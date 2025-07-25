How to find the Mermicorn Animated Sticker in Adopt Me

Adopt Me dropped a new Summer-themed update, Sticker Sunset, on July 25, 2025. It brought new Pets, sticker packs, items, and more. The Mermicorn Animated Sticker, one such addition, is a Legendary rarity item and its design is based on the Mermicorn Pet. It shows a cartoon version of the Pet, sitting on the rock and sipping a drink from a glass with a straw.

That said, here’s a quick guide on how to get the latest Mermicorn Animated Sticker in Adopt Me.

A guide to getting the Mermicorn Animated Sticker in Adopt Me

Mermicorn Animated Sticker (Image via Roblox)

You can get the Mermicorn Animated Sticker in Adopt Me by purchasing and opening the Summer 2025 Sticker Pack. Follow the steps below to do so:

Step 1: Go to the Adoption Island.

Go to the Adoption Island. Step 2: Enter the area that sells posters and stickers. You can find it near the Treasure Defense mini-game platform.

Enter the area that sells posters and stickers. You can find it near the Treasure Defense mini-game platform. Step 3: Walk near the board that says Summer 2025 Sticker Pack . You will see the sticker pack showcased on a wooden table.

Walk near the board that says . You will see the sticker pack showcased on a wooden table. Step 4: Press the “E” key on your keyboard and purchase the sticker pack.

You can buy one Summer 2025 Sticker Pack for 1000 Doubloons at the Adoption Island. Here are the ways to earn Doubloons in Adopt Me:

Cure the Pets’ Buccaneer Band ailment.

Cure the Pets’ Beach Bonfire ailment.

Earn passively at the AFK beach.

Play the Treasure Defense mini-game

Play Sink a Ship mini-game

Open Treasure Chests

Play the Cannon Circle mini-game.

However, it is not a guarantee that you’ll receive the sticker after purchasing the required sticker pack. The pack contains 20 stickers, apart from the Mermicorn Animated Sticker, and each has a certain percentage chance of dropping based on its rarity. Note that there is a 0.05% chance that the pack will drop the Mermicorn Animated Sticker.

All stickers in Adopt Me’s Summer 2025 Sticker Pack

The Summer 2025 Sticker Pack contains 21 stickers, including the Mermicorn Animated. They range from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Ultra-Rare to the highest Legendary. Here is the drop rate for each rarity:

Common: 40%

40% Uncommon: 25%

25% Rare: 17%

17% Ultra-Rare: 14%

14% Legendary: 4%

Here’s the list of stickers categorized under their respective rarity:

Common

Accordion

Cannon

Island Trasier

Marimba

Drum

Uncommon

Emperor Shrimp

Jewel

Kelp Crewmate

Guitar

Rare

Kelp Raider

Manta Ray

Ship

Hammerhead

Kelp Hunter

Ultra-Rare

Seabed Creeper

Seaslug

Coconut Friend

Kelp Captain

Legendary

Pirate Dog

Priceless Shrimp

Mermicorn Animated Sticker

FAQs

How to get the Mermicorn Animated Sticker?

You can get the sticker by purchasing and opening the Summer 2025 Sticker Pack, which costs 1000 Doubloons.

What is the chance of getting a Mermicorn Animated Sticker?

You have a 0.05% chance of receiving the sticker after opening the Summer 2025 Sticker Pack.

What is the rarity of the Mermicorn Animated Sticker?

The sticker belongs to the Legendary rarity.

