Pull a Sword codes (February 2024)

Pull a Sword codes can be redeemed for a variety of free Potions and limited edition pets. If you are new to the game, you'll need all the help to earn Wins (currency) and Strength (resource). That's when the active codes in Pull a Sword can come in handy, as you can easily redeem them and start unlocking new map areas.

Furthermore, veterans can use the potions to increase their overall Strength and compete against the strongest bosses with a minimum 2Q Strength requirement.

Below are the active codes in Pull a Sword, their redemption process, code troubleshooting, and more.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Pull a Sword. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Pull a Sword are issued.

All Pull a Sword codes [Active]

Active codes in Pull a Sword (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

You can take your time in redeeming the active codes in Pull a Sword as they won't go inactive any time soon.

List of Pull a Sword Active Codes Code Rewards magiacode485 Mega Potion (Latest) K123456789C Strength Potion K123456789B Strength Potion K123456789A Strength Potion buff2big Mega Potion opgiftfromme x1 Gift giftfromme23 x1 Gift giftfromme1 x1 Gift SNOWEVENTPART3 Mega Potion NEWEVENTCODEA2 Strength Potion A39B2456BBBC Strength Potion K123456789D Strength Potion eventhalloween Strength Potion halloweenluck Strength Potion halloweenparty2023 Strength Potion HelpForYo23456 Win Potion KingCode4321 Strength Potion KingCode1234 Strength Boost xFrozenDominus Frozen Dominus Pet PotionCode4721 Win Potion winpotion99995 Win Potion xFrozenCodeB24 xFrozen B Pet new21potion Strength Potion xfrozencodea Frozen Pet NewPotionCode248 Strength Potion ghostydog4 Ghosty Dog Pet likecat Like Cat Pet likedog2 Like Dog Pet ytcode24690 Win Potion newcode48 Win Potion potioncode542 Win Potion code492 Win Potion code900 Win Potion ytopcode91 uTube Broli Pet twcode1 Win Potion RELEASE Split Doggy Pet

Inactive Pull a Sword codes

Fortunately, none of the existing active codes in Pull a Sword have gone inactive. You can expect new codes to be issued during in-game updates, events, and milestones.

How to redeem Pull a Sword codes

Code box in Pull a Sword (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps instructed below to redeem all the codes in Pull a Sword:

After you spawn on the map, either press the YouTube logo Codes icon or the Twitter Codes icon.

icon or the Twitter icon. Once the code box is be displayed, copy any active code and paste it in Enter Code text box.

text box. Now, hit the green-themed Verify button to redeem a code in Pull a Sword.

Note: Make sure to avoid typos and spaces during the redemption process as all the codes in Pull a Sword are strictly case-sensitive.

What are Pull a Sword codes about, and what's their importance?

Pets inventory in Pull a Sword (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The free Potions obtained from the codes in Pull a Sword gives you the following perks:

Mega Potion - x10 EXP, x10 Wins, x10 Strength for 30 minutes

- x10 EXP, x10 Wins, x10 Strength for 30 minutes Win Potion - Double your Win income for 30 minutes

- Double your Win income for 30 minutes Strength Potion - Double your Strength intake for 30 minutes

- Double your Strength intake for 30 minutes Luck Potion - To increase your Luck when hatching Eggs

- To increase your Luck when hatching Eggs EXP Potion - x2 EXP Boost for 30 minutes

Additionally, each pet grants you a different strength bonus. The pets obtained from the codes are quite decent for the beginner map. Newbies can use them to train and pull the finest early-game Swords. Additionally, they can earn Wins using the newly obtained Strength and challenge Bosses to unlock new maps.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Pull a Sword code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid Code error message in Pull a Sword (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The Invalid Code error notification will appear if you try redeeming an expired or incorrect code in Pull a Sword. If you are not able to redeem any active code, simply restart the experience and try again.

Where to find new Pull a Sword codes?

Follow the developer's X handle to learn about the fresh promo codes and in-game updates. You can also monitor the active codes table for the latest codes in Pull a Sword.

FAQs on Pull a Sword

What are the latest codes in Pull a Sword?

As of now, only magiacode485 is the latest code in Pull a Sword.

What codes offer pets in Pull a Sword?

RELEASE, ytopcode91, and ghostydog4 are some active codes in Pull a Sword that offer free pets.

When to use the free Potions in Pull a Sword?

Use the free Potions right before you start training and grinding; this way, you can easily amass a significant amount of Wins and Strength within no time.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes