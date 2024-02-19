Rebirth Champions X Codes (February 2024)

  • home icon
By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 19, 2024 15:43 GMT
Rebirth Champions X codes are a major boon for all players, giving them access to various boosts. No longer will you have to grind for a long time for clicks or find a Mythical pet, as these boosts can significantly speed up the process. And best of all, using these codes won’t have you spending a single Robuk.

Codes like turkey and 90m offer significant Luck and Rebirth boosts, while thanks500likes can be used for Click boosts. You will find every active code for Rebirth Champions X in this article, along with a handy guide on redeeming them.

Active Rebirth Champions X codes

The table below contains every active code confirmed to be working for Rebirth Champions X as of February 19, 2024. Redeeming these codes quickly is the best course of action, as they can expire at any time without prior warning.

List of Rebirth Champions X active codes

Code

Rewards

turkey

Four 2x Luck boosts

ghost

Four 2x Luck boosts

120m

Four 2x Luck boosts

175kthanks

10x Luck boost

volcanic

Four 2x Luck boosts

mushroom

Four 2x Luck boosts

fall

2x Luck boost

forest

Four 2x Luck boosts

fire

Four 2x Luck boosts

futuristic

Four 2x Luck boosts

military

2x Luck boost

viking

2x Luck boost

crystal

2x Luck boost

bunny

2x Luck boost

easter2023

2x Luck boost

fairy

2x Luck boost

omgfreex3luck

3x Luck Boost

clover

2x Luck boost

dragon

Four 2x Luck boosts

jungle

2x Luck boosts

anniversary

2x Luck boosts

100m

Two 2x Luck boosts

flower

Four 2x Luck boosts

molten

Two 2x Luck boosts

ocean

Four 2x Luck boosts

fish

Four 2x Luck boosts

2023

Four 2x Luck boosts

santa

Four 2x Luck boosts

christmas

Four 2x Luck boosts

95m

Four 2x Luck boosts

pirate

Three 2x Luck boosts

90m

Three 2x Rebirth boosts

update32

Two 2x Click boosts

175kthanks

10x Click boost

75m

Two Luck boosts

150kthanks

Two Rebirth boosts

60m

Two 2x Luck boosts

50m

Two 2x Luck boosts

100kthanks

Two 2x Rebirths Boost

75kthanks

Two 2x Luck boosts

thanksfor50k

Two 2x Luck boosts

10mthanks

Two 2x Luck boosts

wow30000

2x boost

20kthankyou

Boost

freeluckboost

2x Luck boost

wow10klikesthanks

2x Luck boost

freeclicksomg

2x boost

5klikesthanks

Boost

wow2500likes

2x Luck boost

already1500likes

2x Luck boost

thanks500likes

2x Click boost

release

1,,000 Clicks

Inactive Rebirth Champions X codes

Here’s a list of codes for Rebirth Champions X that have expired and can no longer be used to receive rewards. The good news is that they have been replaced with codes that can be redeemed for similar rewards, a trend that will likely continue in the future.

List of Rebirth Champions X inactive codes

Code

Rewards

ancient

Three 2x Rebirth boosts

seacave

Three 2x Luck boosts

evil

Three 2x Click boosts

halloween

10x Click boost

pixel

Two 2x Rebirth boosts

axolotls

Two 2x Click Boosts

aqua

Two 2x Click Boosts

blackhole

Two 2x Click Boosts

hacker

Two 2x Rebirth boosts

saturn

Two 2x Rebirth boosts

sun

Two 2x Click Boosts

destruction

Two 2x Click Boosts

How to redeem Active Rebirth Champions X codes

You can redeem codes for Rebirth Champions X as soon as the game loads in. Follow the steps listed below to successfully use them:

  • Launch Rebirth Champions X on Roblox Player.
  • After the game loads, click on the Shop icon to open the store.
  • In the Shop menu, use the Twitter bird icon to access the code box.
  • Enter one of the codes from the active codes table.
  • Press Redeem to claim your rewards.
  • Do the same for every active code.

Note that Roblox codes are case-sensitive and will cause an error if entered incorrectly. Consider using the copy-paste method to avoid errors while claiming rewards from multiple codes to considerably streamline the redemption process.

Rebirth Champions X codes and their importance

Codes for Rebirth Champions X primarily give out boosts that help players progress through the game at a quicker rate. Click boosts improve the rate of getting more clicks, while Luck and Rebirth boosts directly impact the rate of finding a Mythical pet.

The best thing about these boosts is that they are equally useful for experienced players and newcomers alike.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Rebirth Champions X code troubleshooting [How to fix]

When an incorrect or expired code is entered, Rebirth Champions X shows an error message. Players have yet to find any server-side issues that prevent codes from working. Should you face such an issue, rebooting the game and retrying may help.

Where to find new Rebirth Champions X codes

The game's developers, Powerful Studio, post new codes for Rebirth Champions X on X and their official Discord server. Alternatively, you can rely on this page for the latest additions to the codes list, as it will be updated when new ones are released.

FAQs on Rebirth Champions X codes

What are the latest codes for Rebirth Champions X?

Codes like turkey and ghost are the newest additions to the codes list for Rebirth Champions X.

How impactful are the codes for Rebirth Champions X?

Codes for Rebirth Champions X cut down on the time it takes to get clicks or find a Mythical pet, making their impact quite significant.

When are new codes added to Rebirth Champions X?

New codes are added to Rebirth Champions X during major updates, holidays, and game milestones.

