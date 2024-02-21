  • home icon
Anime Max Simulator codes (February 2024)

Use Anime Max Simulator codes to gain access to useful items and resources early. You can get a massive head start on the game's early parts by redeeming every code. And with a massive stockpile of resources like premium gems, potions, crystals, and Socu Fingers, you'll have no trouble facing tough opponents.

Codes like UPDATE7 have the highest value, offering various rewards in a single code. This article provides every active code for Anime Max Simulator, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Anime Max Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

Active Anime Max Simulator codes

These are the active codes for Anime Max Simulator that can be redeemed for plenty of rewards. It’s best to redeem them quickly, as they may expire without warning.

List of Anime Max Simulator active codes

Code

Rewards

5KLikes

10 Premium Gems and Potions

UPDATE12

10 Premium Gems, 150 Crystals, 40 Golds

MEGADelay

40 Socu Fingers and 40 Golds

UPDATE7

50 Crystals, x3 Drops Potions, x3 Luck Potions, x3 Power Potions, x3 Yen Potions, x3 Exp Potions, x3 Damage Potions

500Likes

20 Crystals, 30 Socu Fingers, and 20 Gold

SorryForDelay

X2 Power Potions, x2 Yen Potions, x2 Damage Potions, x2 Luck Potions, x2 Drops Potions, x2 Exp Potions

BugsFixed

Power potion, Yen potion, Damage potion, Luck potion, Drops potion, Exp potion

LoveAllOfYou

Power potion, Yen potion, Damage potion, Luck potion, Drops potion, Exp potion

SubToYuki22

Exp Potion, Drops Potion

100Likes

Exp Potion, Drops Potion

SWORDS

Three Damage Potions

Inactive Anime Max Simulator codes

The codes listed below no longer work for Anime Max Simulator. If you’re worried about missing rewards, rest assured that expired codes are replaced with new ones by the developers. The new additions to the codes list have rewards that match or surpass the old ones.

List of Anime Max Simulator inactive codes

Code

Rewards

FixCommands

Freebies

UpdateServer

Freebies

UpdateServers

Freebies

AfterUpd

Freebies

UPDATE6

Freebies

FirstShutdown

Freebies

Re-Release

Freebies

GAMECOMEBACK

Freebies

EPIC200KVISITS

Freebies

FixesToMarks

Freebies

UPDATE3

Freebies

Trial Shutdown

Freebies

UPDATE2

Freebies

1KLikes

Freebies

MiniUpdate

Freebies

DropFixes

Freebies

FixRaidBoss

Freebies

Thx100Likes

Freebies

YenForAll

Freebies

LastShut

Freebies

SryForShuts

Freebies

How to redeem active Anime Max Simulator codes

Here’s how you can redeem active codes for Anime Max Simulator quickly and easily:

  • Launch Anime Max Simulator on Roblox Player.
  • Once the game finishes loading, click on the blue Twitter bird icon to access the code box.
  • Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your rewards.
  • Repeat these steps for all working codes.

Roblox codes are notorious for being case-sensitive, making them prone to errors. You can avoid typos while redeeming them by using the copy-paste method instead. This will also speed up the redemption process by a noticeable margin.

Anime Max Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Max Simulator reward players with gems, potions, crystals, Socu Fingers, and more important resources. These freebies can give newcomers a head start, allowing them to breeze through the early parts of the game with ease.

For experienced players, they can be a nifty boost that powers their avatar sufficiently to take on high-level enemies.

Anime Max Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Entering a code incorrectly or using an inactive code results in Anime Max Simulator showing an error. As of yet, the game has no server-related issues that affect codes. Should you find such an issue, the best way to resolve it is to restart the game and try redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Anime Max Simulator codes

New codes for Anime Max Simulator are posted by Macedodev, the game's developer, on their personal X account, as well as the official Discord server. Consider bookmarking this page as well, as it can serve as a convenient place where you can find every active code as it comes out.

FAQs on Anime Max Simulator codes

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes in Anime Max Simulator?

Players can redeem codes for Anime Max Simulator to receive booster potions, crystals, gold, Socu fingers, gems, and more.

When are new codes added to Anime Max Simulator?

Major updates, events, holidays, and game milestones are often accompanied by new codes for Anime Max Simulator.

Which code offers the highest amount of gold in Anime Max Simulator?

The code MEGADelay offers 40 gold and Socu Fingers each, which is the highest amount of gold obtainable through a single code.

