools: Seasoning x 1
- Level 1: Seasoned food restores more Hunger
- Level 2: Crockpot cooks 20% faster
- Level 3: 25% chance to make Hearty Stew
Ranger
- Cost: 70 Diamonds
- Starter Tools: Flashlight, Revolver, and Revolver ammo x 18
- Level 1: Start with 18 ammo
- Level 2: +10% chance to refund ammo on shot
- Level 3: Start with 30 ammo
Lumberjack
- Cost: 70 Diamonds
- Starter Tools: Good Axe
- Level 1: +20% chance to get 1 bonus Log from trees
- Level 2: +25% chance for a double Sapling drop
- Level 3: +20% chance to get one or two bonus Logs from trees
Assassin
- Cost: 500 Diamonds
- Starter Tools: Katana and 120 Throwing Knives
- Level 1: +10% sprint speed, -15% HP, and +5% chance for Throwing Knives to spawn in chests
- Level 2: First hit on any enemy has a chance to be a critical strike
- Level 3: +10% chance for Throwing Knives to spawn in chests
Note that the requirements to level up a Class are displayed only after the player purchases it.
FAQs
What is the best Class in 99 Nights in the Forest?
The Assassin is the best Class in the game. The user spawns with a Katana and multiple Throwing Knives, possesses enhanced speed, and often deals critical damage on the first hit.
How do I get Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest?
You can purchase Diamonds from the Store and earn them by collecting Badges.
How do I level up a class in 99 Nights in the Forest?
To level up a Class, you'll need to complete specific conditions related to its role. These conditions appear on the menu once you unlock a Class.
Is it possible to skip a Class level in 99 Nights in the Forest?
Yes, you can skip the requirements for a Class level-up by spending Robux.
