Anime Evolution Simulator Codes (February 2024)

Anime Evolution Simulator codes reward you with boosts, which can be the push your avatar needs to become the strongest under the heavens. Offering power boosts, damage boosts, and coins, these codes can help newcomers become familiar with the game. Simultaneously, they give experienced players a handy power-up for the challenges awaiting them in the endgame.

Codes like UPDATE14 and CHRISTMASSOON are particularly beneficial for every player, as they reward them with every boost in the game.

In this article, you can find every active code for Anime Evolution Simulator, along with a guide for using them.

Active Anime Evolution Simulator codes

The table below lists every active code confirmed to be working for Anime Evolution Simulator. Roblox codes are known to become inactive without prior warning, which is why we recommend redeeming them right away.

List of Anime Evolution Simulator active codes Code Rewards UPDATE14 All boosts CHRISTMASSOON All boosts UPDATE12 All boosts MICKandRORTY 2x Boost 50KLIKES Boost 75KFAVS Boost FREEPOINTS3 4x Coins FREEPOINTS2 Free Points FREEPOINTS Free Points 20KLIKES 2x Power Boost 25KLIKES 2x Power Boost 30KLIKES 2x Power Boost 8MVISITS 2x Power Boost 10MVISITS 2x Power Boost 35KFAVS 2x Damage Boost 50KFAVS 2x Power Boost 5MVISITS 2x Damage Boost 25KFAVS 2x Damage Boost 12KLIKES 2x Damage Boost 15KLIKES 2x Power Boost 10KLIKES 2x Power Boost 1MVISITS 2x Power Boost 500KVISITS 2x Power Boost 7KFAVS 2x Power Boost Release 70 Coins 10KVISITS 250 Coins 100KVISITS 2x Power Boost 200KVISITS 2x Power Boost 1KLIKES 2x Power Boost

Inactive Anime Evolution Simulator codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Anime Evolution Simulator. When the active codes expire, rest assured that they will be replaced by new ones that offer similar rewards. That way, you won’t have to worry about missing rewards.

How to redeem active Anime Evolution Simulator codes

Follow the steps listed below to redeem codes for Anime Evolution Simulator:

Start Anime Evolution Simulator through the Roblox Player application on your device.

Once the game loads, click on the white Twitter bird icon on the left to access the code box.

Input a working code in the text box and press OK to claim your rewards.

Follow these steps for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, and since codes for Anime Evolution Simulator are alphanumeric, don't type them manually. Instead of facing an error message with each manual redemption, paste them directly from this list.

Anime Evolution Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Evolution Simulator reward players with power and damage boosts, along with coins. Power and damage boosts can trivialize early parts of the game, which can be a significant boon for newcomers.

Additionally, the codes can be used for coins, the primary currency of the game. Players can exchange them for resources and gear or simply get more boosts using them.

Anime Evolution Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Entering a code incorrectly in Anime Evolution Simulator results in an error message. As of now, no known error messages are caused by server-related issues. If you do face an issue similar to this, consider restarting the game and trying to redeem the code again.

Where to find new Anime Evolution Simulator codes

The official Anime Evolution Simulator Discord server posts new codes for the game during major events, updates, holidays, and milestones. You can also keep an eye on this page, as we will continue to update the active codes table as new ones come out.

FAQs on Anime Evolution Simulator codes

What is the best code for Anime Evolution Simulator?

The code UPDATE14 is one of the best codes for Anime Evolution Simulator, rewarding the player with every boost in the game.

Which code offers the highest amount of coins in Anime Evolution Simulator?

Use the code 10KVISITS to receive 250 coins, which is the highest amount obtainable through a single code in Anime Evolution Simulator.

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes for Anime Evolution Simulator?

Players can redeem codes for Anime Evolution Simulator to receive various boosts and coins.

