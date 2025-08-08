How to adopt Wren in Adopt Me

Wren is the latest rare Pet in Adopt Me and was introduced on August 1, 2025. Celebrating the game's 40 billion views on Roblox, the developer released the Pet, along with the 40B Visits event. This festivity rewards you with new codes for logging into the game. You can use them in the Safety Hub by the Supermarket for incredible rewards.

Read on to learn how you can get Wren in Adopt Me.

Here's how you can get Wren in Adopt Me

Adopt Wren now! (Image via Roblox)

Near Nursery

Since Wren is a rare Pet, it isn't easy to adopt. Currently, you can purchase it from the Nursery in the Adoption Land. Here's the step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Visit the Adoption Land.

Visit the Adoption Land. Step 2: Visit the Nursery. You don't have to enter the building. The Pet is on sale near its door.

Visit the Nursery. You don't have to enter the building. The Pet is on sale near its door. Step 3: Pay 1400 Cash, and Wren will be yours.

However, note that Wren is being offered near the Nursery for a limited time. So, you should hurry and get it as soon as possible. If it goes out of stock, you can never be sure when or if it will return.

Redeem code

Another reliable way to get Wren is through Redeem Codes received daily during the 40B Visits event. These codes pop up the moment you log into the game. Enter them in the Safety Hub by the Supermarket.

Bug Royal Egg

You can also visit the Pet Shop in the Nursery and purchase the Royal Egg, which costs 1450 Cash. Here are the possibilities of hatching Pets of different rarity from this egg:

Common: 0%

Uncommon: 25%

Rare: 37%

Ultra-rare: 30%

Legendary: 8%

Since Royal Egg has a pretty good probability of hatching rare Pets, it'd be a good idea to buy one if you want Wren in Adopt Me.

Trading

You can also acquire Wren by using the trading feature in-game. This method doesn't cost Cash, but it will require you to give up some in-game items equivalent to the price of the Pet.

FAQs related to Adopt Me

Can I trade my belongings for Wren?

Currently, only Neon Pet owners can access Server Trade. So, if you possess it, you can trade your belongings for Wren in Server Trade.

When will the 40B Visits event end?

The 40B Visits event will end today (August 8, 2025).

