How to redeem Upside Down Santa head accessory for free in Roblox? 

Roblox surprised its community by unexpectedly releasing a promotional code for a new hat called Upside Down Santa. Many users were shocked that the headpiece with a Christmas motif was released during the Halloween season. However, this release was met with a positive response from the vast gaming metaverse population.

Upside Down Santa is a headpiece/hat that, when worn, has a comical aspect. Even though it seems as though Santa is entering the chimney, players can see the upper part of his body stuck inside it. His legs are also exposed in the air, which creates a ludicrous impression.

The Upside Down Santa hat is relatively large compared to other hats and facial accessories. Roblox users can obtain Upside Down Santa by simply redeeming the promotional code provided in this article.

The promotional code for the Roblox Upside Down Santa hat

The code for the free Upside Down Santa hat is "FREETARGETSANTA2022".

How to redeem Upside Down Santa's promo code?

Players can easily redeem the promo code by following the simple steps listed below:

Open Roblox and login into your account.

Go to the "Codes Redemption" or type "roblox.com/redeem" in the browser's address bar to open the Codes Redemption page.

Copy the promo code featured above and paste it into the empty text box titled "Enter Your Code" (Browser version) or "Code" (App version).

Make sure to hit the green-colored "Redeem" button to claim the reward!

A message stating "Code Successfully Redeemed" will show once the code has been redeemed.

Players must copy and paste the code rather than manually enter it to avoid entering typos and other typographical mistakes. Additionally, codes are case-sensitive, so users must double-check their codes before clicking the "Redeem" button.

Other Active Promo Codes

Island of Moves promotional codes

StrikeAPose - Hustle Hat

- Hustle Hat GetMoving - Speedy Shades

- Speedy Shades SettingTheStage - Build It Backpack

- Build It Backpack WorldAlive - Crystalline Companion

- Crystalline Companion VictoryLap - Cardio Cans

- Cardio Cans DIY - Kinetic Staff

Promotional pet codes

SPIDERCOLA - Spider Cola shoulder pet

- Spider Cola shoulder pet TWEETROBLOX - The Bird Says shoulder pet

Mansion of Wonder promo codes

FXArtist - Artist Backpack

- Artist Backpack ThingsGoBoom - Ghastly Aura waist

- Ghastly Aura waist ParticleWizard - Tomes of the Magus shoulders

- Tomes of the Magus shoulders Glimmer - Head Slime accessory

- Head Slime accessory Boardwalk - Ring of Flames waist

Players can follow the steps listed above to redeem these active codes and receive several free accessories and items for their avatars.

When will Upside Down Santa's promotional code expire?

The good news is that users have a lot of time to redeem the code, as it will go inactive after December 31, 2022. Players can redeem it before Christmas and sport a holiday-themed outfit in their games. They could also consider adding Upside Down Santa to their avatars' Halloween costumes.

