Everything a new player needs to know about Roblox Brookhaven RP

Brookhaven RP offers a complete Roblox experience with unique game mechanics and texture art. Players can drive luxurious cars, live in exotic homes, and explore the massive Brookhaven global map.
The role-playing game was developed by Wolfpaq and Aidanleewolf. The game's description reads:
"Be whoever you want to be in Brookhaven RP."
Players may enhance their RPG experience by uncovering various secret spots and mysteries scattered around the map. Due to the range of possibilities accessible in-game, Roblox Brookhaven RP attracts an average of 300,000 players every day.
Every day, new players are introduced to the title, with most of them not knowing much about the game. Some players fail to understand the options provided in-game and waste time looking for simple things. Of course, many may call it a learning process, but it is not. Use this article to your advantage to learn more about Brookhaven RP.
Players in Roblox Brookhaven RP have the ultimate freedom, from choosing any career path to free-roaming in a UFO
How to play Roblox Brookhaven RP?
Role-playing games are not enjoyable and progressive when played alone; some may disagree, but hear this out. The authentic RPG experience truly kicks in when players play with their friends or random people on the server rather than playing alone.
Brookhaven RP is not a single-player Roblox game. Individuals who play the game alone may become bored after a while. Interaction is important in the game, therefore, inviting friends or cooperating with other players on the server fulfills the game's mechanics.
Newcomers can play alone to free wander and explore the city's route, or they can connect with other players to participate in various role-playing activities. The community is usually user-friendly, so most newbies are welcomed wholeheartedly.
Importance of secret locations and more
There are various unique sites and a handful of secret locations across the enormous map of Brookhaven RP. Players can utilize these hidden areas as their home base and can easily move to different parts of the map without being seen.
There are 33 secret regions in the game. New players can discover these areas and utilize them as a safe house to improve their RPG gameplay experience.
Here is a list of Roblox Brookhaven RP's hidden locations:
- CLEANERS
- Brookhaven Bank
- Arcade
- Brookhaven Hospital
- Brookhaven Cemetery
- Secret Cave
- Secret House
- Hidden Wall
- Secret Wall
- Bed
- Outer wall
- Dark Scary House
- Box
- Wall
- Stairs
- Gate of garage
- Microwave Oven
- Dressing Room
- Roof
- Reading Spot
- Kids Room
- Shower Teleport
- Bathroom Sink
- Hidden death spot
- House Entrance
- Kids play room
- Cinema
- Burger Shop
- Luxury Apartment
- Hair Salon
- Fire Station
- Couch
- Bank Vault
Each area has its own distinct flair that functions as separate hideouts that are very useful in carrying out tasks and more.
Roblox Brookhaven RP Premium pass
Game passes, which grant players various advantages, have become a common element in many famous multiplayer games. Roblox Brookhaven's Premium pass was introduced in 2021.
By purchasing a Premium Game Pass from the store for just 275 Robux, players get access to special in-game products and facilities. The best aspect of this offer is that once acquired, the pass becomes permanent. There is no need for monthly or yearly memberships.
New players can start the Brookhaven journey by buying this game pass and using special vehicles, buildings, and more right from the start. Players also get access to special in-game chat colors, allowing them to stand out from the crowd.
The Premium Game Pass consists of:
- Accessibility of Star houses, vehicles and helicopter
- Various exclusive house models
- Unique chat color
- Special effects feature
- Access to House Pool
- Vehicle upgrades
Music pass feature and codes
Players can disable the in-game soundtrack and listen to popular songs from the music business. To activate this feature, players must first purchase the Music Pass from the store for 150 Robux.
When the same old soundtrack becomes tedious, they may make full use of Music Pass. Players can spend hours in Brookhaven RP with the perfect soundtrack playing in the background.
Here are the music codes, they never expire, so take your time in redeeming them.
- 1259050178 - A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox
- 6957372976 - Bad Bunny - Yonaguni
- 1845016505 - Believer
- 6843558868 - BTS - Butter
- 5253604010 - Capone - Oh No
- 5937000690 - Chikatto - Chika Chika
- 5760198930 - Clairo - Sofia
- 1725273277 - Frank Ocean - Chanel
- 189105508 - Frozen - Let It Go
- 6432181830 - Glass Animals - Heat Wave
- 249672730 - Illijah - On My Way
- 1243143051 - Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)
- 224845627 - The Kitty Cat Dance
- 6620108916 - Lil Nas X - Call Me By Your Name
- 143666548 - Mii Channel Music
- 6447077697 - PinkPantheress Pain
- 3400778682 - Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme
- 6678031214 - Polo G - RAPSTAR
- 6887728970 - Rauw Alejandro - Todo De Ti
- 5595658625 - Royal & the Serpent - Overwhelmed
- 292861322 - Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It’s Hot
- 6794553622 - Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop
- 6463211475 - Tesher - Jalebi Baby
- 154664102 - You’ve Been Trolled
To redeem the codes, follow these simple steps:
- Join a server, and buy the Music Pass
- In the vehicle menu on the right side of the screen, find the speaker icon
- A new code box would appear
- Copy the required song code and paste it under the "Enter Roblox ID #"
- Make sure to click the blue button to get the song
New codes will be added soon, so make sure to join Roblox Brookhaven RP's official Discord channel to keep an eye on the updates.