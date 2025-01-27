All Adopt Me Shooting Star locations (January 25, 2025)

Adopt Me, the pet-rearing title, is currently celebrating the advent of the Lunar New Year with various themed elements like a redecorated lobby, new collectibles, pets, and more. This experience has incorporated Shooting Stars as the main event currency, being available for use at the Shooting Star Vending Machine for Potions, accessories, and Pets. Shooting Stars can be found at various locations across the hub world.

Read through this guide to find all 30 Shooting Stars to use at the Vending Machine and obtain the Lunar New Year-themed celebration items.

Every Shooting Star location in Adopt Me

A Shooting Star (Image via Roblox)

While looking for Shooting Stars, you don’t need access to special locations. You can explore the hub world and naturally come upon these collectibles. These blue Stars shimmer quite brightly, so you will be able to spot them from a distance.

Shooting Stars spawn in different locations each day, with up to 30 being up for collection per day. This is the main way to obtain the Stars and amass plenty of them for everything in the Vending Machine. January 27 marks the third day of the Lunar Event, which will end on February 14, 2025.

Here are the locations of all 30 Shooting Stars that can be collected on Day 3:

On the neon cave bridge.

In front of the Nursery.

Next to the Nursery, close to a wall.

On the bridge close to the School.

Behind the School, on top of a tree.

Close to the back wall of the School.

On the red bridge.

Next to the Pet Shop sign.

Atop the tree behind the Pet Shop.

On the roof of the yellow tent.

On the ground behind the Trade License.

In the open area next to the Baby Shop.

On the Baby Shop wall.

Close to a tree in the river next to the Baby Shop.

Inside the blue playground pipe.

Two can be found In the open space close to the Ice Cream vendor.

At the Pizza Shop.

Inside the blue gift box in the Toy Shop.

On the topmost bulb of the Sky Castle.

Under the bridge that leads to the Beach.

Adjacent to the Beach diving board.

On a rock near the diving board.

In front of a Shop on the Beach.

On a pole close to the Beach area waterfall.

Next to a tree near the waterfall.

In the area close to the waterfall.

On a rock beside the lighthouse.

Close to the three umbrellas on the ground.

To the left of the diving board, next to a massive rock.

Shooting Star Vending Machine rewards

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here’s what you can get by exchanging Shooting Stars at the Vending Machine:

Common Tiny Age Potion: 3 Shooting Stars

3 Shooting Stars Rare Lunar New Year Knot Earrings: 5 Shooting Stars

5 Shooting Stars Rare Lucky Coin Flying Disc: 5 Shooting Stars

5 Shooting Stars Rare Blossom Snake: 40 Shooting Stars

40 Shooting Stars Legendary Gilded Snake: 325 Shooting Stars

In total, you need 378 Shooting Stars to clear out the Vending Machine. Since the event lasts three weeks, you can collect up to a total of 630 Shooting Stars, which is well above what is needed to get everything.

FAQs

How many Shooting Stars can be collected each day during the Lunar New Year event in Adopt Me?

You can collect up to 30 Shooting Stars during the Lunar New Year event period.

How many Shooting Stars does the Legendary Gilded Snake require in Adopt Me?

The Legendary Gilded Snake is available from the Vending Machine for 325 Shooting Stars.

When does the Lunar New Year event end in Adopt Me?

The Adopt Me Lunar New Year event is scheduled to end on February 14, 2025.

