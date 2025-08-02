Steal a Brainrot Sigma Boy guide

Steal a Brainrot includes Sigma Boy in its roster of Legendary-rarity units. This unit is among the best in its rarity, making it a desirable acquisition should you run into it. It can be a positive addition to your base, considerably improving your money-making prospects. However, it can also be a hot target for other players on the server, who may try to steal it from under your nose.

Let’s go over this character in Steal a Brainrot and see what it’s capable of.

Breaking down Sigma Boy in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Sigma Boy belongs to the Legendary rarity, which makes it a fairly rare occurrence on the conveyor belt. It can be purchased from the aforementioned belt or stolen from another player’s base, as is the case for most other units in the game. Since the game guarantees one Legendary unit spawn on the conveyor belt every five minutes, you may not have to wait long for it to spawn.

Once it appears on the belt, you can buy it for 325,000 Cash. This makes it the most expensive character in its rarity and an extremely valuable acquisition. After buying it, be sure to monitor its approach to your base to prevent it from being stolen by other Robloxians.

You can also steal the unit from other players’ bases, should you lack the Cash or find that more convenient. Work around their security systems and escort the character to your base to add it to your roster of units. After that, do what you can to stop others from approaching your base and making off with your new acquisition.

Stats

A player's base (Image via Roblox)

The character has the highest earn rate out of any Legendary-rarity units, even rivaling the likes of certain Mythic units. It makes 1,300 Cash per second, which is a lot for a unit with a much higher acquisition rate than its Mythic or Brainrot God peers. After getting this unit, you will only need to wait about four minutes to recover the cost of buying it.

If you have the funds, consider buying it at the earliest. With the right Mutations and Traits, you will be barrelling towards mid- to end-game territory in no time.

FAQs

How can I get Sigma Boy in Steal a Brainrot?

Sigma Boy can be bought from the conveyor belt for 325,000 Cash or stolen from other players’ bases.

What is Sigma Boy’s earning rate in Steal a Brainrot?

Sigma Boy has an earning rate of 1,300 Cash per second.

How much time does it take for Sigma Boy to recover its purchase cost in Steal a Brainrot?

It takes the unit a little over four minutes to recoup its purchase cost.

