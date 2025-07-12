Adopt Me Treasure Tides guide

Adopt Me is currently celebrating the Summer Festival, featuring beach-themed elements and events. Treasure Tides is one such element, which occurs every two hours and changes the explorable area of the beach. When it triggers, it can open the doors to exclusive loot and unlockables, making it an important part of the Summer Festival.

Ad

Let’s take a look at Treasure Tides and how they work in Adopt Me.

An overview of Treasure Tides in Adopt Me

A Treasure Chest (Image via Roblox)

Treasure Tides are a preset event that alters the state of the event area. Every two hours, the tides change from high to low and vice versa; during low tide, you can explore more of the area, while high tide covers some of it. Naturally, this makes low tide the more desirable part of the cycle.

Ad

Trending

During low tide, Treasure Chests will appear on the shore, which can be opened using Treasure Keys. You can get Treasure Keys from the Crow’s Nest minigame and by purchasing them from Arnie in the Summer Festival.

Unlocking a Treasure Chest has a chance to give you Doubloons, Age-Up Potions, Regal Chests, Pet Eggs, and Priceless Jewels. Priceless Jewels are the rarest item in the Chests, particularly since you can only get one of them per day.

Ad

Treasure Tides will likely remain available for the remainder of the Summer Festival, which is expected to end on August 1, 2025.

Also read: Adopt Me Summer Treasure Defense guide

About the Summer Festival

The Summer Festival area (Image via Roblox)

The Summer Festival celebrates the coming of the eponymous season, featuring several themed gameplay elements and collectibles. This event was added to the game on July 4, 2025, and it will remain active for the rest of the month.

Ad

Summer Festival adds new minigames and unlockables each week, implementing Pets and accessories that will only be available during the event period. Most of these can be unlocked using Doubloons, the primary event currency obtained through the featured minigames.

You can partake in Buccaneer Band, Beach Bonfire, Treasure Defense, and more to gain access to such freebies. For a few extra Doubloons, you can also visit the AFK Beach, granting you 25 Doubloons for every 15 seconds you spend in the area.

Ad

Collect Pets based on marine species, acquire accessories with a seafaring theme during the event, and adorn your Summer-inspired home with the featured furniture. They are only here for a limited time, so be sure to unlock what you need from the event.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do Treasure Tides work in Adopt Me?

During Treasure Tides, the sea changes between high and low tides every two hours, altering the explorable area and granting access to Treasure Chests.

Ad

How to get Treasure Chests in Adopt Me

Treasure Chests appear during low tide as a part of the Treasure Tides overworld event.

Can Treasure Chests include Doubloons in Adopt Me?

Yes, Treasure Chests have a chance to reward you with 3,000 or 5,000 Doubloons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025