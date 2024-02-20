Legends Re:Written Codes (February 2024)

  • home icon
Legends Re:Written codes
Legends Re:Written codes are the best way to get more Blessing Rolls, Greatswords, hats, and freebies in-game. These rewards can significantly impact your gameplay, allowing you to progress through the game at a much faster rate. The best part of this is that using them doesn’t cost anything.

Codes like 2KPLAYERSONLINE and 1KPLAYERSONLINE can be used for free Blessing Rolls. In this article, you will find every active code for Legends Re:Written, along with a handy guide on using them.

Active Legends Re:Written codes

Active Legends Re:Written codes

The table below lists every working code for Legends Re:Written. However, Roblox codes have an expiration date and can expire at any moment without any prior warning. Players are suggested to redeem these codes quickly before they become unusable.

List of Legends Re:Written active codes

Code

Rewards

2KPLAYERSONLINE

20 Blessing Rolls

1KPLAYERSONLINE

10 Blessing Rolls

80KLIKESCODE

10 Blessing Rolls

THANKSFOR240KFAVS

10 Blessing Rolls

HAPPY2024NEWYEARS

15 Blessing Rolls

CHRISTMAS2023

10 Blessing Rolls

ONEKPLAYERSONLINE

10 Blessing Rolls

TYFOR235KFAVORITES

10 Blessing Rolls

THANKSFOR225KFAVS

15 Blessing Rolls

TYFOR25MVISITS

20 Blessing Rolls

75KLIKES

15 Blessing Rolls

INFINITYRELEASE

Seven Blessing Rolls

LRWPVPUPDATE

Five Blessing Rolls

200KFAVS

10 Blessing Rolls

BEASTBDAYCODE

Seven Blessing Rolls

CHRISTMAS2022

Christmas Greatsword

TYFOR20MVISITS

20 Blessing Rolls

TYFOR65K

10 Blessing Rolls

60KBLESSINGCODE

Nine Blessing Rolls

15MVISITSHAT

Fire Fist Hat

MARINEFORDRAID2022

Five Blessing Rolls

CLFGS55K

Flame Greatsword

Inactive Legends Re:Written codes

The following Legends Re:Written codes are no longer active, making them unusable for players. Having said that, the game is regularly updated with new codes replacing old ones. These additions maintain the value of old rewards, so you don’t have to feel left out if you miss a code or two.

List of Legends Re:Written inactive codes

Code

Rewards

ANNIVERSARYPARTY

Teal Party hat

ANNIVERSARYBLESSING

10 Blessing Rolls

SDSUPDATE

12 Blessing Rolls

MELIOOFUS

Seven Blessing Rolls

45KVIDEO

Five Blessing Rolls

TENMILLIONVISITS

10 Blessing Rolls

1YEARANNIVERSARY

Seven Blessing Rolls

HAPPYNEWYEARS2022

Five Blessing Rolls

WEHIT40KLIKES

Four Blessing Rolls

CHRISTMAS2021EVENT

10 Blessing Rolls

PATCHED

Five Blessing Rolls

100KFAVORITES

10 Blessing Rolls

SUB2OGVEXX

Five Blessing Rolls

4MILLION

Four Blessing Rolls

25KLIKES

Five Blessing Rolls

PATCHCOMPLETE

10 Blessing Rolls

2MVISITSAWARD

Sakuna

15KCODE

Chopper hat

HALFWAYTO100

10 Blessing Rolls

10KLIKES

Three Blessing Rolls

LRW5KLIKES

Five Blessing Rolls

BEASTAKIPGAMINGSETUP

Four Blessing Rolls

How to redeem active Legends Re:Written codes

Here’s how you can redeem active codes for Legends Re:Written:

  • Start Legends Re:Written through the Roblox Player app.
  • After the game loads, use the M key on your keyboard to open the menu.
  • Choose Options from the menu to access the code box.
  • Enter a working code in the text box and press Submit to claim your rewards.
  • Repeat for every active code.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which matters a lot in Legends Re:Written, as all codes are written in upper case. Consider activating the Caps-Lock key while redeeming them, or paste them from this list for an error-free redemption experience.

Importance of Legends Re:Written codes

Legends Re:Written primarily offers Blessing Rolls through its codes, adding a few cosmetic items on occasion. The latter can be used to get magical abilities, which can make exploration significantly simpler.

They can feed into the core gameplay loop of mining ore and crafting gear quite effectively, making them valuable for new players.

Importance of Legends Re:Written codes

Legends Re:Written code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Entering an inactive or incorrect code for Legends Re:Written results in an error. As of now, players have yet to find issues with the server that disrupts code redemption. When running into such an issue, players can restart the game to fix it.

Where to find new Legends Re:Written codes

New codes for Legends Re:Written are regularly posted on the developer’s X handle, BeasTakip. Additionally, you can bookmark this article, as we will keep our active codes list updated with the latest additions.

FAQs on Legends Re:Written codes

What are the different types of rewards available through codes for Legends: ReWritten?

Legends Re:Written offers Blessing Rolls, gear, and cosmetic items like hats through codes.

What is the best code for Legends Re:Written?

The code 2KPLAYERSONLINE offers 20 Blessing Rolls, making it the most valuable one in Legends Re:Written.

How many Blessing Rolls are obtainable through codes for Legends Re:Written?

You can get up to 308 Blessing Rolls by redeeming every code for Legends Re:Written.

