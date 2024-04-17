Adopt Me: Lure Guide

The popular pet-raising Roblox experience, Adopt Me sees constant updates that shake the gameplay up through certain mechanics. One such addition to its repertoire is Lures, introduced in the latter half of 2023. These are simple contraptions that allow players to passively collect resources and rare pets.

Lures have certain quirks of their own, knowing which may help you get more rewards and avoid needlessly wasting time. This guide will introduce you to lures, how they work, how to get them, and what you can obtain using them.

Adopt Me Lure Overview

Lures in Adopt Me (Image via Roblox)

Lures are a form of earning rewards passively, requiring the player to activate them. Once set up properly, each lure will require a few hours to yield a reward. There can only be one type of lure active at any point, and each lure will require a dedicated bait for it to offer a reward.

Types of Lures

Currently, there are two types of lures available to each player: the Box Lure and the Cozy Home Lure. Each of these can be accessed through the Edit House menu in your house.

The Box Lure costs $750, while the Cozy Home Lure costs 1,200 Robux. There is no difference in effectiveness between the two lures, despite the latter costing Robux. That said, since only one of them can be active at a time, you will be able to double your rewards by setting both of them up.

About Bait

Using bait in an Adopt Me box lure (Image via Roblox)

Previously, players could use a few different types of bait in their lures to earn rewards like the Ash Zebra bait, the Flaming Zebra bait, and more. Unfortunately, they have since become inactive, as they were tied to an event.

The only active bait in the game is the Campfire Cookies, which can be used to obtain various rewards, including bucks, potions, cosmetic items, unique traversal items, and rare pets.

These can be used infinitely and take four hours to yield a reward. They also have a chance to reward you with a legendary Blazing Lion pet, albeit with a low chance of 0.01%.

Here’s a brief list of rewards obtainable by using the Campfire Cookies bat in a lure:

Bucks (10-10,000): 79% drop chance

79% drop chance Age-Up Potion: 12.5% drop chance

12.5% drop chance Flame Crown: 5% drop chance

5% drop chance Flame Glasses: 5% drop chance

5% drop chance Magma Greatsword: 5% drop chance

5% drop chance Meteor Plush: 5% drop chance

5% drop chance Flame Pogostick: 5% drop chance

5% drop chance Flame Grappling Hook: 5% drop chance

5% drop chance Paint Sealer: 2% drop chance

2% drop chance Magma Moose: 1.49% drop chance

1.49% drop chance Magma Snail: 1.49% drop chance

1.49% drop chance Toasty Red Panda: 1.49% drop chance

1.49% drop chance Blazing Lion: 0.01% drop chance

How to use a Lure?

Setting up a lure in Adopt Me (Image via Roblox)

Using a lure is fairly simple, as described in the steps below:

Purchase a lure from the Edit House menu in your main home.

Place the lure inside your home.

Equip the bait and add it to your lure, which will start a countdown timer.

Wait for four hours to see what the lure captures.

Return to the lure and interact with it to receive the reward.

Lures aren’t consumed upon use and will be available for repeated use afterward. You can set up both the Box Lure and the Cozy Home Lure at once to receive two rewards at once. Before doing so, ensure that you have enough Campfire Cookies bait to activate both of them.

FAQs

What are the chances of getting a Magma Moose by using a lure in Adopt Me?

You have a 1.49% chance of getting a Magma Moose pet through a lure in Adopt Me.

Can I use multiple lures at once in Adopt Me?

In Adopt Me, you can only use one of each lure type at any given moment, limiting the maximum number of active lures to two.

Can I use a Flaming Zebra bait in a lure for rewards in Adopt Me?

No, Flaming Zebra bait was an event-exclusive item that has since expired, making it impossible to use in lures in Adopt Me.

