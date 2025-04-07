How to adopt the Bakeneko and Kage Crow in Adopt Me

Cherry Blossoms have filled the world of Adopt Me to celebrate the advent of the spring season and with it, the title has added new Pets. The two newest Pets that you can add to your collection are the Bakeneko and the Kage Crow, both of which are purchasable with Cherry Blossoms. Players can acquire these limited-time Pets, raise them through multiple growth stages, and teach them new tricks along the way.

Here’s how you can adopt the Bakeneko and Kage Crow in Adopt Me.

Adopting the Bakeneko and Kage Crow in Adopt Me

The Bakeneko and Kage Crow (Image via Roblox)

The Bakeneko and Kage Crow are intrinsically tied to the Cherry Blossom Festival, the currently ongoing event celebrating the arrival of spring. These Pets belong to the Common and Ultra Rare rarities, respectively, and can be purchased using Cherry Blossoms, the main currency of the event.

You can buy the Common Bakeneko for 3,650 Cherry Blossoms, while the Ultra Rare Kage Crow costs 75,000 Cherry Blossoms. So, to get both Pets, you must accrue a total of 78,650 Cherry Blossoms and interact with their respective stations to buy them.

In addition to these Pets, you can also buy Sakura and spring-themed accessories, gliders, Pet Wear, Strollers, Toys, and more. These include the Sakura Hang Glider, Wing Hang Glider, Sakura Scythe, and more.

How to earn Cherry Blossoms

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Cherry Blossoms, the main event currency, can be earned through the exclusive minigame featured in the Cherry Blossom Festival: Sakura Swoop. Sakura Swoop involves flying through Sakura Rings, which increases your combo multiplier and raises your score. The idea is to continue your combo streak for as long as possible without landing on islands or falling through the clouds.

Once your run ends, you will be rewarded with the currency based on your performance. The better you perform, the more currency you earn. On average, you will receive around 3,000 Cherry Blossoms per run of the minigame, depending on your performance.

Another way to acquire Cherry Blossoms is to visit the AFK area from the Cherry Blossoms Festival icon on the HUD. This area gives you 25 Cherry Blossoms every 15 seconds or 100 Cherry Blossoms per minute, which is a modest amount to earn without proactive participation.

FAQs

How to get the Bakeneko and Kage Crow in Adopt Me

The Bakeneko and Kage Crow can be purchased from the Cherry Blossom Festival area for 3,650 and 75,000 Cherry Blossoms, respectively.

Can the Bakeneko and Kage Crow be acquired for free in Adopt Me?

Yes, you can collect the Bakeneko and Kage Crow for free in the Cherry Blossom Festival.

How to earn Cherry Blossoms in Adopt Me

Cherry Blossoms can be earned through the Cherry Blossom Festival AFK area or by participating in the Sakura Swoop minigame.

