Roblox Dragon Ball GT Codes (February 2024)

Become the greatest warrior in the universe by using Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes. By redeeming them, you can receive various rewards like boosts, Genkai, and Zeni. Not only can they make it easy for your avatar to wipe out early enemies, but they can also help you purchase in-game shop items with ease.

Codes like EVERYTHINGKBANNED and 26KL1K3S provide strong boosts that last for tens of minutes. Maximize your avatar’s growth within these boost timeframes and defeat the strongest in the universe.

In this article, you will find every active code for Roblox Dragon Ball GT. And if you need a hand using them, you will also find a handy guide.

Active Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes

Active codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT that can successfully be redeemed for rewards. These codes have an expiry date and can become inactive without prior warning, so redeem these codes before this happens.

List of Roblox Dragon Ball GT active codes Code Rewards EVERYTHINGKBANNED 10x Boost for 15 minutes 27KL1K3S 4x Boost for 30 minutes FUTURE 2x Boost for 30 minutes TOP 4x Boost for 30 minutes 26KL1K3S 10x Boost for 30 minutes SearchMeThis 4x Boost for 15 minutes QOLCHANGES! 2x Boost for 30 minutes POTATOGORGEOUS 2x Boost for 30 minutes PATCHPATCHPATCH 10x Boost for 30 minutes

Inactive Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes

Listed below are all the codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT that don’t work anymore. Even so, players needn’t feel left out, as the developers always replace every expired code with a new one. Typically, the value of the newer rewards is the same as the old ones.

List of Roblox Dragon Ball GT inactive codes Code Rewards 25KL1K3S 4x Boost for 30 minutes 23KL1K3S 5x Boost for 60 minutes Xm4s 500 Zeni 22KL1K3S 5x Boost for 60 minutes 21KL1K3S One Genkai 30MVISITS 10x Boost for 60 minutes 20KL1K3S One Genkai 19KL1K3S 500 Zeni Chr1stm4s Boost Don3Play3r One Genkai BruhC0de 4x Boost for 30 minutes NewUpdate 75 Zeni 18KL1K3S 2x Boost for 60 minutes 24MVISITS 4x Boost for 30 minutes ZeniRelease 50 Zeni 15KL1K3S 2x Boost for 60 minutes 16KL1K3S 2x Boost for 60 minutes 17KL1K3S3X Boost for 60 minutes 10MillionVisits Boost 11KL1K3S Boost 10KL1K3S Boost 9KLIKES Boost 8KLIKES Boost 7KLIKES Boost 6KLIKES Boost 5KLIKES Boost SORRY Boost

How to redeem active Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes

How to redeem codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT can be redeemed by following the instructions listed below:

Launch Roblox Dragon Ball GT.

Once the game finishes loading, click on the blue Twitter bird icon to access the code box.

Enter a working code in the code box and press Use to claim your rewards.

Repeat for all active codes.

The alphanumeric nature of codes for this game makes them particularly easy to mistype without considering that they are also case-sensitive. So, for an error-free redemption process, paste the code directly from this list.

Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes and their importance

Codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT reward the player with boosts, Zeni, Genkai, and more when redeemed. These rewards help the player develop their character and progress in their quest to become the strongest warrior in the universe. Exploration and combat become much simpler with these rewards, particularly for new players.

Roblox Dragon Ball GT code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT (Image via Roblox)

Incorrect or expired codes cause no message to appear in Roblox Dragon Ball GT, while a successful redemption is accompanied by a success message. Currently, no server-related code redemption issues have been detected. If you face something of the sort, restarting the game may help.

Where to find new Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes

New codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT can be found on the developers’ official social media channels. Alternatively, bookmark this page to keep track of the latest additions to the game’s codes list as they come out.

FAQs on Roblox Dragon Ball GT codes

What is the best code for Roblox Dragon Ball GT?

26KL1K3S and PATCHPATCHPATCH offer a 10x boost for 30 minutes each, making them the best active codes for Roblox Dragon Ball GT.

Which code can I use to obtain free Genkai in Roblox Dragon Ball GT?

Currently, none of the active codes in Roblox Dragon Ball GT can be used to receive free Genkai.

When are new codes added to Roblox Dragon Ball GT?

The game sees new additions to its codes list during major game milestones, updates, and holidays.

