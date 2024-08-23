How to enter the Campus 4 Alpha in Royale High

Royale High takes you on a magical adventure in a high school where you can attend classes, learn spells, dress up, and prioritize self-care. Its newest area is Campus 4, which is currently in the Alpha stage of development. Despite being incomplete, the area can be accessed by all players, giving them a brief preview of what’s to come.

Here’s how you can access Campus 4 Alpha and see what it has to offer.

Accessing Campus 4 Alpha in Royale High

Access Campus 4 through the Teleport menu (Image via Roblox)

Campus 4 Alpha can be accessed only if you are Level 200 or higher. Furthermore, entering the Campus requires you to join a new public server or create a private one. You can join a new public server through the Servers section in the Royale High Roblox page.

Trending

Once you've fulfilled these prerequisites, open the side panel and click on Teleport to open the fast travel map. Then, click on the Campus 4 Alpha icon at the top left to warp to said location. With that, you can now explore everything the area has to offer.

Also read: How to get the Dungeon Badge in Royale High

What to expect in Campus 4 Alpha

In-game update log for Campus 4 (Image via Roblox)

Campus 4 Alpha is a Southern California-based school, featuring magical twists on real-life iconography like pumpkin patches and carnivals. Being in the Alpha stage of development, the Campus is not yet fully realized. Glitches, bugs, and lag are to be expected, which will likely be ironed out by the time development finishes.

You can interact with a fountain and make a wish without encountering any bugs or glitches. It will reward you with Diamonds for doing so, with a small chance of the prize being a Halo. Feel free to toss a coin and have your wish granted.

The Office is fully modeled, with props decorating the halls. However, the Nurse’s office next door is not, with elements missing and developer notes scattered across the ground. You can spot what the devs have envisioned for the area by reading these notes.

As is the norm with other Campuses, the Dorms return, which currently reuse assets from Campus 3. This can change in the future, with the reused models likely being placeholders for the time being.

A brand-new addition to the game is Polly’s Pixie Patch, a pumpkin farm where you may be able to harvest the produce in the future. Right next to it is the Pumpkin Patch Harvest Weigh-Out tent, which includes podiums used to indicate the winner of a competition.

Additionally, a carnival can be spotted from the pumpkin patch. Fully modeled and textured props have been placed in the Carnival, with lights and themed decor adorning the scene. Players will be interested to see how this particular area takes shape over time.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do I enter Campus 4 Alpha in Royale High?

Campus 4 Alpha can be accessed through the Teleport menu after you reach Level 200 and join a new public or private server.

Is Campus 4 fully playable in Royale High?

While Campus 4 can be accessed in the game, it is not fully playable since it is in early development.

When will Campus 4 be fully released in Royale High?

Since Campus 4 is still in early development, its release date is currently unknown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024