How to get the Black Adam Bolt and Black Adam Shirt for free in Roblox?

To celebrate the release of the latest Black Adam film, Roblox and Warner Bros collaborated to launch the Black Adam Experience on the gaming platform.

Players and fans are offered a chance to play as Black Adam himself in the Roblox Black Adam Experience universe. They can access Black Adam's superpowers and use them to complete various tasks and obstacles to earn badges and exclusive items. Gamers also have the liberty to freeroam on the vast map of the Black Adam Experience.

The developers have offered five exclusive items that are themed from the Black Adam movie. Players can get on these items for free by completing specific tasks.

How to obtain the Black Adam Bolt in Roblox?

All players must do is play the Black Adam Experience game on Roblox. Anyone who joins the server for the first time will immediately receive Black Adam Bolt. The bolt appears to be a chain with Black Adam's insignia as a pendant when equipped.

How to obtain the Black Adam Shirt in Roblox?

Players can quickly finish the quest to add the Black Adam Shirt to their avatars' wardrobe collection. All they have to do is talk to the Black Adam NPC standing in front of the City Hall building, which looks like a theater.

Players will be teleported to the Black Adam Destruction Minigame map after interacting with the NPC. Players must now use their lighting power to destroy various objects on the map by left-clicking.

Gamers must destroy buildings, helicopters, and other structures on the mini-game map. At the bottom portion of the screen, there is also a destruction progress indicator. The bar will begin to rise when gamers destroy anything in sight.

The goal is to fill the destruction progress bar to 100%. This will only take a few minutes to complete as players can destroy several items in a short period by holding down the left mouse button.

"Once a cent percentage is reached on the destruction bar, a notice titled Mission Completed with the message "REACHED 100% DESTRUCTION! RETURN TO CLAIM YOUR EXCLUSIVE REWARD" will appear on the screen."

Players will be brought back to the main map of the Roblox Black Adam Experience. They must now speak with the Black Adam NPC, who will congratulate them for completing the task and gift them the Black Adam Shirt.

A new dialog box saying "REWARD UNLOCKED BLACK ADAM T-SHIRT" will appear on the screen. Press the yellow color continue button to close the interface. Players can now find the claimed Black Adam Shirt in their inventories.

The appearance of the Black Adam Shirt

The Black Adam Shirt is a T-shirt with a limited edition motif. Its primary design bears a little DC Universe logo above the Black Adam title from the film's center of the t-shirt. The letters used in the shirt's design are golden and black, while most of the shirt is black.

