Anime Evolution Simulator Codes (February 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 21, 2024 14:52 GMT
Anime Evolution Simulator codes
Check out the codes for Anime Evolution Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Anime Evolution Simulator codes reward you with boosts, which can be the push your avatar needs to become the strongest under the heavens. Offering power boosts, damage boosts, and coins, these codes can help newcomers become familiar with the game. Simultaneously, they give experienced players a handy power-up for the challenges awaiting them in the endgame.

Codes like UPDATE14 and CHRISTMASSOON are particularly beneficial for every player, as they reward them with every boost in the game.

In this article, you can find every active code for Anime Evolution Simulator, along with a guide for using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Anime Evolution Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

Active Anime Evolution Simulator codes

Active codes for Anime Evolution Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Active codes for Anime Evolution Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The table below lists every active code confirmed to be working for Anime Evolution Simulator. Roblox codes are known to become inactive without prior warning, which is why we recommend redeeming them right away.

List of Anime Evolution Simulator active codes

Code

Rewards

UPDATE14

All boosts

CHRISTMASSOON

All boosts

UPDATE12

All boosts

MICKandRORTY

2x Boost

50KLIKES

Boost

75KFAVS

Boost

FREEPOINTS3

4x Coins

FREEPOINTS2

Free Points

FREEPOINTS

Free Points

20KLIKES

2x Power Boost

25KLIKES

2x Power Boost

30KLIKES

2x Power Boost

8MVISITS

2x Power Boost

10MVISITS

2x Power Boost

35KFAVS

2x Damage Boost

50KFAVS

2x Power Boost

5MVISITS

2x Damage Boost

25KFAVS

2x Damage Boost

12KLIKES

2x Damage Boost

15KLIKES

2x Power Boost

10KLIKES

2x Power Boost

1MVISITS

2x Power Boost

500KVISITS

2x Power Boost

7KFAVS

2x Power Boost

Release

70 Coins

10KVISITS

250 Coins

100KVISITS

2x Power Boost

200KVISITS

2x Power Boost

1KLIKES

2x Power Boost

Inactive Anime Evolution Simulator codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Anime Evolution Simulator. When the active codes expire, rest assured that they will be replaced by new ones that offer similar rewards. That way, you won’t have to worry about missing rewards.

How to redeem active Anime Evolution Simulator codes

Redeeming codes for Anime Evolution Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Redeeming codes for Anime Evolution Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem codes for Anime Evolution Simulator:

  • Start Anime Evolution Simulator through the Roblox Player application on your device.
  • Once the game loads, click on the white Twitter bird icon on the left to access the code box.
  • Input a working code in the text box and press OK to claim your rewards.
  • Follow these steps for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, and since codes for Anime Evolution Simulator are alphanumeric, don't type them manually. Instead of facing an error message with each manual redemption, paste them directly from this list.

Anime Evolution Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Evolution Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Anime Evolution Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Evolution Simulator reward players with power and damage boosts, along with coins. Power and damage boosts can trivialize early parts of the game, which can be a significant boon for newcomers.

Additionally, the codes can be used for coins, the primary currency of the game. Players can exchange them for resources and gear or simply get more boosts using them.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players.

Anime Evolution Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Evolution Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Troubleshooting codes for Anime Evolution Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Entering a code incorrectly in Anime Evolution Simulator results in an error message. As of now, no known error messages are caused by server-related issues. If you do face an issue similar to this, consider restarting the game and trying to redeem the code again.

Where to find new Anime Evolution Simulator codes

The official Anime Evolution Simulator Discord server posts new codes for the game during major events, updates, holidays, and milestones. You can also keep an eye on this page, as we will continue to update the active codes table as new ones come out.

FAQs on Anime Evolution Simulator codes

What is the best code for Anime Evolution Simulator?

The code UPDATE14 is one of the best codes for Anime Evolution Simulator, rewarding the player with every boost in the game.

Which code offers the highest amount of coins in Anime Evolution Simulator?

Use the code 10KVISITS to receive 250 coins, which is the highest amount obtainable through a single code in Anime Evolution Simulator.

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes for Anime Evolution Simulator?

Players can redeem codes for Anime Evolution Simulator to receive various boosts and coins.

Edited by Angad Sharma
