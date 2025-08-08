Steal a Brainrot Glorbo Fruttodrillo guide

Glorbo Fruttodrillo is an obtainable unit in Steal a Brainrot, categorized as a Legendary-rarity character. As far as stats are concerned, it lands squarely in the middle of the various Legendary Brainrots in the experience. Its income rate is decent, and its purchase cost lands it squarely in the middle of all Legendary units.

Ad

Suffice it to say, adding Glorbo Fruttodrillo to your roster is a worthwhile investment for an early- to mid-game player. Let’s go over how to get this character, along with its income rate.

Breaking down Glorbo Fruttodrillo in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

Legendary units spawn every five minutes on the Conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

Glorbo Fruttodrillo is a Legendary unit, which makes it relatively easy to obtain in comparison to its Mythical and higher peers. A randomly chosen character from the game’s roster of 12 Legendary options is guaranteed to spawn on the conveyor belt every five minutes. So, all you have to do is keep an eye on the Legendary spawn and see if it’s the unit you want.

Ad

Trending

When it does show up on the belt, you can purchase it for 200,000 Cash. This is a fairly reasonable price for a mid-game player, but an early-game Robloxian may struggle to gather the required funds. After completing the purchase, we recommend accompanying it to your home base to ensure the other players don’t steal it.

If you’re short on funds, there’s always the option of thievery. Since Glorbo Fruttodrillo is not an exceedingly rare unit, it’s quite likely to spot it in beginner and veteran players’ strongholds alike. Wait for the right moment and then steal the unit from their bases. Note that your target will be informed of the theft, making it important to return to your own base as quickly as possible.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Income rate

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Glorbo Fruttodrillo is a middle-of-the-pack Legendary unit, in that its stats are decent enough to make its acquisition worthwhile. That said, the moment you get a better Legendary unit, it may be worth considering outright replacing it.

Ad

The unit makes 750 Cash per second, which is over thrice as high as Burbaloni Loliloli, the worst Legendary Brainrot. In contrast, its income rate is just over half of Sigma Boy’s, which is the best character in the same rarity. Traits and Mutations can skyrocket the unit’s income rate, making it match or, in some cases, even surpass Sigma Boy.

Our guide on Sigma Boy discusses what makes it the best Legendary Brainrot in Steal a Brainrot.

Ad

FAQs

How can Glorbo Fruttodrillo be obtained in Steal a Brainrot?

Glorbo Fruottodrillo can be purchased for 200,000 Cash or stolen from other players’ strongholds.

What is Glorbo Fruttodillo’s income rate in Steal a Brainrot?

Glorbo Fruttodillo’s income rate is 750 Cash per second.

How frequently do Legendary units spawn in Steal a Brainrot?

Legendary units are guaranteed to spawn every five minutes on the conveyor belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025