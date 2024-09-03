Royale High: Halo Answers 2024 (Dream Dust)

Halloween is approaching, and Royale High is already on the go with Eveningfall 2024. During this event, you have a chance to obtain a free Dream Dust Eveningfall Halo 2024. All you have to do is answer some questions at the Nightmare Fountain. Remember, if you get the answer wrong, you will lose your chance of obtaining the Halo.

Here are the correct Halo answers in Royale High to boost your chances. Refer to them and answer all the questions asked by Nightmare Fountain with ease.

All Halo Answers in Royale High

Nightmare by edoveweiss (Image via Roblox)

Before we dive deeper, you must know a few things. First, even the most appropriate answer does not guarantee a Halo. It just increases your chances of obtaining the Dream Dust Eveningfall Halo 2024 in Royale High. However, if you haven't received Halo, you can come back after two hours to try again.

Each question (or nightmare) is created by its respective author. You can find the author's name just above the dialogue box. To save your time, we have provided the author's name along with the appropriate answers to their questions below:

Nightmare by 1eventis1eventis

Option A: Either Diamonds or nothing

Option B: Either EXP, Diamonds, or nothing

Option C: More chances of obtaining EXP than Diamonds

Option D: Either Diamonds or nothing

Nightmare by 7PurpleStrike7

Option A: Nothing

Option B: Diamonds

Option C: Diamonds or EXP

Option D: Either Diamonds, EXP, or nothing

Nightmare by Amber_VD

Option A: EXP

Option B: Diamonds or EXP

Option C: Halo , Diamonds, or EXP

, Diamonds, or EXP Option D: Halo or EXP

Nightmare by CN_KittyCat

Option A: Either Diamonds or nothing

Option B: Either Diamonds, EXP, or nothing

Option C: Either EXP or nothing

Option D: EXP

Nightmare by desxloation

Option A: Either EXP or Diamonds

Option B: Either Halo , EXP or nothing

, EXP or nothing Option C: Either Diamonds or nothing

Option D: Either EXP or nothing

Nightmare by edoveweiss

Option A: Either Diamonds or EXP

Option B: Either EXP or Diamonds

Option C: Nothing

Option D: Diamonds

Nightmare by Happyisthebestng4 / Omegagirl228

Option A: Either EXP, Diamonds, or nothing

Option B: Diamonds

Option C: Either Diamonds or nothing

Option D: Either EXP or nothing

Nightmare by JULDIOOI / rheemuah

Option A: Either Diamonds or EXP

Option B: Either Halo or Diamonds

or Diamonds Option C: Either Halo , Diamonds or nothing

, Diamonds or nothing Option D: Either Diamonds or nothing

Nightmare by KaiyomizuKurayami

Option A: Either Diamonds or nothing

Option B: Either Halo , Diamonds, or EXP

, Diamonds, or EXP Option C: Either Diamonds or nothing

Nightmare by leheavyestmort

Option A: Either Diamonds or nothing

Option B: Either EXP or Diamonds

Option C: Either EXP or Diamonds

Nightmare by NICE_ALWAYS

Option A: Either Halo , Diamonds, or EXP

, Diamonds, or EXP Option B: Either EXP or Diamonds

Option C: EXP

Option D: Either Diamonds or nothing

Nightmare by SophieOfTheStars

Option A: Either Halo , Diamonds, or EXP

, Diamonds, or EXP Option B: Nothing

Option C: Either Diamonds or nothing

Option D: EXP

Nightmare by Starxstral / CatsAreTheBest1744

Option A: Nothing

Option B: Either EXP, Diamonds, or nothing

Option C: Nothing

Option D: Either Halo or EXP

Nightmare by swaggerchick3

Option A: Either Diamonds or nothing

Option B: EXP

Option C: Either EXP, Diamonds, or nothing

Option D: Either Halo, Diamonds, or nothing

Nightmare by Velioroth + l0wk3y_mi4

Option A: Either EXP or nothing

Option B: Either Diamonds or nothing

Option C: Nothing

Option D: EXP

FAQs about Royale High

What are the chances of getting a Halo in Royale High 2024?

The chances of getting a Halo are very low (0.1%).

How to make a wish in Nightmare Fountain?

To make a wish, go to the Nightmare Fountain in front of the Royal Castle and click on the "Make a Wish" prompt.

Can you get a Halo twice in Royale High?

Yes, it is possible to get a Halo twice in this game.

