Tower Defense X codes (February 2024)

Redeem Tower Defense X codes to earn Gold and XP without grinding for hours. You can utilize the newly obtained money to purchase the finest Towers. This way, you can quickly put up a formidable roster to compete on hard and expert difficulties. The free XP obtained from the codes in Tower Defense X is very effective for newbies. They can quickly unlock new maps and certain Tower units by leveling up instantly after the redemption process.

You are advised to quickly redeem all the active codes in TDX, as they could become inactive at any time.

All Tower Defense X codes [Active]

As of now, only one promo code in Tower Defense X is active. New codes will be issued during updates, in-game events, and major milestones.

List of Active Tower Defense X codes Code Rewards johnrobloxforever 500 Gold and 1000 XP (Latest)

Inactive Tower Defense X codes

If you try redeeming inactive codes in Tower Defense X, the "Code expired :(" error notification will appear inside the code box.

Inactive Tower Defense X codes Code Rewards atrazine Free Gold and XP johnroblox6 450 Gold johnroblox2 350 Gold johnroblox 350 Gold johnroblox3 350 Gold

How to redeem Tower Defense X codes

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem all the codes in Tower Defense X:

After you spawn on the map, hit the announcements icon on the right side of the screen.

The REDEEM CODES interface will be displayed.

interface will be displayed. Copy an active code and paste it in the ENTER CODE text box.

text box. Hit the REDEEM button to activate the code in Tower Defense X.

Note: Roblox codes for Tower Defense X are case-sensitive. Hence, avoid making typographical errors by double-checking them before hitting the "REDEEM" button.

What are Tower Defense X codes about, and what's their importance?

You can spend the free Gold on the following items in Tower Tower Defense X:

Towers

EDJ - $2500 Gold

Laser Gunner - $5500 Gold

Toxicnator - $6500 Gold

Artillery - $8750 Gold or 1750 Robux

Juggernaut - $13250 Gold

Railgunner - $15000 Gold

Warship - $50000 Gold or 4950 Robux

You can also purchase Basic Crates for $200 Gold and the following Emotes:

Stock Shuffle - $1000 Gold

Chainsaw - $1000 Gold

Sturdy - $1000 Gold

Sherbert - $1000 Gold

Monster Mash - $2000 Gold

Tower Defense X code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you redeem an incorrect or typo-filled code, then "Code doesn't exist :(" will be displayed inside the code box. If none of the codes work, then restart Tower Defense X and try redeeming the active codes once again.

Where to find new Tower Defense X codes

Follow the game's official X handle or join the Discord channel to catch the latest codes and other in-game news. You can also monitor our active codes for Tower Defense X table, as it'll get updated whenever fresh codes make their debut.

FAQs on Tower Defense X codes

What are the latest codes in Tower Defense X?

johnrobloxforever is the latest code in Tower Defense X.

How good is the free XP in Tower Defense X?

Free XP is always good in a game like TDX, as new Towers and lobby areas can be unlocked at a faster rate.

When will the active codes expire in Tower Defense X?

Usually, the codes in TDX go inactive before big updates and in-game special events.

