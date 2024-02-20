Legends Re:Written Codes (February 2024)

Legends Re:Written codes are the best way to get more Blessing Rolls, Greatswords, hats, and freebies in-game. These rewards can significantly impact your gameplay, allowing you to progress through the game at a much faster rate. The best part of this is that using them doesn’t cost anything.

Codes like 2KPLAYERSONLINE and 1KPLAYERSONLINE can be used for free Blessing Rolls. In this article, you will find every active code for Legends Re:Written, along with a handy guide on using them.

Active Legends Re:Written codes

Active codes for Legends Re:Written (Image via Roblox)

The table below lists every working code for Legends Re:Written. However, Roblox codes have an expiration date and can expire at any moment without any prior warning. Players are suggested to redeem these codes quickly before they become unusable.

List of Legends Re:Written active codes Code Rewards 2KPLAYERSONLINE 20 Blessing Rolls 1KPLAYERSONLINE 10 Blessing Rolls 80KLIKESCODE 10 Blessing Rolls THANKSFOR240KFAVS 10 Blessing Rolls HAPPY2024NEWYEARS 15 Blessing Rolls CHRISTMAS2023 10 Blessing Rolls ONEKPLAYERSONLINE 10 Blessing Rolls TYFOR235KFAVORITES 10 Blessing Rolls THANKSFOR225KFAVS 15 Blessing Rolls TYFOR25MVISITS 20 Blessing Rolls 75KLIKES 15 Blessing Rolls INFINITYRELEASE Seven Blessing Rolls LRWPVPUPDATE Five Blessing Rolls 200KFAVS 10 Blessing Rolls BEASTBDAYCODE Seven Blessing Rolls CHRISTMAS2022 Christmas Greatsword TYFOR20MVISITS 20 Blessing Rolls TYFOR65K 10 Blessing Rolls 60KBLESSINGCODE Nine Blessing Rolls 15MVISITSHAT Fire Fist Hat MARINEFORDRAID2022 Five Blessing Rolls CLFGS55K Flame Greatsword

Inactive Legends Re:Written codes

The following Legends Re:Written codes are no longer active, making them unusable for players. Having said that, the game is regularly updated with new codes replacing old ones. These additions maintain the value of old rewards, so you don’t have to feel left out if you miss a code or two.

List of Legends Re:Written inactive codes Code Rewards ANNIVERSARYPARTY Teal Party hat ANNIVERSARYBLESSING 10 Blessing Rolls SDSUPDATE 12 Blessing Rolls MELIOOFUS Seven Blessing Rolls 45KVIDEO Five Blessing Rolls TENMILLIONVISITS 10 Blessing Rolls 1YEARANNIVERSARY Seven Blessing Rolls HAPPYNEWYEARS2022 Five Blessing Rolls WEHIT40KLIKES Four Blessing Rolls CHRISTMAS2021EVENT 10 Blessing Rolls PATCHED Five Blessing Rolls 100KFAVORITES 10 Blessing Rolls SUB2OGVEXX Five Blessing Rolls 4MILLION Four Blessing Rolls 25KLIKES Five Blessing Rolls PATCHCOMPLETE 10 Blessing Rolls 2MVISITSAWARD Sakuna 15KCODE Chopper hat HALFWAYTO100 10 Blessing Rolls 10KLIKES Three Blessing Rolls LRW5KLIKES Five Blessing Rolls BEASTAKIPGAMINGSETUP Four Blessing Rolls

How to redeem active Legends Re:Written codes

How to redeem codes for Legends Re:Written (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how you can redeem active codes for Legends Re:Written:

Start Legends Re:Written through the Roblox Player app.

After the game loads, use the M key on your keyboard to open the menu.

Choose Options from the menu to access the code box.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Submit to claim your rewards.

Repeat for every active code.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which matters a lot in Legends Re:Written, as all codes are written in upper case. Consider activating the Caps-Lock key while redeeming them, or paste them from this list for an error-free redemption experience.

Importance of Legends Re:Written codes

Codes for Legends Re:Writen and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Legends Re:Written primarily offers Blessing Rolls through its codes, adding a few cosmetic items on occasion. The latter can be used to get magical abilities, which can make exploration significantly simpler.

They can feed into the core gameplay loop of mining ore and crafting gear quite effectively, making them valuable for new players.

Legends Re:Written code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Legends Re:Written (Image via Roblox)

Entering an inactive or incorrect code for Legends Re:Written results in an error. As of now, players have yet to find issues with the server that disrupts code redemption. When running into such an issue, players can restart the game to fix it.

Where to find new Legends Re:Written codes

New codes for Legends Re:Written are regularly posted on the developer’s X handle, BeasTakip. Additionally, you can bookmark this article, as we will keep our active codes list updated with the latest additions.

FAQs on Legends Re:Written codes

What are the different types of rewards available through codes for Legends: ReWritten?

Legends Re:Written offers Blessing Rolls, gear, and cosmetic items like hats through codes.

What is the best code for Legends Re:Written?

The code 2KPLAYERSONLINE offers 20 Blessing Rolls, making it the most valuable one in Legends Re:Written.

How many Blessing Rolls are obtainable through codes for Legends Re:Written?

You can get up to 308 Blessing Rolls by redeeming every code for Legends Re:Written.

