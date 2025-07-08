How to adopt the Hammerhead Shark in Adopt Me 

Adopt Me rolled out the Summer Festival event on July 5, 2025, with three new Pets. They made their debut in the event’s first week. One of them is Hammerhead Shark, the Uncommon rarity critter, that debuted alongside Mermicorn and Seabed Creeper. You can obtain the Pet by purchasing it from the Adoption Island with Doubloons or trading with another player.

This guide explores all the ways of getting the latest uncommon Pet in Adopt Me

Everything about the Hammerhead Shark in Adopt Me

Hammerhead Shark (Image via Roblox)

You can use two ways to adopt the Hammerhead Shark in Adopt Me: Buying with Doubloons and Trading with other players. Here are the details:

1) Buying with Doubloons

After exiting your house, go to the Adoption Island via its tunnel and visit the Summer Shop.

You will find all three latest critters for sale behind the Baby Shop. The Hammerhead Shark, displayed above a black cage, costs 11,000 Doublons.

If you’re short of Doubloons, there are various methods to earn them. Here is the list:

Play the new Treasure Defense mini-game: You must defend the treasure against Kelp Raiders in this mini-game. There are various items that help you defeat the raiders, such as an Anvil, Barrel, Bomb, Coconut, Crate, and Dynamite. It rewards Doubloons for the amount of Gold saved and participation.

You must defend the treasure against Kelp Raiders in this mini-game. There are various items that help you defeat the raiders, such as an Anvil, Barrel, Bomb, Coconut, Crate, and Dynamite. It rewards Doubloons for the amount of Gold saved and participation. AFK Beach: Visiting the AFK Beach helps you earn Doubloons passively. You can get 25 Doubloons for every 15 seconds spent on the beach.

Visiting the AFK Beach helps you earn Doubloons passively. You can get 25 Doubloons for every 15 seconds spent on the beach. Beach Bonfire: You can also earn Doubloons by curing the Beach Bonfire ailment of your Pet. After a critter gets the ailment, visit the bonfire in the Summer Shop and listen to stories told by the Gravedigger. You can get 250 Doubloons after the ailment gets cured.

2) Trading with other players

Another way to adopt the Hammerhead Shark in Adopt Me is by trading it with other players. It won’t cost you any Doubloons, but you should be willing to give some of your items to the player you are trading with.

Tricks and growth stages of the Hammerhead Shark in Adopt Me

Mega Neon Hammerhead Shark (Image via Roblox)

Like other Pets in Adopt Me, Hammerhead Shark goes through six growth stages: Newborn, Junior, Pre-teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown. It learns a new trick at every stage, as follows:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Fully Grown: Trick 2

You can make Neon and Mega Neon variants of this critter. However, it might require a lot of grinding while purchasing with Doubloons. So, you can use the trading method to obtain the required numbers.

Combining four Fully Grown Hammerhead Sharks makes one Neon variant, and four Neon variants make one Mega Neon Hammerhead Shark.

FAQs

What are the ways to get a Hammerhead Shark in Adopt Me?

You can get a Hammerhead Shark by purchasing it with Doubloons or trading with other players.

How much does a Hammerhead Shark cost?

Purchasing one Hammerhead Shark costs 11,000 Doubloons.

What is the rarity of the Hammerhead Shark?

Hammerhead Shark is of Uncommon rarity.

