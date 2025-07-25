Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset guide

The latest Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset update rolled out on July 25, 2025, marking the final week of the ongoing Summer event. Sticker Sunset introduced many new features, including Pets, Stickers, items, and more. You can also get additional rewards from the Treasure Tides event and purchase various Robux items at a discounted price in the Summer Sale.
Here’s a quick rundown of the Summer Sticker Sunset update, including details of all new content.
Everything new in the Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset update
New Pets
The latest update introduced two final Summer-themed Pets: Island Traiser (Common rarity) and Manta Ray (Ultra Rare rarity). You can obtain the Island Traiser by spending 3,400 Doubloons and the Manta Ray for 62,000 Doubloons.
Summer Sticker Pack
The new Summer 2025 Sticker Pack is a new in-game item in Adopt Me. You can buy one pack for 1000 Doubloons at the Adoption Island. This pack offers 21 new stickers: four each of Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Ultra-Rare rarities, and five of Legendary. Here is the list:
Common rarity stickers
- Cannon
- Island Tarsier
- Marimba
- Accordion
Uncommon rarity stickers
- Jewel
- Drum
- Emperor Shrimp
- Kelp Raider
Rare rarity stickers
- Manta Ray
- Ship
- Guitar
- Kelp Crewmate
Ultra-Rare rarity stickers
- Seabed Creeper
- Hammerhead Shark
- Seaslug
- Kelp Hunter
Legendary rarity stickers
- Coconut Friend
- Priceless Shrimp
- Pirate Dog
- Kelp Captain
- Mermicorn Animated
You have a 40% chance to obtain the Common rarity stickers, 25% chance for Uncommon rarity stickers, 17% chance for rare rarity stickers, 14% chance for Ultra-Rare stickers, and 4% chance for Legendary rarity stickers. Despite being a Legendary rarity, the drop rate of Mermicorn Animated Sticker is 0.05%.
New items
The Summer Sticker Sunset update debuted three new items to Adopt Me:
- Pirate Captain Stroller (Rare rarity): 20,500 Doubloons
- Personal Cannon Launcher (Ultra-Rare rarity): 58,000 Doubloons
- Pirate Bay Poster (Furniture): 4,000 Doubloons
Additional Treasure Tide rewards
You can find additional rewards by opening the Treasure Chests in the Treasure Tide event. The chests also offer three Priceless Jewels each real-life day. Here is the list:
- Doubloons ✕ 3,000
- Dabloons ✕ 5,000
- 1 Age-Up Potion
- Regal Chest
- Pet Egg
- 1 Priceless
- Doubloons ✕ 3,000
- Doubloons ✕ 5,000
- Dabloons ✕ 7,000
- 2 ✕ Age-Up Potions
- Moon Egg
- 1 ✕ Priceless Jewel
- Doubloons ✕ 3,000
- Doubloons ✕ 5,000
- Doubloons ✕ 7,000
- Doubloons ✕ 9,000
- Royal Egg
- 1 ✕ Priceless Jewel
Summer Sale
You can buy the Robux items at a discount of up to 30%. This offer will be available till the Summer Sticker Sunset ends on August 1, 2025. The table below shows the items, discount rate, and discounted price:
Bug fixes
Here are the bug fixes for the Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset update:
- Fixed a purchase issue with the Pirate Bay Poster.
- "Fire" button now correctly functions on the Personal Cannon Launcher.
- Removed the "Coming Soon" sign from the Cannon Circle minigame.
- Fixed inconsistencies in the Sale.
FAQs
What are the new Pets introduced in the Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset update?
Island Traiser and Manta Ray are the latest Pets added in the latest update.
What are the new items in the latest update?
Pirate Captain Stroller, Personal Cannon Launcher, and Pirate Bay Poster are the new items in the latest update.
What is the price of the Summer 2025 Sticker Pack?
The One Summer 2025 Sticker Pack costs 1,000 Doubloons.
