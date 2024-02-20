Project XL Codes (February 2024)

Project XL codes can be redeemed to receive tons of Mastery Experience and Gold. Through these rewards, you will be well on your way to becoming the strongest in the world. With access to thousands of experience points early on, these codes can be a major boon for newcomers.

Use codes like Thanksfor500likes to receive rewards and strengthen your avatar enough to face the strongest foes in the game. In this article, you will find every active code for Project XL, along with a guide on using them.

Active Project XL codes

Currently, two active codes for Project XL can be redeemed for useful rewards; however, whether they remain active for long remains to be seen, particularly since Roblox codes may expire without prior notice. So, players are advised to use them quickly before they are rendered inactive.

List of Project XL active codes Code Rewards Thanksfor500likes 150k Mastery Experience and four hours of 2x Mastery Update1Soon 250k Gold and 2x Mastery for One hour (Level 200+ only)

Inactive Project XL codes

As of this writing, there are no inactive codes for Project XL. When the active codes expire, rest assured that they will be replaced with those that offer similar rewards.

How to redeem active Project XL codes

You can redeem codes for Project XL the moment you load into the game. Simply follow these steps to do so:

Launch Project XL using the Roblox Player.

Once the game loads, click on the Settings button on the left side of the screen. The code box is on the bottom right side of the Settings menu.

Enter the working codes into the text box and press Redeem to receive your rewards.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive and leave no leeway for errors. The best way to redeem them is to paste them directly from this list. That way, you will be able to receive your rewards in a smooth and error-free manner.

Project XL codes and their importance

The primary reward obtainable through codes for Project XL is Mastery Experience. This is essential for any player to level up and speedily improve their combat stats. Not only does it make fighting mobs easier, but it will also be instrumental in helping you defeat strong foes.

Other rewards for the game include gold and a Mastery Experience boost.

Project XL codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

The game shows no errors when an incorrect or inactive code is entered. In contrast, a successful redemption shows a message detailing the rewards you received.

As of this writing, players have yet to report server issues that prevent code redemption in Project XL. Restart the game and try redeeming the code again if you run into such an issue.

Where to find new Project XL codes

New codes are posted on the official KG Games Discord server and Roblox group. You can also bookmark this page to access the latest additions to the codes list for Project XL.

FAQs on Project XL codes

When are new codes added to Project XL?

New codes are added to Project XL during major game updates, milestones, and holidays.

What is the best code for Project XL?

The best code for Project XL is Update1Soon, giving your rate of Mastery Experience gain a boost and plenty of gold.

What are the different types of rewards available through active codes for Project XL?

You can redeem codes for Project XL to receive Mastery Experience boost and Gold.

