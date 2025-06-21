Adopt Me Furniture Storage guide

The latest Adopt Me update, dubbed Furniture Storage, brought an overhauled building system to the experience. This system revamps how you interact with furniture placement in your virtual home, streamlining the storage, positioning, and general layout of the interface. You can use these elements to make decorating your in-game house much simpler, faster, and more enjoyable.

This guide goes over the building system enhancements, furniture packs, and more changes added with the Adopt Me Furniture Storage update.

Everything you need to know about the Furniture Storage update in Adopt Me

Building system overhauls

The new building system (Image via Roblox)

The focal point of the update is the new building system overhaul, which adds several new features to home customization. Storage is the most significant, as it allows you to store the furniture you own and fetch them when needed. You can store furniture from different houses and retrieve them at will, so long as you’re the one who stowed the desired items away.

This system does have a minor limitation: you cannot store the furniture that comes with a house when you buy it. Only the items you place can be stored and placed in these structures.

The building system comes with a brand-new interface with multiple categories that simplify searching for specific pieces of furniture. You can view specific furniture types, go through them in alphabetical order in the Alphabetical category, or simply use the search feature. New items have also been added to the Free category to help you find freebies easily.

These options are available for both the Catalog and the Storage tabs, making these QoL improvements rather broad. Feel free to browse these menus to acclimate yourself to the new systems and the streamlined menu navigation.

Once you place the furniture, you can lock it in place. That way, you won’t have to worry about accidentally moving it while customizing other elements. If you wish to remove the lock, simply click on the furniture and hit the unlock button to make it movable again.

The update has also introduced a significant change to the way furniture selling prices work. Instead of depreciating over time like standard furniture purchases, the selling value of your furniture will always be half its original purchase value. So, if you bought a table for 500 Bucks, its selling value will always be 250 Bucks instead of reducing over time.

Lastly, standard beds have finally become accessible to Pets and babies alike.

Furniture packs, picture frames, and Buddy Bucks

The Stylish and Deluxe furniture packs (Image via Roblox)

Players will receive two free furniture packs — Stylish and Deluxe — for logging into the game within the first week of the update’s release. The Furniture Storage update was introduced on June 20, 2025, and these packs will be available until June 27, 2025. You will find their contents in the Free section of the building system.

Furthermore, until June 27, 2025, you can earn additional Bucks while decorating your home. You can earn 1.25x more money by playing on the same server as your friend. This multiplier also applies to Need and Job completion, so rack up plenty of cash during this time frame.

The update adds three picture frames that can be bought with Bucks and displayed in your home. These include Standard, Wooden, and Fancy picture frames; the first two cost five Bucks each, while the third is priced at 10 Bucks.

Two new furniture packs, wallpapers, and floor designs were added to the experience as well. The new furniture packs are called Gamer’s Paradise and Getting Ready, capturing the gaming and dress-up themes with their furniture and accessory designs. Gamer’s Paradise contains 20 unique items, while Getting Ready has 27 purchasables. The contents of both packs can be bought with Bucks.

As for the wallpaper and floor designs, you can choose from 13 unique designs, which can be purchased using Bucks.

FAQs

When was the Furniture Storage update added to Adopt Me?

The Furniture Storage update was added to Adopt Me on June 20, 2025.

How to view furniture alphabetically in Adopt Me

While accessing the building system, click on the A-Z icon to view every piece of furniture in alphabetical order.

How much does it cost to purchase all items in the Getting Ready furniture pack in Adopt Me?

The total cost of all items in the Getting Ready furniture pack is 440 Bucks.

