Roblox Shindo Life codes: Free rewards and more (July 2022)

Roblox Shindo Life is one of many anime-themed games available on the Roblox platform. Shindo Life, based on the popular anime franchise Naruto, however, stood out due to its unique gameplay and user interface.

Shindo Life offers players the ultimate open-world ninja experience as they begin as underdogs and must hone their skills and power to become the server's best ninja. Moreover, players can also fight in deadly PVP battles and destroy the toughest foes they meet.

Roblox Shindo life is one of the most popular anime-themed games on Roblox, with an average player count of 25,000. In it, it is difficult to level up and earn Rell Coins (in-game currency). Luckily, players can now stop grinding and use the codes provided below to obtain free coins, spins, and other rewards to upgrade their ninjas around the current meta.

Become the ultimate ninja in Roblox Shindo Life by redeeming these codes

Active codes

ShinobiKenobi! - 25 spins and 2,500 RELL Coins

fansAppreciatioN! - 15,000 RELL Coins

c0434dE! - 50,000 RELL Coins

RyujiMomesHot! - 200 spins

Note: The codes may expire at any time, and players are urged to redeem them as soon as possible.

Inactive codes

ccH0w!

zangAkma!

CCwh4Re

BoruShiki!

BoruGaiden!

ZangetsuWu!

ZanAkumaNs!

RELL123SeA!

ccWeaR!

BruceKenny!

KennyBruce!

HeyBudniceCode! - 200 free spins

PieceSeaLLeR!

RuneKoncho!

VeryStrange!

BeastTitan3!

GenThreeYesson!

GenGen3Apol!

ApoLspirT! - 200K Rell Coins

farmsJins!

SeaARELL!

Johnsuki!

Erenshiki!

J1nSHEEkeys!

0aCbeHUHwhat!

Dr1vingYEAGER!

j1nG0kU!

j1NyErGAr!

OACBlols!

ShUpDoodE!

BiGGemups!

RELLseesBEEs!

rellCoyn! - Rell Coins

Gen3When! - 200 free spins

SoUwUndKen! - Free spins

k3NsOuND! - Free spins

BigOleSOUND! - Free spins

G0DHPg0dLife! - Free spins

SanpieBanKai! - Free spins

SPNarumaki! - Free spins

SixPathMakiboi! - Free spins

BigFELLArell! - 50 free spins and 5K Rell Coins

exclusiveGameModeSOON! - 25 free spins and 2.5K Rell Coins

VenGeance! - Free spins

VenGeanc3! - Free spins

BorumakE! - Free spins

BigBenTenGokU! - 120 free spins 12K RC

OGreNganGOKU! - 200 free spins

G00DHPg00dLife! - 60 free spins and 6K Rell Coins

SEnpieBenKai! - 30 free spins and 3K Rell Coins

renGOkuuu! - Free spins

rEgunKO!- Free spins

BigRenGokuMon!- Free spins

drMorbiusmon! - 200 free spins

TENgunK0! - Free spins

enGOkuuu! - Free spins

BigTenGokuMon! - Free spins

akumaSinferno! - Free spins

tomspidermon! - Free spins

OlePonymon! - Free spins

niceTwiceEXpd! - Double XP for a few hours

penguins! - 60 free spins and 6K RELL Coins

Er3NYEaRgear! - 30 free spins and 3K RELL Coins

58xp! - 5M EXP

BusBius - Free spins

MorMor! - Free spins

MorbiTing!! - Free spins

TensaSengoku! - Free spins

TenSen! - Free spins

NewBeginnings! - 200 free spins

2022IsHERE! - 200 free spins

REELdivine! - 5K RELL Coins

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Shindo Life

To activate the currently-active codes, follow the simple steps outlined below to receive the rewards immediately.

Launch the game and go into the main menu.

Scroll through the menu screen and find Edit.

Inside the Edit screen, copy the required code and paste it in the Youtube Code box. (PC players can press the TAB key and get to the code box)

Make sure to press the Redeem button right next to it, to claim the freebies.

To avoid typos, copy and paste the codes instead of typing them. Codes are also case-sensitive, so double-check them before clicking the redeem button. If the rewards do not appear, please wait for a while, as this is an in-game glitch that occurs infrequently. Whatever happens, players will eventually receive the items claimed from the redeemed codes.

If players receive an error message despite entering the correct code, it is possible that this is due to a server issue. Restart the game and try redeeming the codes again. Doing this may place players in a new server where the codes may work smoothly.

How are the codes useful?

Spins are used by players to obtain random items for their characters. While they can be earned in-game, the above-listed codes will allow players to obtain a large number of free spins without having to put in any effort.

To face the toughest enemies, new players will need a lot of Rell Coins and spins to purchase the strongest gear in-game. These coins are used to buy various items, which can drastically help players in PVP battles against veterans. The freebies can help newbies compete with veteran players and take the fight to them.

How to get new codes and exclusive Roblox Shindo Life news

New codes are regularly released by the game's developers, so players can expect them at any time. They must make sure to join Shindo Life's official Discord server to get exclusive news about the game. They should also follow @RELLGames, the studio's official Twitter handle, for new codes and more. Keeping an eye on the studio's official YouTube channel for new content on Roblox Shindo Life is also a good idea.

Players can expect new codes to be released when the game reaches a new milestone, following a big update, and via special in-game events.

