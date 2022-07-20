5 best Roblox games that will remind players of Prince of Persia

Many adventure-style games on Roblox are set in a parkour environment. The metaverse community has praised numerous titles in this category for many years.

The instantly recognizable Prince of Persia franchise is a highlight of many gamers' childhoods owing to its captivating gameplay and animation. For years, Roblox users have tried to develop games similar to this masterpiece. Few have even come close to achieving that objective.

The similarities in gameplay between these Roblox titles and Prince of Persia are mainly responsible for their popularity.

Roblox players can use dark as ally or go on rampage in these games

5) Stealth 2

Stealth 2 is the spiritual successor to Stealth 1 based on the gravity-defying perspective and low-poly combat. After eliminating their targets, users can retreat to the roofs to avoid capture.

They can also wander throughout the open Roblox environment, finding tasks and purchasing weapons and gear.

Players can even find exotic locations and complete complex tasks in multiplayer mode. A maximum of 16 can play on one server.

As of now, Stealth 2 is only available on PC, though the mobile version will be available soon.

Compared to Prince of Persia, Stealth 2 provides gamers complete flexibility when exploring the map. However, after a few minutes of gameplay, they may conclude that it is modeled on the famous series.

The action sequence and the usage of medieval weaponry mainly cause people to think this way.

4) Attack on Kyojin

Fans of Prince of Persia the Two Thrones will never forget The Arena mission. Klompa, a gigantic monster who exploits his sheer strength and physique as the ultimate weapon, must be defeated.

Players must swing and hop around the colosseum-like structure, hitting Klompa's weak places from a vulnerable position.

Attack on Kyojin will allow them to relive this terrific moment by having them grapple around the town to combat giants. This title, based on the popular anime Attack on Titans, will undoubtedly entertain the gamers.

They must evade the giants' severe incoming assault and attack them when the timing is perfect. Attack on Kyojin is a big game with several in-game options and choices.

Unlike defeating Klompa once, users must defeat the most powerful titans several times to stand as the greatest on the server.

3) Sneak Thief

Players must navigate their way across several maps to find the essential objects. It may appear simple, but they might get trapped within trap rooms and must solve riddles and other challenges to escape without raising a commotion.

Gamers should occasionally eliminate guards and other opponents who patrol these maps. They obtain several sorts of weaponry in PoP, but Sneak Thief offers them a modern arsenal.

It might be difficult at times to disable the trap chambers. Users must participate in numerous robberies and heists to become the greatest thief in Roblox Sneak Thief. Those who enjoy escaping trap areas in Prince of Persia Warrior Within will enjoy this title.

Sneak Thief grew in popularity due to high-rated YouTubers streaming it. The combination of excitement and the uncertainty of its circumstances resulted in a unique Roblox experience.

Sneak Thief has a sequel, although that title was not well received.

2) Parkour Run

The Prince of Persia franchise popularized the notion of "wall running." This fundamental transformed into a core gameplay mechanic for several titles.

One such game is Parkour Run. To win, players must overcome randomly generated obstacles on various maps. They will have to do tricks and more to get past the most challenging hurdles.

Parkour Run may be played with friends or with random online opponents. The effectiveness of parkour-related maneuvers is one of PoP's distinguishing features.

Parkour Run fulfills this need, and gamers will have a great time playing it. They must race against the clock to complete the map before other players.

Those who do not accomplish this will be eliminated from the round. The winner receives the prize money as well as additional benefits.

To improve their performance and raise specific metrics, users must also unlock "Legendary Traits."

1) Hours

In Roblox Hours, players must manipulate time to their liking and make the most of this ability. Prince of Persia aficionados recognize the importance of time control, as the "Sands of Time" is a potent weapon for the prince.

When used effectively, Hours allows users to employ lots more ingredients and perks linked to time and overcome the strongest foes. Due to the expressive time-based feature, the gameplay becomes fascinating. They can also acquire new armor, weapons, and a range of spells.

Gamers can deploy 32 "Tempo" time abilities to go back in time, pause the present, and even foretell the future. Roblox Hours is also noted for its sophisticated AI NPCs, which may be a nuisance.

Note: The topic is subjective and reflects the writer's perspective.

