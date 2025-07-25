Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset guide

The latest Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset update rolled out on July 25, 2025, marking the final week of the ongoing Summer event. Sticker Sunset introduced many new features, including Pets, Stickers, items, and more. You can also get additional rewards from the Treasure Tides event and purchase various Robux items at a discounted price in the Summer Sale.

Ad

Here’s a quick rundown of the Summer Sticker Sunset update, including details of all new content.

Everything new in the Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset update

New Pets

New Pets (Image via Roblox)

The latest update introduced two final Summer-themed Pets: Island Traiser (Common rarity) and Manta Ray (Ultra Rare rarity). You can obtain the Island Traiser by spending 3,400 Doubloons and the Manta Ray for 62,000 Doubloons.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Furniture Storage guide

Summer Sticker Pack

Summer 2025 Sticker Pack (Image via Roblox)

The new Summer 2025 Sticker Pack is a new in-game item in Adopt Me. You can buy one pack for 1000 Doubloons at the Adoption Island. This pack offers 21 new stickers: four each of Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Ultra-Rare rarities, and five of Legendary. Here is the list:

Ad

Common rarity stickers

Cannon

Island Tarsier

Marimba

Accordion

Uncommon rarity stickers

Jewel

Drum

Emperor Shrimp

Kelp Raider

Rare rarity stickers

Manta Ray

Ship

Guitar

Kelp Crewmate

Ultra-Rare rarity stickers

Seabed Creeper

Hammerhead Shark

Seaslug

Kelp Hunter

Legendary rarity stickers

Coconut Friend

Priceless Shrimp

Pirate Dog

Kelp Captain

Mermicorn Animated

You have a 40% chance to obtain the Common rarity stickers, 25% chance for Uncommon rarity stickers, 17% chance for rare rarity stickers, 14% chance for Ultra-Rare stickers, and 4% chance for Legendary rarity stickers. Despite being a Legendary rarity, the drop rate of Mermicorn Animated Sticker is 0.05%.

Ad

New items

The Summer Sticker Sunset update debuted three new items to Adopt Me:

Pirate Captain Stroller (Rare rarity): 20,500 Doubloons

20,500 Doubloons Personal Cannon Launcher (Ultra-Rare rarity): 58,000 Doubloons

58,000 Doubloons Pirate Bay Poster (Furniture): 4,000 Doubloons

Additional Treasure Tide rewards

You can find additional rewards by opening the Treasure Chests in the Treasure Tide event. The chests also offer three Priceless Jewels each real-life day. Here is the list:

Doubloons ✕ 3,000

Dabloons ✕ 5,000

1 Age-Up Potion

Regal Chest

Pet Egg

1 Priceless

Doubloons ✕ 3,000

Doubloons ✕ 5,000

Dabloons ✕ 7,000

2 ✕ Age-Up Potions

Moon Egg

1 ✕ Priceless Jewel

Doubloons ✕ 3,000

Doubloons ✕ 5,000

Doubloons ✕ 7,000

Doubloons ✕ 9,000

Royal Egg

1 ✕ Priceless Jewel

Ad

Summer Sale

Buy all Robux items at the discounted price (Image via Roblox)

You can buy the Robux items at a discount of up to 30%. This offer will be available till the Summer Sticker Sunset ends on August 1, 2025. The table below shows the items, discount rate, and discounted price:

Ad

Items Discount rate Discounted price Camping Kit 30% 119 Robux Cozy Home Lure 25% 765 Robux Diamond Lavender 29% 120 Robux Firefly Pet 30% 300 Robux Fly-A-Pet Potion 10% 230 Robux Honey Treat 25% 127 Robux Hotdog Stand 41% 50 Robux Lemonade Stand 30% 28 Robux Pirate Pet Wear 10% 225 Robux Premium Plots 21% 299 Robux Ride-A-Pet Potion 10% 117 Robux VIP 14% 550 Robux Nautilus pet 19% 169 Robux Soccer Stadium 30% 385 Robux Fossil Isle Returns Bundle 30% 560 Robux Home-ing Rocket 20% 120 Robux 2 ✕ Pets Certificate 10% 225 Robux Snow Cone Stand 30% 42 Robux

Ad

Also read: Summer Treasure Defense guide

Bug fixes

Here are the bug fixes for the Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset update:

Fixed a purchase issue with the Pirate Bay Poster.

"Fire" button now correctly functions on the Personal Cannon Launcher.

Removed the "Coming Soon" sign from the Cannon Circle minigame.

Fixed inconsistencies in the Sale.

FAQs

What are the new Pets introduced in the Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset update?

Ad

Island Traiser and Manta Ray are the latest Pets added in the latest update.

What are the new items in the latest update?

Pirate Captain Stroller, Personal Cannon Launcher, and Pirate Bay Poster are the new items in the latest update.

What is the price of the Summer 2025 Sticker Pack?

The One Summer 2025 Sticker Pack costs 1,000 Doubloons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025