All Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest: Costs, perks, and upgrades

Classes allow players to increase their survival odds in 99 Nights in the Forest. They provide exclusive perks and tools, somewhat eliminating the need to make trips to the dangerous wilds. Previously, the game featured only two Roblox-exclusive Classes, namely Medic and Ranger. The recent update has not only introduced more, but also made them easily accessible.

This guide explains the Class system in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to get Classes in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest

The General Store (Image via Roblox)

Diamonds are the primary currency for unlocking a Class in 99 Nights in the Forest. You can earn these precious gems by getting Badges, which can be obtained by completing certain tasks in the game. Additionally, you can buy Diamond bundles from the in-game Store by spending Robux.

Once you have sufficient Diamonds, there are a couple of ways to purchase Classes. You can visit the General Store and browse a constantly changing selection of Classes. For a more direct and faster method, you can simply click the "Classes" tab on the left side of the screen, scroll down to find a desired Class, and then buy it instantly.

The default Class in this Roblox experience is "None." On the other hand, Assassin is the most expensive Class, costing 500 Diamonds, a price that is justified due to its perks.

All Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Assassin Class (Image via Roblox)

In 99 Nights in the Forest, each Class can be upgraded to three levels. Their leveling requirements are related to the role of the particular Class. For instance, to get Medic Level 2, you'll need to find medical supplies and revive players until the required number is achieved.

Here are the names, costs, and perks of all available Classes in the game:

Camper

Cost : 10 Diamonds

: 10 Diamonds Starter Tools : Flashlight

: Flashlight Level 1 : +10% reduced Hunger drain

: +10% reduced Hunger drain Level 2 : Increased visibility at night

: Increased visibility at night Level 3: Spawn with a Stew

Scavenger

Cost : 25 Diamonds

: 25 Diamonds Starter Tools : None

: None Level 1 : +2 Sack space

: +2 Sack space Level 2 : Open chests 20% faster

: Open chests 20% faster Level 3: Chance to get Scraps as a bonus drop from chests

Medic

Cost : 40 Diamonds

: 40 Diamonds Starter Tools : Bandages x 2

: Bandages x 2 Level 1 : x5 faster revives

: x5 faster revives Level 2 : Improved revive on others, restores more Health and Hunger

: Improved revive on others, restores more Health and Hunger Level 3: One of your Bandages upgrades to a Medkit

Cook

Cost : 40 Diamonds

: 40 Diamonds Starter Tools : Seasoning x 1

: Seasoning x 1 Level 1 : Seasoned food restores more Hunger

: Seasoned food restores more Hunger Level 2 : Crockpot cooks 20% faster

: Crockpot cooks 20% faster Level 3: 25% chance to make Hearty Stew

Ranger

Cost : 70 Diamonds

: 70 Diamonds Starter Tools : Flashlight, Revolver, and Revolver ammo x 18

: Flashlight, Revolver, and Revolver ammo x 18 Level 1 : Start with 18 ammo

: Start with 18 ammo Level 2 : +10% chance to refund ammo on shot

: +10% chance to refund ammo on shot Level 3: Start with 30 ammo

Lumberjack

Cost : 70 Diamonds

: 70 Diamonds Starter Tools : Good Axe

: Good Axe Level 1 : +20% chance to get 1 bonus Log from trees

: +20% chance to get 1 bonus Log from trees Level 2 : +25% chance for a double Sapling drop

: +25% chance for a double Sapling drop Level 3: +20% chance to get one or two bonus Logs from trees

Assassin

Cos t: 500 Diamonds

t: 500 Diamonds Starter Tools : Katana and 120 Throwing Knives

: Katana and 120 Throwing Knives Level 1 : +10% sprint speed, -15% HP, and +5% chance for Throwing Knives to spawn in chests

: +10% sprint speed, -15% HP, and +5% chance for Throwing Knives to spawn in chests Level 2 : First hit on any enemy has a chance to be a critical strike

: First hit on any enemy has a chance to be a critical strike Level 3: +10% chance for Throwing Knives to spawn in chests

Note that the requirements to level up a Class are displayed only after the player purchases it.

FAQs

What is the best Class in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Assassin is the best Class in the game. The user spawns with a Katana and multiple Throwing Knives, possesses enhanced speed, and often deals critical damage on the first hit.

How do I get Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest?

You can purchase Diamonds from the Store and earn them by collecting Badges.

How do I level up a class in 99 Nights in the Forest?

To level up a Class, you'll need to complete specific conditions related to its role. These conditions appear on the menu once you unlock a Class.

Is it possible to skip a Class level in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Yes, you can skip the requirements for a Class level-up by spending Robux.

