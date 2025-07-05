Adopt Me Summer Treasure Defense guide

The Summer Treasure Defense update for Adopt Me commemorates the arrival of the titular season, introducing a new minigame, various collectibles, and Needs. Added on July 4, 2025, the update not only includes new content but also fixes issues with existing elements. You can play the featured Treasure Defense minigame, earn Doubloons, and get the newest items to add to your collection.

Here’s everything to know about the Summer Treasure Defense update.

Breaking down the Adopt Me Summer Treasure Defense update

Treasure Defense minigame and AFK Beach

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Treasure Defense minigame is about keeping the Kelp Raiders at bay using heavy objects. You need to prevent waves of Kelp Raiders from stealing treasure. To do so, you must throw heavy objects down the rope to defeat them. This will help you earn Doubloons, using which you can buy the newest Summer-themed items.

Different types of heavy objects deal varying amounts of damage, as listed below:

Anvil: 1 damage dealt to an enemy

1 damage dealt to an enemy Barrel: 2 damage dealt to three enemies

2 damage dealt to three enemies Bomb: 5 damage to three enemies

5 damage to three enemies Coconut: 1 damage dealt to everyone on the rope

1 damage dealt to everyone on the rope Crate: 2 damage dealt to everyone on the rope

2 damage dealt to everyone on the rope Dynamite: 5 damage directly to Kelp Raider ships

Melee combat with Kelp Raiders is also possible, where you will come face-to-face with their nefarious forces and give them a taste of defeat. If you choose to release the Parrot, it will join you in battle against the dastardly pirates.

You can earn Doubloons from the AFK Beach as well. Once you step into the AFK Beach, you can leave your device as the game adds Doubloons into your account over time. You don’t need to do anything in this area, either; the game rewards you for inactivity, hence the name.

New items, Pets, Needs, and AFK Beach

The event area (Image via Roblox)

Here are the new Pets you can currently buy in the event area:

Uncommon Hammerhead Shark: 11,000 Doubloons

11,000 Doubloons Ultra Rare Seabed Creeper: 79,000 Doubloons

79,000 Doubloons Legendary Mermicorn: 1,000 Robux

These items are available for purchase in the same area:

Common Coconut Shoes: 700 Doubloons

700 Doubloons Common Crow’s Nest Propeller: 650 Doubloons

650 Doubloons Furniture piece Kelp Crewmate Poster: 4,000 Doubloons

4,000 Doubloons Rare Corsair Cruiser: 40,000 Doubloons

40,000 Doubloons Rare Treasure Chest Back Accessory: 3,500 Doubloons

3,500 Doubloons Ultra Rare Accordion: 8,000 Doubloons

8,000 Doubloons Ultra Rare Lighthouse Hat: 6,000 Doubloons

6,000 Doubloons Uncommon Hook Hand Grappling Hook: 2,200 Doubloons

2,200 Doubloons Uncommon Jolly Roger Backpack: 1,550 Doubloons

The update introduces two new Needs: Beach Bonfire and Buccaneer Band. Beach Bonfire has you interact with the Gravedigger on the beach to hear scary stories, rewarding you with 15 Bucks, 1 XP, and 250 Doubloons.

With the Buccaneer Band Need, you must take the Pet to the Buccaneer Band on Adoption Island. You can either listen to or join the other players, as they play music in the activity-specific area. The rewards for completing this Need are 18 Bucks, 1 XP, and 250 Doubloons.

Bug fixes

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The issues listed below were addressed with this patch:

Fixed the Moonbeam Butterfly’s visual particle effects while sleeping.

Players will no longer be teleported to the AFK area after three minutes of inactivity. The teleportation will occur after the intended 18 minutes of inactivity.

Issues with Pirate Health and Ship Health UI not disappearing properly after exiting the minigame have been resolved.

Treasure Defense tutorial panels now automatically clear before the minigame begins.

Various camera issues have been resolved.

Issues with the Parrot not leaving correctly after its dedicated time have been resolved.

Fixed the AFK warning hint not showing in time before reconnecting the player to a different server.

FAQs

When did the Summer Treasure Defense update arrive in Adopt Me?

The Summer Treasure Defense update was added to Adopt Me on July 4, 2025.

How to earn Doubloons in Adopt Me

Doubloons can be earned by defeating enemies in the Treasure Defense minigame or through the AFK Beach area.

Is Adopt Me free to play?

Yes, Adopt Me can be accessed and played for free without any mandatory premium requirements being imposed on the player.

