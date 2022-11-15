How to get free items in Roblox Dunking Simulator? 

Roblox Dunking Simulator provides gamers with a basketball-based experience in a visually pleasing setting. Players must earn cash by participating in dunk contests and shooting hoops.

Various types of shoes and jerseys can be unlocked by performing tasks and purchasing them in-game. To enhance their shooting and accuracy, players must also improve their skill stats.

Special in-game events take place for a limited period of time in Dunking Simulator. The Dark Court event is the latest special event in the title. Artifacts associated with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant are up for grabs. Players can add these exclusive items for free by completing challenges.

Beats by Dre @beatsbydre Get Ready! @JaMorant is turning on Dark Mode in the @Roblox Dunking Simulator. Starting today, explore a custom basketball court, and look out for Ja who will reveal your quest. You can unlock premium in-game items including custom Beats, a chain and cape. Get Ready! @JaMorant is turning on Dark Mode in the @Roblox Dunking Simulator. Starting today, explore a custom basketball court, and look out for Ja who will reveal your quest. You can unlock premium in-game items including custom Beats, a chain and cape. https://t.co/UrGobruRP8

Get the free items in Roblox Dunking Simulator before they become unavailable

Three items associated with the NBA star are available to players and they are:

Ja Morant 12 Chain

Ja Morant Beats Headphones

Ja Morant Bear Cape

How to get the Ja Morant Beats Headphones in Roblox Dunking Simulator?

Follow the simple steps listed below to get the headphones within a few minutes.

Start the game and enter the server

Players will spawn in the default basketball court

New players must complete the tutorial to enter the court

From the court head straight into the "New Event" room

Teleport to the "Dark Event" world via the portal by holding "Q"

Players will now see Ja Morant Beats Headphones equipped on their avatars.

How to get the Ja Morant 12 Chain and Ja Morant Bear Cape in Roblox Dunking Simulator?

Players can easily get their hands on the chain and cape by following the steps below:

Enter the Dark Event portal

Players must walk straight from the court and interact with Ja Morant sitting on a wooden throne

Users will be given a quest by him

They will receive the Ja Morant 12 Chain for free

Players must complete all of Ja Morant's quests to get the Ja Morant Bear Cape

They must score 1500 Beats Bucks (point-based currency) by scoring dunks on the court to complete the first quest. Gamers must collect 15 orbs found on the dark court to finish the second quest.

The third quest requires players to purchase three shoes from the in-game store. Each shoe costs 3,000 Beats Bucks. Gamers can earn Beats Bucks by making hoops and scoring dunks on the court. They can equip the newly purchased shoes to increase their revenue and speed.

For the fourth quest, players must perform three consecutive perfect dunks. This challenge can be completed with ease. However, the fifth and final quest needs a little grinding. Players must earn 3k seasonal XP by scoring points from the court and by collecting orbs. They can also stay AFK in the glowing yellow "AFK ZONE" to earn free seasonal XP.

After gathering 3k seasonal XP players can just hit the "done" button on the quest interface to claim the Ja Morant Bear Cape in Roblox Dunking Simulator.

