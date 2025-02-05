African Wild Dog Adopt Me: Tricks, how to get, and more

Adopt Me has you collect all types of pets and nurture them with care, ranging from regular cats and dogs to exotic pets based on mythical beings. A limited-time pet that could be obtained by purchasing any five UGCs was the African Wild Dog during the UGC Refresh 2023 event, but it's no longer available. The African Wild Dog was an Ultra-Rare pet that was available from July 2023 to January 2024.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the African Wild Dog.

Everything you need to know about the African Wild Dog in Adopt Me

Overview and how to get

Official render of the African Wild Dog (Image via Adopt Me)

The African Wild Dog was obtainable during the aforementioned six-month period by collecting five different UGCs. However, since it was removed from the shop on January 4, 2024, it can no longer be purchased and added to your collection. The only way to get this pet is to trade it with another player.

Trending

The price of the five UGCs required to get the Ultra-Rare pet varied based on the chosen products, which made the cost of getting the Wild Dog vary between 295 and 500 Robux. Players could select any five UGC items from the shop for it to count as progress towards the African Dog pet. Once they finished their purchases, the pet could then be claimed from the event board.

While the pet was available for six months, getting it now can be rather difficult owing to its high trading value. Finding someone willing to trade for it is difficult and if you do, expect the other player to demand something equally rare in return.

Also read: Adopt Me Moon Update patch notes

Growth phases and tricks

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Like all pets, the African Wild Dog went through six different stages of growth: Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown. The Dog could learn one new trick per growth phase, which the game notified you of whenever it reached the next stage of its life. Once it reached Full-Grown, the Wild Dog would retain its adult form.

Here are the tricks it could learn throughout its growth cycle:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full-Grown: Trick 2

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

Can the African Wild Dog be obtained in Adopt Me?

Trading aside, the African Wild Dog is no longer available through regular means.

When was the African Wild Dog available to collect in Adopt Me?

The African Wild Dog was available during a six-month period between mid-July 2023 and early January 2024.

Could the African Wild Dog be obtained for free in Adopt Me?

Since obtaining the African Wild Dog was tied directly to Robux purchases, obtaining it for free was not possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024