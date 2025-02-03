Adopt Me Moon Update patch notes

The pet collection Roblox title, Adopt Me, released an update as an addendum to the ongoing Lunar New Year event. This update prominently features the Moon, which is a major part of the iconography surrounding the Lunar New Year. Added on February 1, 2025, this patch introduces the Moon as an exploration area, the Royal Moon Egg, new Pets, and more.

This article includes patch notes for the Moon Update, along with a brief breakdown of the same.

Patch notes for the Moon Update in Adopt Me

The Spaceship (Image via Roblox)

New exploration area: the Moon . Explore the Moon and curious Ruins!

. Explore the Moon and curious Ruins! Auto-equip Helmets when landing on the Moon.

New Eggs: Moon Egg and Royal Moon Egg.

Moon Egg hatches into one of eight new incredible species of Pets!

Adopt Royal Moon Egg after collecting five Special Stars found on Adoption Island and the Moon.

Find additional Shooting Stars on the Moon!

Trending

Also read: All Adopt Me Shooting Stars locations

Breaking down the Moon Update in Adopt Me

Launching into space (Image via Roblox)

The Moon Update acts as an addition to the Lunar New Year event, introducing new Eggs, Pets, an exploration area, and more to the experience. With this patch, you can launch yourself to the Moon, a brand-new map where the gravity is low, and the sky is littered with Shooting Stars.

Launching into space plays a special cutscene, where you see your pod approaching the celestial body. While on the Moon, you and your Pets will automatically equip Helmets for maximum immersiveness. The Moon also acts as the hub world for the two new Egg types, along with the different Pets found in the area.

This patch introduces the Moon Egg and Royal Moon Egg, which can be hatched to obtain up to eight new Pets. These Eggs are currently inactive and will be made available on February 7, 2025. While the Moon Egg will be purchasable from the Gumball Machine, the Royal Moon Egg will only be unlocked once you collect five Special Stars. You can find Special Stars on Adoption Island and the Moon, scattered in various locations.

The Moon is also home to new Shooting Star locations, increasing the amount of Stars you can obtain during the event. You can use these Stars to buy new Pets and resources from the Vending Machine on Adoption Island.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get the Royal Moon Egg in Adopt Me?

The Royal Moon Egg can be unlocked on February 7, 2025, after collecting five Special Stars.

When was the Moon Update added to Adopt Me?

The Moon Update was added to the game on February 1, 2025.

How to reach the Moon in Adopt Me?

You can reach the Moon by interacting with the spaceship next to the NPC Lucy on Adoption Island.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024