Roblox Dragon Ball GT Codes (February 2024)

Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes
Become the greatest warrior in the universe by using Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes. By redeeming them, you can receive various rewards like boosts, Genkai, and Zeni. Not only can they make it easy for your avatar to wipe out early enemies, but they can also help you purchase in-game shop items with ease.

Codes like EVERYTHINGKBANNED and 26KL1K3S provide strong boosts that last for tens of minutes. Maximize your avatar’s growth within these boost timeframes and defeat the strongest in the universe.

In this article, you will find every active code for Roblox Dragon Ball GT. And if you need a hand using them, you will also find a handy guide.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes

Active codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT (Image via Roblox)
Here are all the codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT that can successfully be redeemed for rewards. These codes have an expiry date and can become inactive without prior warning, so redeem these codes before this happens.

List of Roblox Dragon Ball GT active codes

Code

Rewards

EVERYTHINGKBANNED

10x Boost for 15 minutes

27KL1K3S

4x Boost for 30 minutes

FUTURE

2x Boost for 30 minutes

TOP

4x Boost for 30 minutes

26KL1K3S

10x Boost for 30 minutes

SearchMeThis

4x Boost for 15 minutes

QOLCHANGES!

2x Boost for 30 minutes

POTATOGORGEOUS

2x Boost for 30 minutes

PATCHPATCHPATCH

10x Boost for 30 minutes

Inactive Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes

Listed below are all the codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT that don’t work anymore. Even so, players needn’t feel left out, as the developers always replace every expired code with a new one. Typically, the value of the newer rewards is the same as the old ones.

List of Roblox Dragon Ball GT inactive codes

Code

Rewards

25KL1K3S

4x Boost for 30 minutes

23KL1K3S

5x Boost for 60 minutes

Xm4s

500 Zeni

22KL1K3S

5x Boost for 60 minutes

21KL1K3S

One Genkai

30MVISITS

10x Boost for 60 minutes

20KL1K3S

One Genkai

19KL1K3S

500 Zeni

Chr1stm4s

Boost

Don3Play3r

One Genkai

BruhC0de

4x Boost for 30 minutes

NewUpdate

75 Zeni

18KL1K3S

2x Boost for 60 minutes

24MVISITS

4x Boost for 30 minutes

ZeniRelease

50 Zeni

15KL1K3S

2x Boost for 60 minutes

16KL1K3S

2x Boost for 60 minutes

17KL1K3S3X

Boost for 60 minutes

10MillionVisits

Boost

11KL1K3S

Boost

10KL1K3S

Boost

9KLIKES

Boost

8KLIKES

Boost

7KLIKES

Boost

6KLIKES

Boost

5KLIKES

Boost

SORRY

Boost

How to redeem active Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes

How to redeem codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT can be redeemed by following the instructions listed below:

  • Launch Roblox Dragon Ball GT.
  • Once the game finishes loading, click on the blue Twitter bird icon to access the code box.
  • Enter a working code in the code box and press Use to claim your rewards.
  • Repeat for all active codes.

The alphanumeric nature of codes for this game makes them particularly easy to mistype without considering that they are also case-sensitive. So, for an error-free redemption process, paste the code directly from this list.

Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes and their importance

Codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT and their importance (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT reward the player with boosts, Zeni, Genkai, and more when redeemed. These rewards help the player develop their character and progress in their quest to become the strongest warrior in the universe. Exploration and combat become much simpler with these rewards, particularly for new players.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Roblox Dragon Ball GT code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT (Image via Roblox)
Incorrect or expired codes cause no message to appear in Roblox Dragon Ball GT, while a successful redemption is accompanied by a success message. Currently, no server-related code redemption issues have been detected. If you face something of the sort, restarting the game may help.

Where to find new Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes

New codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT can be found on the developers’ official social media channels. Alternatively, bookmark this page to keep track of the latest additions to the game’s codes list as they come out.

FAQs on Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes

What is the best code for Roblox Dragon Ball GT?

26KL1K3S and PATCHPATCHPATCH offer a 10x boost for 30 minutes each, making them the best active codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT.

Which code can I use to obtain free Genkai in Roblox Dragon Ball GT?

Currently, none of the active codes in Roblox Dragon Ball GT can be used to receive free Genkai.

When are new codes added to Roblox Dragon Ball GT?

The game sees new additions to its codes list during major game milestones, updates, and holidays.

