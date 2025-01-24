How to get all Snakes in Adopt Me Lunar New Year event 2025

Adopt Me has made a name for itself through its various events throughout the year. To kick off 2025, the developers have decided to treat the players with a Lunar New Year event. A Vending Machine has been added to Adoption Island, from where you can purchase new items and Snakes. Speaking of it, there are four new Snake pets available during this event. You might want to grab them right away because they won't be present after it ends.

Since the event isn't going to last for long, you might need some help in unlocking the Snakes. To help you with that, here's a guide that explains how to get the Snakes in Adopt Me's Lunar New Year event.

How to unlock all four Snakes in the Lunar New Event in Adopt Me

Collect Stars scattered all over Adoption Island (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can obtain the Lunar New Event Snake pets by using a new currency. While the event is active, Stars are going to fall from the sky and you can use them as a currency. They will be scattered all over Adoption Island and you can collect them by simply touching them. Some notable locations where you can find the Stars are above the buildings, on top of the trees, crashed into the tree stem, etc.

Once you have collected them, you can go to the Vending Machine in Adoption Island to purchase the new Snakes. It should be noted that there is one Legendary Pet called the Gilded Snake. The Gilded Snake is going to be there until the end of the Lunar New Year Event, and you can purchase it for 325 Stars.

Use the Stars to ourchase Lunar New Year event Snakes (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the Gilded Snake, there are three other rare Snakes that you can purchase. These three will be available for purchase one at a time. For now, you can purchase the Blossom Snake for 40 Stars. However, it will be around for only a week, and it will then be replaced by another. Hence, to unlock all four Snakes in the Lunar New Year event, you will have to wait for three weeks.

Note: The Lunar New Year event will last until February 14, 2025. After that, you won't be able to get the Snakes. The only way you can get them after the event is by trading them with other players.

You can also purchase the following items from the Vending Machine by using the Stars.

Lunar New Year Knot Earrings (Rare)

Purchase it for 5 Stars.

Lucky Coin Flying Disc (Rare)

Purchase it for 5 Stars.

Tiny Age Potion (Common)

Purchase it for 3 Stars.

FAQs

How to get the Gilded Snake in Adopt Me?

You can get the Gilded Snake by paying 325 Stars during the Lunar New Year event.

Will the Snakes be there after the Lunar New Year event in Adopt Me?

You won't be able to unlock the Snakes once the Lunar New Year event ends. However, you can trade them with other players.

When will the Lunar New Year event end in Adopt Me?

The Lunar New Year will end on February 14, 2025.

