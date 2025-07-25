  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • How to find the Mermicorn Animated Sticker in Adopt Me

How to find the Mermicorn Animated Sticker in Adopt Me

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 25, 2025 18:33 GMT
Summer Sticker Sunset
Mermicorn Animated Sticker is a new item introduced in the Adopt Me's Summer Sticker Sunset update (Image via Roblox)

Adopt Me dropped a new Summer-themed update, Sticker Sunset, on July 25, 2025. It brought new Pets, sticker packs, items, and more. The Mermicorn Animated Sticker, one such addition, is a Legendary rarity item and its design is based on the Mermicorn Pet. It shows a cartoon version of the Pet, sitting on the rock and sipping a drink from a glass with a straw.

Ad

That said, here’s a quick guide on how to get the latest Mermicorn Animated Sticker in Adopt Me.

A guide to getting the Mermicorn Animated Sticker in Adopt Me

Mermicorn Animated Sticker (Image via Roblox)
Mermicorn Animated Sticker (Image via Roblox)

You can get the Mermicorn Animated Sticker in Adopt Me by purchasing and opening the Summer 2025 Sticker Pack. Follow the steps below to do so:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Step 1: Go to the Adoption Island.
  • Step 2: Enter the area that sells posters and stickers. You can find it near the Treasure Defense mini-game platform.
  • Step 3: Walk near the board that says Summer 2025 Sticker Pack. You will see the sticker pack showcased on a wooden table.
  • Step 4: Press the “E” key on your keyboard and purchase the sticker pack.

You can buy one Summer 2025 Sticker Pack for 1000 Doubloons at the Adoption Island. Here are the ways to earn Doubloons in Adopt Me:

Ad
  • Cure the Pets’ Buccaneer Band ailment.
  • Cure the Pets’ Beach Bonfire ailment.
  • Earn passively at the AFK beach.
  • Play the Treasure Defense mini-game
  • Play Sink a Ship mini-game
  • Open Treasure Chests
  • Play the Cannon Circle mini-game.

However, it is not a guarantee that you’ll receive the sticker after purchasing the required sticker pack. The pack contains 20 stickers, apart from the Mermicorn Animated Sticker, and each has a certain percentage chance of dropping based on its rarity. Note that there is a 0.05% chance that the pack will drop the Mermicorn Animated Sticker.

Ad

Also read: Adopt Me codes

All stickers in Adopt Me’s Summer 2025 Sticker Pack

The Summer 2025 Sticker Pack contains 21 stickers, including the Mermicorn Animated. They range from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Ultra-Rare to the highest Legendary. Here is the drop rate for each rarity:

  • Common: 40%
  • Uncommon: 25%
  • Rare: 17%
  • Ultra-Rare: 14%
  • Legendary: 4%

Here’s the list of stickers categorized under their respective rarity:

Common

  • Accordion
  • Cannon
  • Island Trasier
  • Marimba
  • Drum

Uncommon

  • Emperor Shrimp
  • Jewel
  • Kelp Crewmate
  • Guitar

Rare

  • Kelp Raider
  • Manta Ray
  • Ship
  • Hammerhead
  • Kelp Hunter
Ad

Ultra-Rare

  • Seabed Creeper
  • Seaslug
  • Coconut Friend
  • Kelp Captain

Legendary

  • Pirate Dog
  • Priceless Shrimp
  • Mermicorn Animated Sticker

Also read: Treasure Tides guide

FAQs

How to get the Mermicorn Animated Sticker?

You can get the sticker by purchasing and opening the Summer 2025 Sticker Pack, which costs 1000 Doubloons.

What is the chance of getting a Mermicorn Animated Sticker?

You have a 0.05% chance of receiving the sticker after opening the Summer 2025 Sticker Pack.

What is the rarity of the Mermicorn Animated Sticker?

The sticker belongs to the Legendary rarity.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications