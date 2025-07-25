  • home icon
Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset guide

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 25, 2025 19:19 GMT
Adopt Me
Everything you need to know about the Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset update (Image via Roblox)

The latest Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset update rolled out on July 25, 2025, marking the final week of the ongoing Summer event. Sticker Sunset introduced many new features, including Pets, Stickers, items, and more. You can also get additional rewards from the Treasure Tides event and purchase various Robux items at a discounted price in the Summer Sale.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Summer Sticker Sunset update, including details of all new content.

Everything new in the Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset update

New Pets

New Pets (Image via Roblox)
New Pets (Image via Roblox)

The latest update introduced two final Summer-themed Pets: Island Traiser (Common rarity) and Manta Ray (Ultra Rare rarity). You can obtain the Island Traiser by spending 3,400 Doubloons and the Manta Ray for 62,000 Doubloons.

Summer Sticker Pack

Summer 2025 Sticker Pack (Image via Roblox)
Summer 2025 Sticker Pack (Image via Roblox)

The new Summer 2025 Sticker Pack is a new in-game item in Adopt Me. You can buy one pack for 1000 Doubloons at the Adoption Island. This pack offers 21 new stickers: four each of Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Ultra-Rare rarities, and five of Legendary. Here is the list:

Common rarity stickers

  • Cannon
  • Island Tarsier
  • Marimba
  • Accordion

Uncommon rarity stickers

  • Jewel
  • Drum
  • Emperor Shrimp
  • Kelp Raider

Rare rarity stickers

  • Manta Ray
  • Ship
  • Guitar
  • Kelp Crewmate

Ultra-Rare rarity stickers

  • Seabed Creeper
  • Hammerhead Shark
  • Seaslug
  • Kelp Hunter

Legendary rarity stickers

  • Coconut Friend
  • Priceless Shrimp
  • Pirate Dog
  • Kelp Captain
  • Mermicorn Animated

You have a 40% chance to obtain the Common rarity stickers, 25% chance for Uncommon rarity stickers, 17% chance for rare rarity stickers, 14% chance for Ultra-Rare stickers, and 4% chance for Legendary rarity stickers. Despite being a Legendary rarity, the drop rate of Mermicorn Animated Sticker is 0.05%.

New items

The Summer Sticker Sunset update debuted three new items to Adopt Me:

  • Pirate Captain Stroller (Rare rarity): 20,500 Doubloons
  • Personal Cannon Launcher (Ultra-Rare rarity): 58,000 Doubloons
  • Pirate Bay Poster (Furniture): 4,000 Doubloons

Additional Treasure Tide rewards

You can find additional rewards by opening the Treasure Chests in the Treasure Tide event. The chests also offer three Priceless Jewels each real-life day. Here is the list:

  • Doubloons ✕ 3,000
  • Dabloons ✕ 5,000
  • 1 Age-Up Potion
  • Regal Chest
  • Pet Egg
  • 1 Priceless
  • Doubloons ✕ 3,000
  • Doubloons ✕ 5,000
  • Dabloons ✕ 7,000
  • 2 ✕ Age-Up Potions
  • Moon Egg
  • 1 ✕ Priceless Jewel
  • Doubloons ✕ 3,000
  • Doubloons ✕ 5,000
  • Doubloons ✕ 7,000
  • Doubloons ✕ 9,000
  • Royal Egg
  • 1 ✕ Priceless Jewel
Summer Sale

Buy all Robux items at the discounted price (Image via Roblox)
Buy all Robux items at the discounted price (Image via Roblox)

You can buy the Robux items at a discount of up to 30%. This offer will be available till the Summer Sticker Sunset ends on August 1, 2025. The table below shows the items, discount rate, and discounted price:

ItemsDiscount rateDiscounted price
Camping Kit30%119 Robux
Cozy Home Lure25%765 Robux
Diamond Lavender29%120 Robux
Firefly Pet30%300 Robux
Fly-A-Pet Potion10%230 Robux
Honey Treat25%127 Robux
Hotdog Stand41%50 Robux
Lemonade Stand30%28 Robux
Pirate Pet Wear10%225 Robux
Premium Plots21%299 Robux
Ride-A-Pet Potion10%117 Robux
VIP14%550 Robux
Nautilus pet19%169 Robux
Soccer Stadium30%385 Robux
Fossil Isle Returns Bundle30%560 Robux
Home-ing Rocket20%120 Robux
2 ✕ Pets Certificate10%225 Robux
Snow Cone Stand30%42 Robux
Bug fixes

Here are the bug fixes for the Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset update:

  • Fixed a purchase issue with the Pirate Bay Poster.
  • "Fire" button now correctly functions on the Personal Cannon Launcher.
  • Removed the "Coming Soon" sign from the Cannon Circle minigame.
  • Fixed inconsistencies in the Sale.

FAQs

What are the new Pets introduced in the Adopt Me Summer Sticker Sunset update?

Island Traiser and Manta Ray are the latest Pets added in the latest update.

What are the new items in the latest update?

Pirate Captain Stroller, Personal Cannon Launcher, and Pirate Bay Poster are the new items in the latest update.

What is the price of the Summer 2025 Sticker Pack?

The One Summer 2025 Sticker Pack costs 1,000 Doubloons.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

