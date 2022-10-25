How to get Raven Hunter Hood for free in Roblox? 

The Roblox metaverse is well-known for offering limited-edition cosmetics, headgear accessories, and different forms of game-related merchandise.

Amazon Prime Gaming has previously cooperated with the gaming platform, releasing special edition goodies. Raven Hunter Hood is the latest iteration from Amazon Prime Gaming.

Raven Hunter Hood is a headwear accessory released on October 19, 2022. The headgear garnered positive feedback from the Roblox community due to its distinctive design and color.

The metaverse community refers to Raven Hunter Hood as DIY DOMINUS. The hood is part of Tower Defense Simulator's exclusive Raven Hunter skin.

By adhering to the instructions highlighted in the article, readers can learn how to acquire Raven Hunter Hood in a matter of minutes.

Only members of Prime Gaming can claim the Raven Hunter Hood in Roblox for free

How to redeem the Raven Hunter Hood?

Users should consider getting a free trial period of Prime Gaming from the Amazon website. Alternatively, they can select an appropriate plan and purchase Prime Gaming.

Each Amazon account is assigned a unique Raven Hunter Hood code that can only be used once. Before proceeding to the metaverse' code page, visit the Amazon Prime Gaming website and complete the following simple steps:

On the Amazon Prime Gaming site, create a new account or sign in with an existing account.

Once on the website, scroll down to discover "Roblox," which can be found in the "In-game Content" section, or gamers can type "Roblox" into the search box.

When a new interface titled "Raven Hunter Hood - Tower Defense Simulator" appears on the screen, click on the purple colored "Claim" icon.

On top of the freshly emerged Raven Hunter Hood picture, click the "Claim Now" button.

Users are now sent to a new page where they can claim the code.

Users must copy the code to avoid typos and other typographical errors while redeeming the code.

Visit the Roblox Code Redemption website now. Once there, complete the following steps:

Paste the copied code in the empty text box titled "Code"

Hit the grey colored "Redeem" button to receive Raven Hunter Hood

Players will also receive a special Raven Hunter Skin for the Scout in Tower Defense Simulator. Once the code is redeemed, the claimed items will be received within a short period.

More information about Raven Hunter Hood

The color palette of the hood is inspired by Prime Gaming's signature color, purple. On each side of the hood, purple feathers are affixed. On the hood's horn points, two white x markings are etched. The violet-colored mask can also be seen at the bottom of the hood.

The official description of Raven Hunter Hood states:

"Always keep your eyes on the shadows. Redeem this exclusive item from Prime Gaming until 12/21/2022 to get the exclusive Raven Hunter skin for the Scout in Tower Defense Simulator."

More active promotional codes:

FREETARGETSANTA2022 —Redeem code for a free Upside Down Santa Shoulder Pet

—Redeem code for a free Upside Down Santa Shoulder Pet FREEAMAZONFOX2022 —Redeem code for free Fire Fox Shoulder Pet

—Redeem code for free Fire Fox Shoulder Pet SPIDERCOLA —Redeem code for free Spider Cola Shoulder Pet

—Redeem code for free Spider Cola Shoulder Pet TWEETROBLOX—Redeem code for a free The Bird Says Shoulder Pet

Readers can claim free pets for their avatars by redeeming the codes listed above.

