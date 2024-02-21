My Prison Codes (February 2024)

Get plenty of cash to start your very own prison complex using My Prison codes. With hundreds of cash up for grabs, you can increase the size of your prison to accommodate the bad guys. At the same time, the additional funds will help you prevent riots and jailbreak attempts, ensuring peace is maintained in the facility.

Codes like Gate and Xmas23 offer 300 Cash, with others providing similar amounts. This article includes a comprehensive table containing every active code for My Prison, along with a tutorial on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in My Prison. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for My Prison are issued.

Active My Prison codes

Active codes for My Prison (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes that can be used to redeem prizes in My Prison. As of now, they have been confirmed to be active, but there's no telling when they may expire. That’s why players are advised to use them quickly before they become inactive.

List of My Prison active codes Code Rewards Gate 300 Cash Xmas23 300 Cash Screamer23 300 Cash CarChase 300 Cash

Inactive My Prison codes

The codes listed below have already expired, rendering them useless to any My Prison players. That said, you don’t have to worry about missing out, as the developers regularly update the game with new codes while maintaining a certain value of rewards.

List of My Prison inactive codes Code Rewards ThumbsUp 350 Cash Decorations 350 Cash floor3 350 Cash floors 350 Cash Fireworks 350 Cash Wanted 350 Cash Collect 350 Cash Work 350 Cash Sick 350 Cash Infirmary 350 Cash DELETE 350 Cash VISITOR 350 Cash

How to redeem active My Prison codes

How to redeem codes for My Prison (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Here’s a brief guide to redeeming active codes for My Prison:

Launch the game on Roblox.

After you load into the game world, click on the Manage button at the bottom of the screen.

In the resulting dialog box, click on the Promocodes option to access the code box.

Enter a valid code in the text box and click on Redeem to receive your rewards.

Repeat these steps for every active code.

Note that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which makes them easy to mistype. For a smooth and error-free redemption process, consider pasting them directly from this list.

My Prison codes and their importance

Codes for My Prison and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for My Prison are primarily used to receive cash, which can be used for facility expansion or upgrades to its security arrangements. Having the extra funds in hand is essential for reinvesting it into something else to improve the profitability of the prison.

The larger the facility, the more funds the player will need to keep its operations profitable. New players can particularly benefit from the additional funds, giving them access to some upgrades quite early.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

My Prison code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for My Prison (Image via Roblox)

Entering an incorrect or invalid code for My Prison causes an error message to appear at the top of the screen. As of now, players have not reported any issues with the server that prevent code redemption. If you face something of the sort, restarting the game and redeeming the code again may do the trick.

Where to find new My Prison codes

You can find new codes for My Prison on Florianne10’s X handle, who is the game's developer. Moreover, they are also posted on the official Discord server, along with news about game updates. Feel free to bookmark this page as well, as our active codes table will be updated when new codes are released.

FAQs on My Prison codes

What is the maximum amount of cash obtainable through a single code in My Prison?

Currently, the maximum amount of cash obtainable through a single code in My Prison is 300.

How much cash can I get for redeeming codes in My Prison?

Players can receive up to 1,200 cash by redeeming every code for My Prison.

When are new codes added to My Prison?

New codes are added to My Prison during major game updates, events, milestones, and holidays.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes