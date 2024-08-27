  • home icon
Multiverse Tower Defense Codes (August 2024)

By Aniket
Modified Aug 27, 2024 11:22 GMT
Get all the latest Multiverse Tower Defense codes (Image via Roblox)

Multiverse Tower Defense codes offer a safe and reliable shortcut to earn precious rewards like Gems, Coins, and Reroll Essence in the game. Amongst all these items, Gems is what you should be farming the most, as it allows you to summon new units. While most players spend hours earning Gems, you can use codes to accumulate thousands before using them to unlock Mythic and Legendary units.

This article highlights all active Multiverse Tower Defense codes and even includes a guide on how to redeem them.

All Multiverse Tower Defense codes (Active)

Redeem codes before they expire in Multiverse Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

A list of all active codes in Multiverse Tower Defense is mentioned below. These codes are time-sensitive and may expire soon, so be sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

List of Active Multiverse Tower Defense Codes
CodesReward
DOWNTIME2750 Gems and 3 Reroll Essence (latest)
2MVisits!3000 Coins and 3 Reroll Essence
1MVisits!1000 Gems and 31 Reroll Essence
SorryForShutdown 1000 Gems and 10 Reroll Essence
SorryForBugs20 Reroll Essence
KyoGoat500 Gems and 5 Reroll Essence
WelcomeToTheGame650 Gems
Release1500 Gems

Inactive Multiverse Tower Defense codes

As of now, there are no invalid codes in this Roblox title. However, we will update this section if one expires.

How to redeem Multiverse Tower Defense codes

Code box in Multiverse Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

You can follow these steps to redeem active codes in Multiverse Tower Defense:

  • After starting the game, click on the "Twitter bird" icon on the right side.
  • Enter the active codes in the code box that appears and hit redeem.
  • If the code is working, you will receive the rewards associated with it instantly.

Importance of Multiverse Tower Defense codes

Use codes to earn Gems and summon units (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, these codes offer you freebies, including in-game currencies and Reroll Essence. Grinding for these items may take you hours, but codes will help you skip the hard work and get the rewards directly.

While you require just 600 Gems to summon 10 units, the codes mentioned above can help you get 5000 Gems within seconds. This will allow you to effectively strengthen your team early in the game.

Multiverse Tower Defense code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Double-check codes to avoid getting such issues (Image via Roblox)

If you enter an incorrect code, an error message saying "this code doesn't exist" will appear in this Roblox game. To avoid this issue, you need to copy-paste the code as is. Moreover, all codes are case-sensitive so you must avoid using letter case or space when they are not required.

Where to find new codes for Multiverse Tower Defense

For all the latest information and codes, you can follow the developers on their X (Twitter) account. Additionally, you can join the Multiverse Tower Defense Discord server for the same.

FAQs

What is the latest code in Multiverse Tower Defense?

"DOWNTIME" is the latest code and it rewards you with 2750 Gems and 3 Reroll Essence.

Do Multiverse Tower Defense codes expire?

The codes usually expire whenever there's a new update in the game.

Is it safe to use codes in Roblox games?

Yes, using codes in Roblox games is safe as they are issued by the developers themselves.

