Royale High: Halo Answers 2024 (Dream Dust)

Halloween is approaching, and Royale High is already on the go with Eveningfall 2024. During this event, you have a chance to obtain a free Dream Dust Eveningfall Halo 2024. All you have to do is answer some questions at the Nightmare Fountain. Remember, if you get the answer wrong, you will lose your chance of obtaining the Halo.
Here are the correct Halo answers in Royale High to boost your chances. Refer to them and answer all the questions asked by Nightmare Fountain with ease.
All Halo Answers in Royale High
Before we dive deeper, you must know a few things. First, even the most appropriate answer does not guarantee a Halo. It just increases your chances of obtaining the Dream Dust Eveningfall Halo 2024 in Royale High. However, if you haven't received Halo, you can come back after two hours to try again.
Each question (or nightmare) is created by its respective author. You can find the author's name just above the dialogue box. To save your time, we have provided the author's name along with the appropriate answers to their questions below:
Nightmare by 1eventis1eventis
- Option A: Either Diamonds or nothing
- Option B: Either EXP, Diamonds, or nothing
- Option C: More chances of obtaining EXP than Diamonds
- Option D: Either Diamonds or nothing
Nightmare by 7PurpleStrike7
- Option A: Nothing
- Option B: Diamonds
- Option C: Diamonds or EXP
- Option D: Either Diamonds, EXP, or nothing
Nightmare by Amber_VD
- Option A: EXP
- Option B: Diamonds or EXP
- Option C: Halo, Diamonds, or EXP
- Option D: Halo or EXP
Nightmare by CN_KittyCat
- Option A: Either Diamonds or nothing
- Option B: Either Diamonds, EXP, or nothing
- Option C: Either EXP or nothing
- Option D: EXP
Nightmare by desxloation
- Option A: Either EXP or Diamonds
- Option B: Either Halo, EXP or nothing
- Option C: Either Diamonds or nothing
- Option D: Either EXP or nothing
Nightmare by edoveweiss
- Option A: Either Diamonds or EXP
- Option B: Either EXP or Diamonds
- Option C: Nothing
- Option D: Diamonds
Nightmare by Happyisthebestng4 / Omegagirl228
- Option A: Either EXP, Diamonds, or nothing
- Option B: Diamonds
- Option C: Either Diamonds or nothing
- Option D: Either EXP or nothing
Nightmare by JULDIOOI / rheemuah
- Option A: Either Diamonds or EXP
- Option B: Either Halo or Diamonds
- Option C: Either Halo, Diamonds or nothing
- Option D: Either Diamonds or nothing
Nightmare by KaiyomizuKurayami
- Option A: Either Diamonds or nothing
- Option B: Either Halo, Diamonds, or EXP
- Option C: Either Diamonds or nothing
Nightmare by leheavyestmort
- Option A: Either Diamonds or nothing
- Option B: Either EXP or Diamonds
- Option C: Either EXP or Diamonds
Nightmare by NICE_ALWAYS
- Option A: Either Halo, Diamonds, or EXP
- Option B: Either EXP or Diamonds
- Option C: EXP
- Option D: Either Diamonds or nothing
Nightmare by SophieOfTheStars
- Option A: Either Halo, Diamonds, or EXP
- Option B: Nothing
- Option C: Either Diamonds or nothing
- Option D: EXP
Nightmare by Starxstral / CatsAreTheBest1744
- Option A: Nothing
- Option B: Either EXP, Diamonds, or nothing
- Option C: Nothing
- Option D: Either Halo or EXP
Nightmare by swaggerchick3
- Option A: Either Diamonds or nothing
- Option B: EXP
- Option C: Either EXP, Diamonds, or nothing
- Option D: Either Halo, Diamonds, or nothing
Nightmare by Velioroth + l0wk3y_mi4
- Option A: Either EXP or nothing
- Option B: Either Diamonds or nothing
- Option C: Nothing
- Option D: EXP
Also Check: All Candy Bowl locations in Royale High
FAQs about Royale High
What are the chances of getting a Halo in Royale High 2024?
The chances of getting a Halo are very low (0.1%).
How to make a wish in Nightmare Fountain?
To make a wish, go to the Nightmare Fountain in front of the Royal Castle and click on the "Make a Wish" prompt.
Can you get a Halo twice in Royale High?
Yes, it is possible to get a Halo twice in this game.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024