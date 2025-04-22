Bush Elephant Adopt Me: How to adopt, tricks, and more

Adopt Me regularly includes Pets that can be adopted during specific events. The Bush Elephant is one such premium Pet made available during the Games Event 2024. It has since left the in-game shop and can no longer be purchased directly. The Pet was initially added to the game on July 26, 2024.

Here’s what you need to know about the Bush Elephant in this experience.

Breaking down the Bush Elephant in Adopt Me

Overview and how to adopt

Official render of the Bush Elephant (Image via Adopt Me)

The Bush Elephant was a Legendary-rarity Pet that was available in the in-game Shop in July 2024. Since the associated event has ended, players can no longer buy it from the shop. Instead, they must rely on trading to acquire it from another player willing to part with it.

Getting this Pet was simple: you could buy it for 600 Robux from the Shop. It involved no additional steps or mission completion; once the player completed the transaction, they could start nurturing it.

The Games Event 2024 ended on August 12, 2024, and the Bush Elephant was removed from the Shop then.

Growth stages and tricks

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Bush Elephant undergoes the six standard growth phases as the player raises it. It starts as a Newborn and then develops into a Junior, a Pre-Teen, a Teen, a Post-Teen, and lastly, a Full Grown. With each growth phase, the Elephant learns a new trick that it can perform on command. These tricks are as follows:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

If you add four of this Pet to your collection, you can combine them into a Neon Variant. Getting four Neon versions of the Pet allows you to create a Mega Neon version, which is the rarest variant of the Bush Elephant.

FAQs

Is the Bush Elephant available in Adopt Me?

The Bush Elephant can only be acquired via trading and is no longer accessible in the shop.

How many growth stages does the Bush Elephant go through in Adopt Me?

The Bush Elephant goes through six growth stages: Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown.

Is Adopt Me playable for free?

Yes, the game is accessible for free without any mandatory Robux purchases.

