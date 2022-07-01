Roblox Shindo Life latest update: Deva Ren Prime, Narumaki, Inferno, and Ashen Storm

Shindo Life, inspired by Naruto in a Roblox environment, stood out from other anime-themed titles owing to its immense gameplay and features. Players must compete against other players to become the deadliest ninja on the server.

Roblox Shindo Life includes many in-game items and spells that have evolved. They can also fight against and defeat the strongest NPCs on the map to gain levels.

Since the game's beginning, players have encountered various issues addressed as quickly as feasible. Shindo Life, which has around 30k players on average, receives codes and frequent updates from the developers to enhance the Roblox experience even more. The most recent patch made bug fixes, and minor market adjustments were added.

The latest update has created quite a stir in the Roblox Shindo Life community

Last week's patchwork

Dynamic Stomp Barrage startup changed to knuckles cracking

Storm Breaker Slight damage buff

Raion Gaiden/Sengoku Gaiden re-added to FGH

Narumaki 3rd move moved to STUN 2, cooldown decreased

Known bug fixes in Roblox Shindo Life

Glitch Fix: Shiki Hurricane teleporting behind

Glitch Fix: Attempt to fix hair 1st fling

Glitch Fix: Light/Dark/Gold jokei 1st double chi take

Glitch Fix: Saberu 2nd double chi take

Glitch Fix: Pyromania 4th move double chi take

Glitch Fix: spam blocking flying glitch

Glitch Fix: Raion Ren/Azure/Sen 2nd move to spam twice

Glitch Fix: Dynamic Stomp Barrage added to VBN

Glitch Fix: Bruce Dragon Combo added to VBN

Glitch Fix: Sei (gen 1 and 2) and Rabbit-tailed spirit being able to use their Z specs multiple times

Glitch Fix: Sei (gen 1 and 2) and Rabbit-tailed spirit being able to duplicate moves.

Kenichi moves won’t have handsign startup, changed to knuckles cracking

Kenichi 3rd move: ragdoll increased

Ryuji Kenichi moves won’t have handsign startup, changed to knuckles cracking

Dangan Beast m1 ragdolls

Shop update in Roblox Shindo Life

Deva Sengoku spinnable & buyable

Tyn Cloak (both cloaks) prices reduced

Gura-Rengoku skin (Deva Rengoku)

Deva Rengoku reworks / Deva Ren Prime patch

Deva quake effect

Move one quake auto-tracking sphere

Move two quake barrage rush

Move three giant AOE quake rain meteors on top almighty push

q spec - gravity field

c spec - counter chibaku tensei

New Deva Rengoku, open pts dawn robe

Narumaki patch

Narumaki original stage 1 c spec glitch fix (no effect)

Narumaki 3rd move chi reduced

Narumaki 1st move range buff

Narumaki Ruby moveset color fixed

Narumaki m1 knockback removed

Remove timer from Narumaki 2nd mode

Hyper armor/invincible won't be slow stunned, or affected by m1s anymore

Ashen Storm patch

Ashen Storm mode m1 knockback removed

1st move: teleports kicks into air combo, instead of teleporting in and out

2nd move: reduce effects

3rd move: lightning blade rush but with lightning (Menza based)

q spec: turn current c spec to q spec

c spec: ashen storm sub jutsu base, turn it into a storm lock, long stun

Inferno patch

Inferno 1st move free control/ air combo starter

Inferno 1st move, Hyper Armour time increase (m1 priority)

Inferno 2nd turned into a flight/travel move

Inferno 3rd move leaves behind burn AOE

What is the update in Roblox Shindo Life about?

The alterations to the "Blood Lines" have become the buzz of the town. Blood Lines are one of the most prominent powers in Roblox Shindo Life's universe, and the Naruto Franchise heavily influences their origins. Eye Bloodlines, Clan Bloodlines, and Elemental Bloodlines are the three different types of Blood Line. There are currently hundreds of Blood Lines in the game, each with extraordinary power.

Among the several Blood Lines, changes were made to Ashen Storm, Narumaki, Inferno, and Deva Ren Prime.

Rengoku or Deva Ren Prime is nothing but Rinnegan; Naruto fans will recognize it, and players may deploy abilities akin to Rinnegan's ability. AOE Damage and Quake spells were buffed.

Narumaki is a popular Blood Line since it is inspired by Naruto, the anime's main protagonist, as all of his moves and spells are based on him. Knockback was removed, but several other buffs were added. The timer for the second form was removed, the range was buffed a little, and the chi for the third move was reduced.

The Ashen Storm Blood Line is famed for its lightning-fast movesets and enormous aoe damage. Move sets' damage was reduced a little, and the knockback from move one was removed. Players did, however, receive an excellent stun-based bonus. The length of the Storm Lock stun has been extended.

Non-Blood Line move slots can be filled with Inferno's move sets if needed. This Blood Line is based on black flames and its dps damage. Inferno received some good buffs in this patch, as the third move now leaves a scorching aoe trail when performed, and the second move has been turned into a travel move. Stun 2's cooldown was reduced as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far