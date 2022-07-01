Roblox Shindo Life latest update: Deva Ren Prime, Narumaki, Inferno, and Ashen Storm

Shindo Life, inspired by Naruto in a Roblox environment, stood out from other anime-themed titles owing to its immense gameplay and features. Players must compete against other players to become the deadliest ninja on the server.
Roblox Shindo Life includes many in-game items and spells that have evolved. They can also fight against and defeat the strongest NPCs on the map to gain levels.
Since the game's beginning, players have encountered various issues addressed as quickly as feasible. Shindo Life, which has around 30k players on average, receives codes and frequent updates from the developers to enhance the Roblox experience even more. The most recent patch made bug fixes, and minor market adjustments were added.
The latest update has created quite a stir in the Roblox Shindo Life community
Last week's patchwork
- Dynamic Stomp Barrage startup changed to knuckles cracking
- Storm Breaker Slight damage buff
- Raion Gaiden/Sengoku Gaiden re-added to FGH
- Narumaki 3rd move moved to STUN 2, cooldown decreased
Known bug fixes in Roblox Shindo Life
- Glitch Fix: Shiki Hurricane teleporting behind
- Glitch Fix: Attempt to fix hair 1st fling
- Glitch Fix: Light/Dark/Gold jokei 1st double chi take
- Glitch Fix: Saberu 2nd double chi take
- Glitch Fix: Pyromania 4th move double chi take
- Glitch Fix: spam blocking flying glitch
- Glitch Fix: Raion Ren/Azure/Sen 2nd move to spam twice
- Glitch Fix: Dynamic Stomp Barrage added to VBN
- Glitch Fix: Bruce Dragon Combo added to VBN
- Glitch Fix: Sei (gen 1 and 2) and Rabbit-tailed spirit being able to use their Z specs multiple times
- Glitch Fix: Sei (gen 1 and 2) and Rabbit-tailed spirit being able to duplicate moves.
- Kenichi moves won’t have handsign startup, changed to knuckles cracking
- Kenichi 3rd move: ragdoll increased
- Ryuji Kenichi moves won’t have handsign startup, changed to knuckles cracking
- Dangan Beast m1 ragdolls
Shop update in Roblox Shindo Life
- Deva Sengoku spinnable & buyable
- Tyn Cloak (both cloaks) prices reduced
- Gura-Rengoku skin (Deva Rengoku)
Deva Rengoku reworks / Deva Ren Prime patch
- Deva quake effect
- Move one quake auto-tracking sphere
- Move two quake barrage rush
- Move three giant AOE quake rain meteors on top almighty push
- q spec - gravity field
- c spec - counter chibaku tensei
- New Deva Rengoku, open pts dawn robe
Narumaki patch
- Narumaki original stage 1 c spec glitch fix (no effect)
- Narumaki 3rd move chi reduced
- Narumaki 1st move range buff
- Narumaki Ruby moveset color fixed
- Narumaki m1 knockback removed
- Remove timer from Narumaki 2nd mode
- Hyper armor/invincible won't be slow stunned, or affected by m1s anymore
Ashen Storm patch
- Ashen Storm mode m1 knockback removed
- 1st move: teleports kicks into air combo, instead of teleporting in and out
- 2nd move: reduce effects
- 3rd move: lightning blade rush but with lightning (Menza based)
- q spec: turn current c spec to q spec
- c spec: ashen storm sub jutsu base, turn it into a storm lock, long stun
Inferno patch
- Inferno 1st move free control/ air combo starter
- Inferno 1st move, Hyper Armour time increase (m1 priority)
- Inferno 2nd turned into a flight/travel move
- Inferno 3rd move leaves behind burn AOE
What is the update in Roblox Shindo Life about?
The alterations to the "Blood Lines" have become the buzz of the town. Blood Lines are one of the most prominent powers in Roblox Shindo Life's universe, and the Naruto Franchise heavily influences their origins. Eye Bloodlines, Clan Bloodlines, and Elemental Bloodlines are the three different types of Blood Line. There are currently hundreds of Blood Lines in the game, each with extraordinary power.
Among the several Blood Lines, changes were made to Ashen Storm, Narumaki, Inferno, and Deva Ren Prime.
Rengoku or Deva Ren Prime is nothing but Rinnegan; Naruto fans will recognize it, and players may deploy abilities akin to Rinnegan's ability. AOE Damage and Quake spells were buffed.
Narumaki is a popular Blood Line since it is inspired by Naruto, the anime's main protagonist, as all of his moves and spells are based on him. Knockback was removed, but several other buffs were added. The timer for the second form was removed, the range was buffed a little, and the chi for the third move was reduced.
The Ashen Storm Blood Line is famed for its lightning-fast movesets and enormous aoe damage. Move sets' damage was reduced a little, and the knockback from move one was removed. Players did, however, receive an excellent stun-based bonus. The length of the Storm Lock stun has been extended.
Non-Blood Line move slots can be filled with Inferno's move sets if needed. This Blood Line is based on black flames and its dps damage. Inferno received some good buffs in this patch, as the third move now leaves a scorching aoe trail when performed, and the second move has been turned into a travel move. Stun 2's cooldown was reduced as well.