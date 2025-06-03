How to adopt Muskrat in Adopt Me

Adopt Me introduced four new Pets in the latest update, which is focused on the Camping Trip theme. This patch was added on May 30, 2025, and it included the Uncommon Muskrat among its additions. You can adopt the Muskrat by purchasing it from the Camp Shop on Adoption Island using Bucks. It will become unavailable once the Camping event expires.

Let’s go over the acquisition process of the Uncommon Muskrat in detail and see which growth stages and tricks it undergoes.

Getting Muskrat in Adopt Me

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Uncommon Muskrat is a limited Pet available from the Camp Shop found near the Camping Site on Adoption Island. This Shop is a brown building with lights pointing toward its entrance, making it easy to spot from a distance. The Muskrat is available for 950 Bucks, which is fairly inexpensive for all players, no matter their experience with the game.

Since the Muskrat is not tied to any event-specific currency, the grinding required to obtain it is minimal. The fastest way to earn Bucks is to complete any Pet’s needs, giving you up to 20 Bucks depending on the task performed. You may also make up to 50 Bucks every in-game day via various jobs on Adoption Island.

Furthermore, the Task Board can serve as a great source of income, giving you hundreds of Bucks for completing daily quests for consecutive days.

Muskrat growth stages and tricks

The Mega-Neon Muskrat (Image via Roblox)

The Muskrat goes through six different stages of growth: Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown. It learns a new trick during each stage, which are as follows:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

Since it can be bought multiple times using Bucks, it’s fairly easy to make Neon and Mega Neon versions of the Pet. Combine four regular Muskrats to create a Neon Muskrat; similarly, merge four Neon Pets to make a Mega Neon variant.

FAQs

How do I get Muskrat in Adopt Me?

Muskrat can be bought for 950 Bucks from the Camp Shop.

When was Muskrat added to Adopt Me?

Muskrat was added to the game on May 30, 2025.

What rarity does Muskrat belong to in Adopt Me?

Muskrat belongs to the Uncommon rarity.

