How to adopt Manta Ray in Adopt Me 

Adopt Me introduced a lot of new content with its Summer Sticker Sunset update on July 25, 2025, including two new Pets, stickers, and more. One such addition is an Ultra-Rare Pet called Manta Ray, which debuted alongside the Island Tarsier. You can obtain this critter via purchase at the Adoption Island using Doubloons or by trading with other players.

Here’s a quick guide to adopting the latest Ultra-Rare Pet in the game's Summer Sticker Sunset update.

A complete guide to adopting Manta Ray in Adopt Me

Manta Ray Pet (Image via Roblox)

Like other Adopt Me Pets, there are two ways of adopting this Ultra-Rare critter: spending Doubloons and trading with other players. Below are the details:

1) Spend Doubloons

You can purchase a Manta Ray with 62,000 Doubloons. Go to the Event Shop at Adoption Island. You will see three Pets for sale near the "Buy Doubloons" stall. Walk up to the Manta Ray on the right side above the cage. Press the “E” button on your keyboard, and submit the required amount of Doubloons to purchase the Pet.

Here are all the ways you can farm Doubloons in Adopt Me:

Obtained as a reward from Treasure Defense, Sink a Ship, and Cannon Circle mini-games.

Cure any Pets’ Buccaneer Band and Beach Bonfire ailments.

Earn by going to the AFK Beach.

Participate in the Treasure Tide event.

2) Trading

You can get a Manta Ray from another player using the trading feature. While you don’t have to spend Doubloons, this method requires giving up some in-game items equivalent to the value of this Ultra-Rare Pet.

Growth stages and tricks of the Manta Ray in Adopt Me

Similar to other Pets, the Manta Ray goes through six different stages of growth: Newborn, Junior, Pre-teen, Teen, Post-teen, and Full Grown. Here are the tricks that it learns at every stage:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

You can make a Neon version of this critter by combining four Full Grown Manta Rays, or a Mega Neon version by fusing four Neon Manta Rays. It's best to acquire the Pet via trade instead of buying with Doubloons if you want the Mega Neon or Neon versions.

FAQs

What is the rarity of the Manta Ray?

The Pet belongs to the Ultra-Rare category.

How do I get a Manta Ray?

You can get this Pet by purchasing it with Doubloons or via trading.

How much does one Manta Ray cost?

One costs 62,000 Doubloons at the Event Shop.

