How to find the Mermicorn Animated Sticker in Adopt Me

Adopt Me dropped a new Summer-themed update, Sticker Sunset, on July 25, 2025. It brought new Pets, sticker packs, items, and more. The Mermicorn Animated Sticker, one such addition, is a Legendary rarity item and its design is based on the Mermicorn Pet. It shows a cartoon version of the Pet, sitting on the rock and sipping a drink from a glass with a straw.
That said, here’s a quick guide on how to get the latest Mermicorn Animated Sticker in Adopt Me.
A guide to getting the Mermicorn Animated Sticker in Adopt Me
You can get the Mermicorn Animated Sticker in Adopt Me by purchasing and opening the Summer 2025 Sticker Pack. Follow the steps below to do so:
- Step 1: Go to the Adoption Island.
- Step 2: Enter the area that sells posters and stickers. You can find it near the Treasure Defense mini-game platform.
- Step 3: Walk near the board that says Summer 2025 Sticker Pack. You will see the sticker pack showcased on a wooden table.
- Step 4: Press the “E” key on your keyboard and purchase the sticker pack.
You can buy one Summer 2025 Sticker Pack for 1000 Doubloons at the Adoption Island. Here are the ways to earn Doubloons in Adopt Me:
- Cure the Pets’ Buccaneer Band ailment.
- Cure the Pets’ Beach Bonfire ailment.
- Earn passively at the AFK beach.
- Play the Treasure Defense mini-game
- Play Sink a Ship mini-game
- Open Treasure Chests
- Play the Cannon Circle mini-game.
However, it is not a guarantee that you’ll receive the sticker after purchasing the required sticker pack. The pack contains 20 stickers, apart from the Mermicorn Animated Sticker, and each has a certain percentage chance of dropping based on its rarity. Note that there is a 0.05% chance that the pack will drop the Mermicorn Animated Sticker.
Also read: Adopt Me codes
All stickers in Adopt Me’s Summer 2025 Sticker Pack
The Summer 2025 Sticker Pack contains 21 stickers, including the Mermicorn Animated. They range from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Ultra-Rare to the highest Legendary. Here is the drop rate for each rarity:
- Common: 40%
- Uncommon: 25%
- Rare: 17%
- Ultra-Rare: 14%
- Legendary: 4%
Here’s the list of stickers categorized under their respective rarity:
Common
- Accordion
- Cannon
- Island Trasier
- Marimba
- Drum
Uncommon
- Emperor Shrimp
- Jewel
- Kelp Crewmate
- Guitar
Rare
- Kelp Raider
- Manta Ray
- Ship
- Hammerhead
- Kelp Hunter
Ultra-Rare
- Seabed Creeper
- Seaslug
- Coconut Friend
- Kelp Captain
Legendary
- Pirate Dog
- Priceless Shrimp
- Mermicorn Animated Sticker
Also read: Treasure Tides guide
FAQs
How to get the Mermicorn Animated Sticker?
You can get the sticker by purchasing and opening the Summer 2025 Sticker Pack, which costs 1000 Doubloons.
What is the chance of getting a Mermicorn Animated Sticker?
You have a 0.05% chance of receiving the sticker after opening the Summer 2025 Sticker Pack.
What is the rarity of the Mermicorn Animated Sticker?
The sticker belongs to the Legendary rarity.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025