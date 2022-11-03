How to get Elton John event items for free in Roblox

On November 3, 2022, the Roblox metaverse launched Sir Elton John's Beyond The Yellow Brick Road on its gaming platform. During his final North American road tour, the singer will host the virtual gig from November 17-20.

The iconic English musician also stated that:

"‘Beyond The Yellow Brick Road' is the next step on that journey as I prepare to step away from live touring after 50 years on the road."

In the Roblox world of Beyond The Yellow Brick Road, players will be offered a variety of interactive features, special accessories, scavenger hunts, and music-based trivia quizzes. They will also be able to roam freely and discover several challenges on the vast map.

Special events are the ideal time for players to acquire a variety of exclusive items for their avatars. Fans of Sir Elton John have the chance to obtain unique memorabilia related to the music legend's career. Interested readers can learn more about these items in this article.

Sir Elton John's iconic outfts from historic concerts are up for sale in the Roblox shop

What are the free items available in Roblox Beyond The Yellow Brick Road?

Sir Elton John's concert in 1975 inside the Dodgers Stadium (Image via eltonjohn.com)

Players can obtain the customized Dodgers jersey worn by Sir Elton John at his legendary California show in 1975. The following accessories are available on the virtual platform:

Elton John - Dodgers Cap

Elton John - Dodgers Suit Bottom

Elton John - Dodgers Suit Top

Elton John - VIP Badge

How to get the free items in Roblox Beyond The Yellow Brick Road?

Players have to take part in daily quests to obtain the Dodgers set. They must also increase their characters' "Rocket Club Level" by playing songs or completing quests.

Rocket Club Level offers more details about the free items to the players (Image via Conor3D)

Gold Bricks (in-game currency) are critical in the process of acquiring free items. Players must earn it by completing numerous activities and then use it to unlock the free Dodgers kit.

Elton John - Dodgers Cap - 100 GB

Elton John - Dodgers Suit Bottom - 2500 GB

Elton John - Dodgers Suit Top - 6500 GB

Elton John - VIP Badge - 10,000 GB

Gold Bricks can be obtained by completing "Daily Quests" and finding them on the map. These quests are rather simple to accomplish and provide a good number of Gold Bricks to the players.

After completing the tasks, players will still require a large number of Gold Bricks in order to obtain the Suit Top and VIP Badge. This is the point at which they must commence grinding by visiting the "Rocket Man MINIGAME" building.

Upon arrival at the building, players must enter it through the white-colored steps. To earn Gold Bricks, they must participate in the mini-games challenges and win. Since these are endless, players can grind for an hour or two to win a considerable quantity of currency in Roblox Beyond the Yellow Brick Road.

The challenge is very similar to Guitar Heroes gameplay, as players are tasked with playing a piano instead of a guitar without missing a note to earn the maximum amount of money.

