Royale High: All Candy Bowl Locations

Royale High's latest Royalloween update has introduced several new activities, with scavenging for Candies being one of them. Multiple Candy Bowls are hidden across the campus, completely free for you to collect. However, the only catch is that you have to locate these yourself. Do note that these Candies are quite important since they are a special type of currency used in the Candy Shop.

This article will take you through the precise locations of all Candy Bowls, and tell you how to use these Candies in the game.

All Candy Bowl locations in Royale High

Candy Bowl in the Bathing Quarters (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, you can only find seven Candy Bowls in this Roblox experience. Their exact locations are mentioned below:

Trending

Campus 3

In Campus 3, you will find three Candy Bowls hidden in the following locations:

1) Rainy Day Classroom

You can find the Candy Bowl on the teacher's desk.

2) Bathing Quarters

Walk down the little stairs and you will find the Candy Bowl on a table.

3) Teacher's Lounge

The Candy Bowl is kept on the front desk, near an NPC called Poppy.

Campus 4 Alpha

There are four Candy Bowls to find in Campus 4 Alpha:

4) Royale High Enrollment Desk

In the main office, you can find the Candy Bowl at the front desk, near Poppy. This is similar to the Teacher's Lounge location in Campus 3.

5) Musical Classroom

Head outside the main office and enter the building in the northeast. There will be a Music Classroom and the Candy Bowl will be on the teacher's desk.

6) Ticket Booth

Head to the ground where the carnival takes place. Here, you can find a Candy Bowl near the Ticket Booth.

7) Dressing Room

This area is an unfinished building but is rumored to be the ballroom's dressing room. It appears as a purple floating building with a conical roof. You can find a Candy Bowl inside this building.

Note: Once you have collected the Candy Bowls from Rainy Day Classroom and Teacher's Lounge, you can't get them again in Royale High Enrollment Desk and Musical Classroom in Campus 4 Alpha. You will have to wait for 60 minutes until the Candy Bowls are refilled again.

Also Check: How to enter Campus 4 in Royale High

How to Use Candies in Royale High

Now that you know where to find Candy, you can always go and collect them. Moreover, once you have enough of the resource, you can access the Candy Shop and purchase clothing items and potions with it. Below is a list of all the items you can buy using Candies:

Vampiric Bat Heart Ring (1600 Candies)

Couture Coffin Nails (2750 Candies)

Cutting Edge Claw Nails (3000 Candies)

Arachnofabulous (100 Candies)

Pumpkin Autumn Earrings (100 Candies)

Ghost Head (175 Candies)

Pumpkin Costume (275 Candies)

Fancy Monocle Eyepiece (275 Candies)

Chamber Chains (450 Candies)

Kitchen Accident (500 Candies)

Pumpkin Beret (600 Candies)

Safety Pin Sweetheart Earrings (1000 Candies)

Hot Head Plugs (1000 Candies)

Windy Witch Hat (1250 Candies)

Ghostie Transformation (1200 Candies)

Crescent Moon Cloak (1750 Candies)

Magical Witch (2000 Candies)

Widow's Pillbox Hat (2250 Candies)

Too Cool For Skull Shoulder Bag (2500 Candies)

Vampire Crown (2500 Candies)

Vaudevillian Ballroom Mask (3000 Candies)

Goth Lolita Sleeves (3500 Candies)

Goth Lolita Wrist Cuffs (3500 Candies)

Vamp Tote (4000 Candies)

Goth Lolita Purse (4000 Candies)

Widow's Wilted Bouquet (5000 Candies)

Kitty Crossbody (5000 Candies)

Batpack (5000 Candies)

Goth Lolita Skirt (5000 Candies)

Nocturnal Kitty Ears (10000 Candies)

Steampunk Undercity Sword Belt (10000 Candies)

Steampunk Undercity Skirt (10000 Candies)

Steampunk Inventor Bodice (20000 Candies)

Otherworldly Potion (20000 Candies)

Magical Broomstick (100000 Candies)

FAQs about Royale High

How to use Candies in Royale High?

You can use this exclusive currency to purchase items in the Candy Shop.

Can you turn Diamonds into Candy in Royale High?

No, but you can trade Diamonds in exchange for Candies in Royal High.

Are there any codes in Royale High?

Currently, there are no codes available in this game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024